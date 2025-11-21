The Great S&P 500 Shakeup Leaves Microsoft and Oracle the Last Giants Standing

Watch the Video
What the Top of the Index Looked Like in 2000
Survivors and New Entrants
Why Only a Few Make It Through Each Cycle
A Generational Shift in Plain View
Transcript:
[00:00:04] Doug Mcintyre: Lee, let’s look at what to me is a generational change in the stock market.
[00:00:09] Doug Mcintyre: If you go back a ways and you look at the, the most valuable companies in the s and p 500 and you, you fast forward to today, most of those companies have been replaced in the s and p 500.
[00:00:23] Lee Jackson: Absolutely. Well, they’ve been replaced as the one of the top 25 companies. That’s what I’m saying. Right, right. Yeah.
[00:00:29] Lee Jackson: Yeah. You’re absolutely right.
[00:00:30] Doug Mcintyre: That tier there, most of ’em were gone.
[00:00:33] Lee Jackson: Well, think about it, Doug, in, in 2000, you know, before everything blew up, who were the big companies in there? GE. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Citi Group, names like that, Pfizer. And now of all of those stocks that were the top 25 stocks in 2000 in terms of market cap and waiting, only two are still in there, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), which is astonishing. Wow. That’s it. That’s it. All the other guys are out and a lot of those companies still exist, you know? Yeah. AT & T was one, you know, a lot of those companies exist, but they’ve just been replaced or, or it’s, it’s been a, a bigger bang for the tech buck. But those are the only two, you know, in the top 25 of the s and p 500 right now that are still in it, that were in it in 2000,
[00:01:24] Doug Mcintyre: and they were started at roughly the same time.
[00:01:27] Doug Mcintyre: You know,
[00:01:28] Lee Jackson: mid eighties, early eighties. Yeah.
[00:01:30] Doug Mcintyre: Yeah. And uh, to me, the fascinating thing about that is, and they were both started by entrepreneurs,
[00:01:36] Lee Jackson: right?
[00:01:37] Doug Mcintyre: You know, they were started by entrepreneurs. They were started about the same time. A lot of companies did not make it through the tech collapse. It happened a decade after that.
[00:01:49] Doug Mcintyre: Yep. These guys made it through. Their stocks obviously got knocked down at that point, but they’ve more than recovered. They’re now two of the kings of the market.
[00:01:57] Lee Jackson: Well, and you know, other, other companies that are in there now are companies that in 2000 or in 2001 were less than $5. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Or don’t exist
[00:02:11] Doug Mcintyre: or didn’t exist.
[00:02:12] Lee Jackson: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Apple was one, you know? Yeah. And, and, and you know, they, they were sub and we’ve always made the case that you, you never underestimate the sub $5 stock because it, it could, uh, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was a sub $5 stock at one point. It could be the
[00:02:27] Doug Mcintyre: next, it could be the next a hundred dollars stock.
[00:02:29] Lee Jackson: Right? Right. And so I, I just think it’s interesting that, and like you said, it literally a generation is usually about 25 years.
[00:02:36] Lee Jackson: Give or take a few either way, and that’s almost exactly what it’s been, a generational change. Were only two mega, mega. You know, tech stocks and who, who were smart enough to gravitate, I mean, between Ellison and all the people that were, you know, running Microsoft over those years, they, they could see the writing on the wall.
[00:02:56] Lee Jackson: You can’t, you know, it’s not gonna be just Oracle product or Microsoft software, there’s more to the mix and they stayed in it and, and have profited. And folks that stayed in that long did extremely well with those stocks