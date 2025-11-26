Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Keep Tunnel Vision Eyeing Gains
Quick Read
- The Nasdaq Composite is on pace for a winning week and is up 20% year-to-date.
- Dell Technologies (DELL) raised its full-year outlook on strong AI server demand and gained 3.2%.
- Workday (WDAY) fell 7.9% after disappointing subscription sales in its quarterly earnings report.
- Annuities today are more compelling than they have been in years. It’s possible to generate guaranteed income for 3-10 years with as little as $1,000. It’s nuts more people don’t know about it. Get Started Now (Sponsor)
Live Updates
Get The Best Broadcom Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter
Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on Broadcom, market updates, and brand-new stock recommendations delivered directly to your inbox.
Apple Roundup
Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) stock is up just under 1% today. The company’s iPhone shipments are reportedly on pace to surpass those of Samsung’s devices, a dynamic that hasn’t taken shape in nearly a decade and a half. With CEO Tim Cook’s looming resignation swirling, his C-suite successor could emerge from inside the company. Finally, Apple’s iPhone revenues are on track to surpass $2 trillion in the current decade.
Bullish Cycle in 2026
JPMorgan strategists are targeting the 7,500 level for the S&P 500 index next year, adding that 8,000 could be achieved if the broader stock market receives extra tailwinds from dovish Fed monetary policy.
The Nasdaq Composite is now up 0.66% on the day.
Labor Market Lukewarm
Unemployment claims ticked down to 216,000 last week, levels not visited since April, reflecting a jobs market where layoffs remain mild even as hiring momentum stays subdued. The Wall Street Journal cites a “low-fire, low-hire” climate in which employers aren’t cutting workers in large numbers, but they’re not adding many either, leaving economists scratching their heads.
This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.
The markets are looking to extend their winning streak, eyeing gains for the session. For the Nasdaq Composite, if it can hold onto its momentum, it will mark weekly gains for the tech-heavy index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is on pace for its third straight win, while the S&P 500 is looking to close above the psychologically sensitive 6,800 level. Most all sectors of the economy are trading in the green today. Year to date, the Nasdaq Composite has advanced by 20% as the AI trade continues to drive the market cycle.
Here’s a look at where things stand as of morning trading:
Dow Jones Industrial Average: 47,344.25 Up 231.80 (+0.49%)
Nasdaq Composite: 23,120.00 Up 101.43 (+0.49%)
S&P 500: 6,795.09 Up 29.21 (+0.43%)
Market Movers
Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) has clapped back at recent critics, and Wall Street analysts believe the AI darling has every right to do so. Analyst firm Bernstein published a report about it, validating Nvidia’s response to naysayers while SocGen reiterated its “outperform” rating on NVDA stock with a price target of $275 attached. Separately, reports indicate that China interfered with Nvidia’s chips being supplied to Beijing tech company ByteDance for its data centers.
Goldman Sachs is bullish on Broadcom (Nasdaq; AVGO) stock, raising its price target on the stock to $435 per share, reflecting upside potential of roughly 13%. Broadcom is expected to report its quarterly earnings in December.
Dell Technologies (Nasdaq: DELL) is tacking on 3.2% today after raising its full-year outlook on a robust AI server business.
Workday (Nasdaq: WDAY) is tumbling 7.9% today on the heels of the company’s quarterly earnings print, pressured by what is being interpreted as disappointing subscription sales.
Deere (NYSE: DE) is down 4.5% after a Q4 earnings shortfall amid a challenging backdrop for American farmers.