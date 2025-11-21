4 Underrated Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

In today’s market, investor attention remains fixated on a handful of mega-cap AI leaders driving the latest rally. Names like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) dominate headlines and portfolios, pushing valuations to extremes while much of the broader opportunity set gets overlooked.

Yet history shows that the biggest long-term winners often emerge from less-hyped sectors — companies building durable advantages in e-commerce, financial software, ride-hailing ecosystems, and semiconductor equipment. These areas may lack the immediate sizzle of pure-play AI, but they benefit from structural tailwinds like digital transformation in emerging markets, small-business digitization, and the ongoing need for advanced chips across AI and beyond.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB), Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), and ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) are currently trading at discounts to their growth potential or simply flying under the radar. Each offers a compelling setup for multi-year compounding, making them prime candidates for buy-and-hold investors seeking outsized returns over the next decade.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre dominates e-commerce and fintech across Latin America, operating in 18 countries with over 200 million active users. The company combines an Amazon-like marketplace, PayPal-style payments (Mercado Pago), a FedEx-level logistics network, and growing credit offerings — often in markets where these services remain underdeveloped.

Brazil and Mexico drive most revenue today, but expansion into Colombia, Chile, and beyond offers years of runway. Recent metrics show accelerating growth: transaction volume and user engagement continue rising rapidly, supported by $6 billion in net cash for investments. A fresh mixed-shelf filing signals flexibility to fund logistics buildout and fintech rollout without dilution pressure.

Shares have pulled back recently amid broader emerging-market concerns, yet at roughly 31x forward earnings, the valuation embeds conservative assumptions. With MercadoLibre’s network effects and regional dominance, as Latin America’s middle class expands and digital penetration deepens, it stands positioned for sustained 20% to 30% compound growth.

Grab Holdings (GRAB)

Grab Holdings serves as the leading super app in Southeast Asia, bundling ride-hailing, food delivery, e-commerce, and digital payments for roughly 40 million monthly users. Most activity concentrates in Singapore and Malaysia, leaving Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines ripe for penetration.

Q3 results showed 22% revenue growth and on-demand gross merchandise value (GMV) up 24%, with management raising full-year guidance. Investments in financial services and a recent $60 million commitment to remote-driving technology signal broader mobility ambitions. Grab’s asset-light model — owning some properties but leveraging partners — keeps the balance sheet flexible.

Trading below $5 per share, Grab remains deeply undervalued relative to its addressable market. Penetration rates in many categories sit below 20%, implying multiple years of high-teens to low-20% growth as the region digitizes. For patient investors, Grab represents the classic emerging-market platform play with optionality across multiple verticals.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit powers small-business and consumer finance through QuickBooks, TurboTax, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp. Yesterday’s fiscal Q1 2026 results underscored momentum: revenue jumped 18%, beating estimates, while non-GAAP EPS topped the consensus by 8%. Management highlighted AI-driven gains, including 51% growth in TurboTax Live and new virtual AI agent teams for businesses.

A multi-year OpenAI partnership worth over $100 million will embed advanced models across products, deepening user engagement. Intuit reaffirmed full-year revenue guidance of 12% to 13% growth and raised its dividend 15%. Share repurchases continue aggressively.

Despite the beat, shares are down from summer highs, offering an attractive entry ahead of tax season and further AI rollouts. With recurring subscription revenue, dominant market share in SMB software, and a shift toward AI-assisted services, Intuit’s mid-teens earnings growth algorithm looks intact for years.

ASML (ASML)

ASML holds a near-total monopoly on extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines, the essential tools for producing the world’s most advanced semiconductors. Major foundries like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and Samsung depend on ASML’s equipment to manufacture cutting-edge chips used in AI training, smartphones, electric vehicles, medical devices, and data storage.

Demand remains robust despite short-term cycles. In the third quarter, ASML guided for 15% full-year growth with gross margins around 52%. Analysts project even stronger acceleration by 2030 as AI models require ever-smaller transistors — only possible with more EUV layers. Goldman Sachs recently highlighted that EUV demand could drive ASML’s revenue far above prior 2030 estimates.

Management expects 2026 sales to hold steady or grow despite lower China exposure. With shares up almost 40% year-to-date yet still reasonable relative to long-term AI chip demand, ASML remains a core holding for anyone betting on semiconductors’ multi-decade expansion.