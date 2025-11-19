Charles Schwab vs. Fidelity: Which Dividend ETF Reigns Supreme?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

If you are even remotely familiar with the investment world, names like Charles Schwab and Fidelity are incredibly familiar. Even if you aren’t super familiar with the investment world, there is a good chance you have seen at least one of these companies’ ads on television. These two financial giants are synonymous with Wall Street, and it’s for this reason that they attract millions of clients every year who look to them for financial guidance and investment opportunities.

Beyond their names, both Charles Schwab and Fidelity offer some of the most popular ETFs right now, and as interest rates drift lower, interest in these ETFs continues to grow. For income investors seeking stability and predictable cash flow, considering ETF options from both Charles Schwab and Fidelity might be the next best move.

The Case for Charles Schwab

It’s hard to move around in the investment world and not hear the name Charles Schwab come up multiple times during the day. Most importantly, its lineup of low-cost ETFs has helped investors build income portfolios that offer simple and transparent rules.

At the very top of the Charles Schwab ETF list is that of the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSE:SCHD). Arguably the crown jewel of the Schwab ETF portfolio, the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF focuses on the top 100 strongest U.S. dividend players, selected for cash flow and long-term consistency.

The most attractive aspect of this fund may be that it’s more precise than other ETFs, which makes it intriguing to investors who want to be intentional with their investment strategy. Top holdings include Cisco, AbbVie, Coca-Cola, Chevron, and Pepsi.

With a 3.81% dividend yield and a $1.03 annual dividend, you are basically getting $1 annually for every share you own, and with a low share price of approximately $27.14 (as of November 18, 2025), investors can load up on this ETF.

Alternatively, you can skip Schwab’s most popular ETF and look at the Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSE:SCHV). This isn’t a pure dividend play, but it’s going to appeal to investors who want to be invested in large-cap companies that have a dependable cash flow. Its yield is right above 2% and you get roughly $0.60 per share as a dividend, but it also has less risk, so it’s a safer investment overall.

Ultimately, Schwab’s advantage is simple, as it offers a precise approach that focuses on discipline and low costs. Investors who are looking to be concentrated and not as exposed as other ETFs will turn to Schwab ETFs with open arms.

The Case for Fidelity

Unlike Schwab, Fidelity takes a very different approach and focuses less on the same precision Schwab offers, but Fidelity leans more into its widely praised strong research and time-tested strategy that is centered around quality income and long-term growth.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF

At the top of the recommendation list for Fidelity is the Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSE:FDVV), which has become the company’s answer to the growing demand for high-yield dividend ETFs. The fund tracks stocks with strong balance sheets, stable earnings, and above-average dividend payouts that offer a mix of both high-yield and large-cap stability.

The dividend yield of 3.10% and $1.72 annual dividend includes roughly 121 positions, including NVDIA, Apple, Microsoft, Broadcom, and a large number of banking institutions like Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

With just 131 holdings, the Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSE:FDRR) is Fidelity’s specialized option, built for environments where interest rates are shifting. The reason for its popularity is that Fidelity screens for companies that have strong dividend growth potential, healthy payout ratios, and resilience when interest rates rise or fall.

The yield sits right around 2.52% with a dividend annual payout of $1.49, but the appeal in this ETF is very much about long-term appreciation and rising dividends. Fidelity’s biggest advantage is undeniably its flexibility between high yield and blue-chip stability.

Schwab vs. Fidelity: What Income Investors Should Consider

Choosing between Schwab and Fidelity depends on what your level of priority is for earning money. With Schwab, you have clarity and precision, while Fidelity offers broader strategies with strong research. The best part is that both deliver consistent income, but the way they reach this goal is different. If you value simplicity most of all, Schwab wins, as the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF is one of the most respected dividend ETFs in the market. Investors who want concentration and a focused list should look here.

On the other hand, you have Fidelity and its flexibility, which can also be a win for investors. Fidelity High Dividend ETF wins for having a broad sector balance, and it adapts to shifting economic cycles. Anyone looking for more research and diversification often leans toward Fidelity.