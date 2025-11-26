Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Keep Tunnel Vision Eyeing Gains

Live Updates

The markets are looking to extend their winning streak, eyeing gains for the session. For the Nasdaq Composite, if it can hold onto its momentum, it will mark weekly gains for the tech-heavy index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is on pace for its third straight win, while the S&P 500 is looking to close above the psychologically sensitive 6,800 level. Most all sectors of the economy are trading in the green today. Year to date, the Nasdaq Composite has advanced by 20% as the AI trade continues to drive the market cycle.

Here’s a look at where things stand as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 47,344.25 Up 231.80 (+0.49%)

Nasdaq Composite: 23,120.00 Up 101.43 (+0.49%)

S&P 500: 6,795.09 Up 29.21 (+0.43%)

Market Movers

Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) has clapped back at recent critics, and Wall Street analysts believe the AI darling has every right to do so. Analyst firm Bernstein published a report about it, validating Nvidia’s response to naysayers while SocGen reiterated its “outperform” rating on NVDA stock with a price target of $275 attached. Separately, reports indicate that China interfered with Nvidia’s chips being supplied to Beijing tech company ByteDance for its data centers.

Goldman Sachs is bullish on Broadcom (Nasdaq; AVGO) stock, raising its price target on the stock to $435 per share, reflecting upside potential of roughly 13%. Broadcom is expected to report its quarterly earnings in December.

Dell Technologies (Nasdaq: DELL) is tacking on 3.2% today after raising its full-year outlook on a robust AI server business.

Workday (Nasdaq: WDAY) is tumbling 7.9% today on the heels of the company’s quarterly earnings print, pressured by what is being interpreted as disappointing subscription sales.

Deere (NYSE: DE) is down 4.5% after a Q4 earnings shortfall amid a challenging backdrop for American farmers.