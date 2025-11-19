S&P 500
6,680.80
+1.03%
Dow Jones
46,208.80
+0.33%
Nasdaq 100
24,861.50
+1.60%
Russell 2000
2,360.08
+0.70%
FTSE 100
9,557.60
-0.27%
Nikkei 225
49,789.20
+2.27%
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Find Tailwinds on Nvidia Earnings Day

Investing

Is Nvidia’s AI Lead Showing Its First Signs of Strain?

Quick Read

  • Nvidia (NVDA) expects $55B in revenue for the quarter with 56% year-over-year growth driven by AI chip demand.
  • Leaked internal emails reveal Nvidia struggles to bundle software with hardware sales in regulated industries like finance and healthcare.
  • Nvidia’s standalone software bookings hit 110% of plan but bundled software reached only 39% of target.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Rich Duprey
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Is Nvidia’s AI Lead Showing Its First Signs of Strain?

© 24/7 Wall St.

The market is holding its collective breath ahead of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) earnings after the bell this afternoon. Wall Street analysts are expecting another blowout quarter, with revenue of $55 billion — marking 56% year-over-year growth — alongside adjusted earnings per share of $1.26, up 54%, all driven by insatiable demand for advanced AI chips. 

Yet beneath the optimism lies real anxiety: even a whisper of softening demand or margin pressure could trigger a sharp sell-off in Nvidia shares and drag the broader indexes lower. Nvidia has been the primary fuel for the current bull market, even allowing the company to briefly cross the $5 trillion market valuation threshold. 

As billionaire investors either place big short bets on Nvidia’s stock or completely sell off their holdings, more nerves are fraying after Business Insider published internal emails it obtained that highlight friction in the company’s push to monetize software and services — a segment investors hope will deliver higher, stickier margins than hardware alone. 

For a stock trading at 26 times forward earnings — which is not unreasonable considering its expected growth — any hint that the AI juggernaut is hitting speed bumps feels like the warning many feared.

What the Leaked Emails Actually Say

The emails, from Nvidia’s Worldwide Field Operations team in July and August, focus on selling enterprise software suites such as Nvidia AI Enterprise (NVAIE), Run:ai (GPU orchestration), Omniverse (3D simulation), and vGPU (virtualized GPU sharing). Sales leaders described a “fundamental disconnect” between Nvidia’s aggressive bundling strategy and the procurement and legal teams of large customers, especially in regulated sectors like finance and healthcare.

Key revelations include disorganized internal pitch materials (“Everyone is hacking their own decks together”) and prolonged negotiations over data security, indemnity clauses, and liability caps. One email noted that educating a major prospect’s legal team on “what our AI Enterprise software is/isn’t” would be the “biggest pain point.”

Quarterly numbers cited in the emails show mixed performance for the fiscal third quarter in the Americas:

  • Standalone software bookings forecasted at 110% of plan
  • Software bundled with hardware at only 39% of target
  • Total software forecast: $78.7 million, with NVAIE expected to hit 186% of its individual goal

While $78 million is tiny next to Nvidia’s overall $55 billion quarterly revenue, the gap between standalone and bundled performance underscores execution hurdles.

Why This Matters Right Now

Software is Nvidia’s margin rocket fuel. Hardware carries gross margins in the mid-70% range; recurring software and services can push blended margins toward 80% or higher while creating customer lock-in. CEO Jensen Huang has repeatedly stressed that the “comprehensive software story” is essential to turning one-time GPU buyers into long-term subscribers.

The emails reveal three concrete problems:

  1. Sales friction in regulated industries: Finance and healthcare customers demand ironclad indemnity and high damages caps that Nvidia historically resists.
  2. Internal disarray: Lack of unified messaging forces field teams to improvise, slowing deals.
  3. Bundling weakness: Customers happily buy billions in GPUs but balk at attaching software licenses, limiting the recurring-revenue flywheel investors are pricing in.

If these issues persist, Nvidia risks leaving high-margin dollars on the table just as competition from Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and custom ASICs intensifies.

Key Takeaway

Is this really a yellow flag for Nvidia, or just a red herring? While investors shouldn’t dismiss the portrayal of the emails outright, they shouldn’t read too much into it either. This is a legitimate growing pain Nvidia is experiencing, not a fatal flaw. Software remains a small slice of Nvidia’s business today, and the standout NVAIE forecast shows demand exists when the product fits cleanly. 

The real test comes tonight: if guidance for Q4 and calendar 2026 remains aggressive, and if management addresses software attach rates confidently, the emails will look like routine enterprise-sales grit. A cautious tone or lowered software expectations, however, would validate the fears and likely spark a violent reaction lower. Earnings will be the final arbiter. Until then, the emails are a cautionary footnote — not yet the warning that breaks the Nvidia story.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, A Big $10,000 Buy And Sam Altman Gets Rattled

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?
Amit Nar | Feb 7, 2024

Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been on an impressive run, with its stock price skyrocketing over 200% in the past year.…
Is Nvidia a $50 Trillion Stock? 1 Top Wall Street Analyst Thinks So
Rich Duprey | Jul 23, 2025

Is Nvidia a $50 Trillion Stock? 1 Top Wall Street Analyst Thinks So

The Sky Is the Limit Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping industries, from healthcare to finance, by enabling unprecedented automation, data…
Broadcom (AVGO) Earnings Live: What To Expect From 2Q Results
Joel South | Jun 5, 2025

Broadcom (AVGO) Earnings Live: What To Expect From 2Q Results

Live Updates Get The Best Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on ,…
Tech Giant Nvidia Skyrockets Off a Strong Earnings Report
247patrick | May 29, 2023

Tech Giant Nvidia Skyrockets Off a Strong Earnings Report

Nvidia stock heads into the coming four-day trading week up more than 172% for the year to date.
Nvidia Hits $4.3 Trillion: The AI Boom’s Unstoppable Force?
Rich Duprey | Jul 29, 2025

Nvidia Hits $4.3 Trillion: The AI Boom’s Unstoppable Force?

In a historic milestone, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has become the first company to reach a staggering $4.3 trillion market valuation, eclipsing…
Nvidia Earnings Preview: Here’s Where Earnings and Revenue Are Likely to Come In At
Chris MacDonald | Nov 20, 2024

Nvidia Earnings Preview: Here’s Where Earnings and Revenue Are Likely to Come In At

Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) highly-anticipated fiscal 2025 Q3 results are set to be released on Nov. 20, and investors are eagerly awaiting…
Jefferies Has 6 Top Software Stock Picks for 2019
Lee Jackson | Dec 22, 2018

Jefferies Has 6 Top Software Stock Picks for 2019

These six software stocks are top picks for 2019 at Jefferies as the products and services of these companies will…
How the AI Boom Could Be Nvidia’s ‘iPhone Moment’
247patrick | May 25, 2023

How the AI Boom Could Be Nvidia’s ‘iPhone Moment’

Nvidia provided a revenue forecast way above expectations, citing skyrocketing demand for its artificial intelligence chips with the generative AI…
Nvidia Wants To Be In Car Business
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 31, 2025

Nvidia Wants To Be In Car Business

Buried in Nvidia’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) spectacular earnings were the figures, which are its “automotive” revenue. It is not a massive…

Top Gaining Stocks

Block
XYZ Vol: 19,423,803
+$4.36
+7.56%
$62.00
GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 3,892,045
+$40.44
+7.29%
$595.37
Constellation Energy
CEG Vol: 3,315,196
+$18.13
+5.34%
$357.48
Applied Materials
AMAT Vol: 8,636,485
+$10.01
+4.45%
$235.13
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 21,154,338
+$13.92
+4.09%
$354.42

Top Losing Stocks

Eversource Energy
ES Vol: 10,394,939
-$9.28
12.45%
$65.26
DoorDash
DASH Vol: 9,391,845
-$9.77
4.60%
$202.32
Archer-Daniels-Midland
ADM Vol: 5,263,587
-$2.80
4.59%
$58.23
Aptiv
APTV Vol: 3,701,987
-$3.41
4.50%
$72.36
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 7,920,816
-$0.62
3.85%
$15.47