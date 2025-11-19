Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Find Tailwinds on Nvidia Earnings Day

Live Updates

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

Today it’s all about Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) stock, and that has put the wind at the sails of the markets. The leading AI chip stock is tacking on 1.3% this morning as the markets await what is highly expected to be another blowout quarter led by CEO Jensen Huang. Markets will be watching and waiting for those results coupled with a belated jobs report to determine whether the recent market pullback was warranted or overdone. Sectors of the economy are spilt, with technology and financials seeing green while energy and consumer staples stocks are trading modestly lower.

Here’s a look at where things stand as of morning trading, a far cry from yesterday’s steep sell-off:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 46,112.36 Up 15.38 (+0.03%)

Nasdaq Composite: 22,481.85 Up 33.94 (+0.15%)

S&P 500: 6,621.82 Up 3.25 (+0.05%)

Wall Street on Nvidia Stock

Investors are jittery about AI becoming a bubble. After all, Nvidia stock has already ballooned by 35% year-to-date with a market cap in the ballpark of $4.4 trillion. But Wall Street is as bullish as ever on AI stocks. Here’s what they’re saying on Nvidia stock:

For Q3, analysts have set the bar for Nvidia to report revenue of approximately $55 billion with EPS predicted to come in at a ballpark $1.25 per share, driven by roughly $49 billion generated from data centers alone. Bank of America analysts have gotten ahead of the report, emphasizing their “buy” rating on Nvidia stock and believing its undervalued in the current AI boom. UBS has kept its bullish $230 price target on NVDA stock, while DA Davidson is also on the bullish train, with a price target of a whopping $250 per share.

Market Movers

Home goods store Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) is gaining 3.4% today after declaring its cash dividend of $1.20 per share.

Diamondback Energy (Nasdaq: FANG) is down 2.7% after a recent rally on the heels of its quarterly earnings report and dividend announcement.

AppLovin (Nasdaq: APP) is gaining 1.6% today after analysts recently raised the price target on the stock.