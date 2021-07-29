5 Sizzling Buy-Rated Technology Stocks Wall Street Loves Also Pay Huge Dividends

As has been the case for years, the technology sector continues to provide much of the growth in the U.S. markets and around the world. But what if you want to own technology stocks, but you also need income? Last week, the 10-year Treasury bond yield hit the lowest level since February, and the S&P 500 yield is at its lowest in 20 years. So what are investors with a higher risk tolerance that need income and growth to do?



One great idea is to look at the technology stocks that also pay solid and dependable dividends. We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research universe looking for well-known technology companies that pay big dividends, and have solid growth prospects for the rest of 2021 and beyond. We found five that look like outstanding ideas now. They are all rated Buy at top Wall Street firms, but it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decisions.



Broadcom

The company has reported consistently solid earnings, and it is on the BofA Securities US 1 list of top stock picks. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) has an extensive semiconductor product portfolio that addresses applications within the wired infrastructure, wireless communications, enterprise storage and industrial end markets.

Applications for Broadcom’s products in its end markets include data center networking, home connectivity, broadband access, telecommunications equipment, smartphones and base stations, servers and storage, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems and displays.

The dividend yield is 3.03%. BofA Securities has a huge $580 price target on the shares, and the consensus target is $530.62. Broadcom stock closed trading on Wednesday at $477.65 a share.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise

This was a spin-off from a Silicon Valley legend and holds solid upside potential. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (NYSE: HPE) provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze and act upon data seamlessly.