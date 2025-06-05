Broadcom (AVGO) Earnings Live: What To Expect From 2Q Results

Key Points
-
Broadcom beat on both EPS and revenue while lifting full-year guidance
-
VMware integration already accretive with synergies ahead of pace
-
Stock +12% after-hours as GenAI revenue hits $1B quarterly run rate
-
Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here. (Sponsor)
Live Updates
Conference Call is Starting Now
Broadcom’s conference call is starting now. You can listen in here if you’d like.
The stock is currently down 3.4%.
However, it’s worth noting that almost every major stock reporting tonight is seeing red after-hours. Lululemon is down 22%, DocuSign is down 16%, and Rubrik jumped 6% after its earnings were released. However, its shares are now flat.
Translation: After a furious two-month stock market rally, investors expectations for what companies should be delivering has risen.
If any material news impacts Broadcom’s share price during its conference call we’ll post an update.
One Standout Figure from Broadcom's Earnings
One figure to pay attention to is that Broadcom is guiding to AI revenue next quarter of $5.1 billion, that’s above Wall Street’s expectations of $4.8 billion.
Keep in mind that Broadcom’s stock has moved significantly in recent quarters based on conference call commentary, so where it’s trading right now (-2.5%) could be very different than where it opens tomorrow if the company’s CEO gives some especially bullish comments about future AI demand.
It's a Beat and Raise for Broadcom - So Why Aren't Shares Moving?
Broadcom issued a beat and raise for tonight’s earnings, not only surpassing last quarter’s expectations from Wall Street, but also topping guidance.
So why aren’t the share moving north after-hours?
Simply put, Broadcom has rallied a remarkable 78% since April 4th, so plenty of optimism was built in headed into these earnings. A slight beat and guide for the coming quarter above consensus is generally expected when stocks have rallied as furiously as Broadcom has in recent months.
Make no mistake, Broadcom’s quarter was solid and its guidance for next quarter points to continuing momentum. However, the results are also not far enough above consensus to move the needle much after Broadcom’s recent run.
Broadcom Shares are Rebounding
Broadcom shares are rebounding, now roughly flat after initially dropping several percent after the company’s earnings release.
Shares Slide Despite Record Q2 Results on Surging AI Demand
Broadcom posted strong Q2 results, with revenue climbing 20% year-over-year to a record $15 billion, fueled by rapid growth in AI semiconductor demand and contributions from VMware.
The company reported GAAP net income of $5 billion and non-GAAP net income of $7.8 billion. Adjusted EBITDA rose 35% to $10.0 billion, representing 67% of revenue. AI revenue reached $4.4 billion in Q2, up 46% from the previous year, and is projected to grow further to $5.1 billion in Q3.
CEO Hock Tan noted continued investment from hyperscale partners and 10 straight quarters of AI revenue growth. Broadcom also generated $6.4 billion in free cash flow, returning $7 billion to shareholders via dividends and share buybacks.
The company expects Q3 revenue of approximately $15.8 billion, up 21% year-over-year, and maintains strong profitability guidance. Despite this, shares slipped in after-hour trading 28.6% from the close.
Execution Risks
Despite strong momentum, Broadcom’s Q2 setup is not without potential downside risks. The most immediate is hyperscaler AI capex cyclicality. While demand remains strong, cloud buildouts can be lumpy, and any signal of Q3 digestion or budget reallocation — especially in networking — could imply slower sequential growth, even if the long-term trajectory remains intact.
On the software side, customer churn within VMware remains a meaningful risk. Broadcom’s go-to-market changes — including consolidation of SKUs and tighter bundling — could alienate long-time customers, especially in segments like EUC (End-User Computing) that are being divested or deemphasized. If bookings slow or renewal rates dip below plan, the market may question whether VMware revenue is truly durable.
Another issue is regulatory scrutiny and deal pipeline constraints. Broadcom has long relied on M&A to build scale and pricing power. But with global regulators now increasingly aggressive, further transformative acquisitions could face long timelines or outright rejection, limiting long-term inorganic growth potential.
Finally, valuation has expanded significantly. The stock trades at ~25x forward EPS — toward the high end of its historical range. That leaves limited room for error on the Q2 results or full-year guide. If margins contract, or if guidance remains unchanged despite tailwinds, the bar may prove too high.
Keys to Watch
1. GenAI Ethernet Momentum and ASP Trends:
The durability of Broadcom’s AI networking tailwind is the single most important question heading into this release. Investors want to know if demand from hyperscalers is accelerating, stabilizing, or softening — and whether AVGO is gaining share vs. InfiniBand-based alternatives like Nvidia’s Mellanox stack. A beat in networking and bullish comments on demand visibility into 2H FY24 would reinforce Broadcom’s role as a backbone infrastructure supplier for AI training and inference clusters.
2. VMware Margins, Churn, and Booking Signals:
While headline growth will be boosted by VMware consolidation, investors care more about how profitable those dollars are. If VMware segment operating margin exceeds 60% or gross margin trends toward the high-70s, the software synergy thesis gains credibility. Watch closely for commentary on customer renewals, Net Revenue Retention (NRR), and any soft patches in product overlap areas.
3. Guidance Lift and Fiscal Discipline:
Management has guided conservatively over the past year, often beating internally restrained expectations. If Broadcom raises its full-year revenue outlook to $51B or above and holds EBITDA margin at 60%, it would confirm confidence in both software execution and sustained AI spend. That could justify further multiple expansion in the mid-20x EPS range.
Core Results & Segment Highlights
Q2 FY2024 Street Estimates:
-
Revenue: $12.04B
-
Adjusted EPS: $10.84
-
YoY Revenue Growth: +37.6%
-
Adj. Gross Margin (guide): ~75%
-
Adj. EBITDA Margin (guide): 60%
FY24 (Implied):
-
Full-Year Revenue Guide (prior): $50B
-
AI Infrastructure Run-Rate (last disclosed): $1B/quarter
-
VMware Contribution Estimate (Q2): ~$2.3B
-
Legacy Semiconductor Core (ex-VMware): ~$9.7B
Broadcom has beaten Street EPS estimates in each of the last 12 quarters. Last quarter, it reported EPS of $10.99 on $11.96B in revenue, exceeding guidance on both lines and attributing the strength primarily to AI-related Ethernet demand and an unexpectedly smooth start to VMware integration.
This quarter, analysts are expecting flat-to-up sequential trends in networking, mid-single-digit growth in broadband, and mid-teens growth in wireless — all consistent with seasonal patterns. Software is expected to rise sharply YoY due to VMware, but investors will differentiate between organic Broadcom software and new VMware revenue. Most expect VMware to contribute >$2B per quarter with 70–75% gross margin and 55–60% EBITDA margin — if Broadcom delivers higher, that would confirm synergy realization is ahead of pace.
Notably, guidance will carry more weight than the headline numbers. Street models are anticipating an update to full-year revenue closer to $51B and potential EBITDA upside if VMware cost actions flow through earlier than planned.
Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO) enters its Q2 FY2024 earnings release as one of the most closely watched semiconductor and infrastructure software plays, sitting squarely at the intersection of two defining technology narratives: hyperscale AI infrastructure deployment and large-scale software consolidation. Expectations are high across the board, and the stock has reflected that enthusiasm — surging over 30% in the past month to all-time highs, with investors pricing in both generative AI upside and a smooth VMware integration path.
Analysts are modeling $12.04B in revenue (+37.6% YoY) and $10.84 in adjusted EPS, with roughly $2.3B expected from VMware in its first full quarter post-acquisition. The remainder of the growth is expected to come from AI-enabling components — especially Broadcom’s switch ASICs, custom silicon, and Ethernet fabric interconnects, which are widely deployed by hyperscale customers like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon. The company previously disclosed that GenAI-related sales were running at a $1B quarterly pace — and any update on that figure will be a core focus.
Broadcom’s results will serve as a high-stakes litmus test for enterprise AI infrastructure demand, especially given recent mixed signals from peers. Nvidia has flagged broad-based hyperscaler spend, while Marvell noted pushouts. Broadcom’s exposure is deeper in networking, and the expectation is for that segment to grow over 50% YoY, barring any cloud digestion pause.
Just as important is the VMware narrative. Management previously guided to 60% EBITDA margins on a combined basis and expressed confidence that early cost synergies would materialize faster than expected. But as VMware customer contracts turn over, the Street wants proof that Broadcom can retain revenue while simplifying the product portfolio. Any sign of subscription churn or integration friction could undercut the broader software platform thesis.
Credit Card Companies Are Doing Something Nuts (Sponsor)
We’ve been writing about ways to make, save, and invest money for over 20 years. But some of the cash back credit card rewards today still make our jaws drop. There are $200 cash bonuses, 3% back on gas and groceries, $0 fees, and even some 5% rewards out there right now. For the average American that could mean hundreds, even thousands of dollars on rewards a year.
Don’t miss out on rewards this good, there is no saying how long they’ll last. Click here to see our top picks.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.