3 Stocks Over $1,200 Beating the S&P 500 You Should Buy Right Now

Key Points High share prices — especially over $1,000 — limit accessibility but signal elite performance.

Only 16 U.S.-listed stocks top $1,000, emphasizing the rarity of crossing the threshold.

The three outperformers below blend growth with proven moats for portfolios.

Of the thousands of stocks publicly traded on U.S. exchanges, only 16 carry a share price exceeding $1,000 per share today. This rarity stems from companies’ preference for keeping shares affordable to encourage broad investor participation through regular stock splits.

While most opt for this strategy, outliers like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A)(NYSE:BRK-B) have resisted, maintaining its Class A shares at nearly $750,000 each — the priciest on the market.

High prices signal strong historical performance but don’t guarantee future gains. Not all such high-priced stocks merit buying, but the three highlighted below deserve a place in your portfolio, even if it means being able to buy only a single share.

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), the parent of Booking.com and other travel platforms, trades at almost $5,550 per share, a level that deters some retail investors. Yet its commanding 40% market share in online travel bookings underscores why it’s worth the premium now. Year to date, BKNG stock has surged 45%, handily outpacing the S&P 500‘s 16% gain.

The company’s resilience really shone after the pandemic. In the second quarter, revenue climbed 16% year-over-year to $6.8 billion, driven by a 13% increase in gross bookings to $46.7 billion. Adjusted earnings rose 32% to $55.40 per share, reflecting efficient cost controls amid rising demand for experiential travel. Free cash flow hit $3.1 billion, up 32%, funding share buybacks and tech investments like AI-driven personalization on OpenTable.

Emerging markets are fueling growth: Asia-Pacific bookings wa up by low double-digit percentages, while U.S. leisure travel remains robust despite economic headwinds. Analysts project 11% revenue growth for 2025, with earnings expanding 18% to $221.41 per share.

At 21 times forward earnings — below its five-year average — BKNG offers value. Risks like geopolitical tensions exist, but its network effects create a moat: more listings attract more users, boosting commissions. For long-term holders, this high-flyer promises steady compounding.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), often called the “Amazon of Latin America,” commands over $2,480 per share, reflecting its dominance in a region with 650 million consumers. Despite the sticker shock, MELI’s 45% YTD return crushes the S&P 500’s returns, making it a compelling buy amid digital adoption waves.

Q2 results highlight its momentum: Revenue reached $6.8 billion, up 34%, with merchandise volume growing 21% to $15.3 billion. Fintech arm Mercado Pago processed $64.6 billion in payments, a 39% increase, as user penetration increased significantly and likely to grow more in key markets like Brazil and Argentina. Operating income soared 13% to $825 million, thanks to logistics expansions reducing delivery times.

Economic recoveries in Latin America bolster prospects. Argentina’s inflation cooling to 1.9% monthly spurred 70% e-commerce growth there, while Brazil’s stable policies drove 26% payment volume gains. MELI’s ecosystem — spanning retail, finance, and logistics — yields 21% take rates, far above peers. The stock’s forward P/E of 37 seems steep, but 30% annual EPS growth through 2027 justifies it.

Challenges include currency volatility, but hedges mitigate 80% of the exposure. With significant market share and room to grow in underserved areas, MELI’s long-term revenue growth prospects remain strong. Investors eyeing emerging market exposure will find this stock’s growth trajectory irresistible.

Netflix (NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) hovers at $1,210 per share, a threshold that highlights its evolution from DVD rentals to global entertainment juggernaut. Its 35% YTD performance also easily tops the S&P 500’s gains, driven by subscriber adds and ad-tier success — making it a “buy now” stock before the next earnings catalyst.

The ad-supported plan, launched in 2023, exploded in 2025: 45% of new sign-ups chose it, pushing average revenue per user to $12.50, up 8%. Q2 added 8 million subscribers to reach 285 million globally, with revenue up 17% to $9.8 billion. Operating margins expanded to 25%, generating $2.5 billion in free cash flow for content investments.

Live events mark a pivot: Hits like the Mike Tyson fight last year drew 50 million viewers, boosting engagement 20%. International expansion shines — Asia and EMEA added 5 million subs quarterly — while crackdowns on password sharing stabilized churn at 2%. Analysts forecast 15% revenue growth and 32% EPS rise for 2025, with ad revenue hitting $2 billion.

At 37 times forward earnings, valuation aligns with growth peers. Competition from Disney (NYSE:DIS) persists, but Netflix’s 80% original content library and data-driven algorithms ensure retention. As broadband penetrates 90% of emerging households, this stock’s subscriber flywheel accelerates.