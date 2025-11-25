3 High-Quality Stocks Getting Stomped by the Market. Time to Buy?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The broader market has surged to record highs in 2025, with the S&P 500 up about 14% year-to-date. Yet this rising tide has left many boats high and dry. A chunk of stocks sits underwater for the year or lag the indexes by double digits, echoing the wide divergences from the late-1990s tech bubble when growth darlings overshadowed steady earners.

Economic jitters, sector rotations, and earnings hiccups have amplified the pain, hitting even blue-chip names. The three stocks below trail the S&P 500 by 10 to 20 percentage points despite solid fundamentals. Visa (NYSE:V), Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON), and Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) are all quality outfits with durable moats and long-term growth tailwinds, but at today’s prices, do they scream “bargain” or “proceed with caution”?

Visa (V)

Payments network giant Visa has delivered just 4.6% returns this year, well behind the benchmark index. Shares trade around $330, down from a June peak near $375. The lag stems from investor worries over moderating growth amid economic uncertainty.

Fiscal 2025 wrapped with revenue of $40 billion, up 11% year-over-year, and adjusted EPS of $11.47, up 14%. Fourth-quarter revenue hit $10.7 billion, a 12% increase, with payments volume up 9%, processed transactions at 67.7 billion (up 10%), and cross-border volume excluding intra-Europe rising 11% in constant dollars — driven by 13% e-commerce gains but tempered by a stronger dollar and softness in U.S. outbound transactions. Net income reached $20.1 billion for the year, supporting $12 billion in buybacks, though regulatory probes into fees added overhang.

Long-term, Visa’s prospects shine. As a duopoly player with Mastercard (NYSE:MA), it benefits from the shift to digital payments, with global transaction volumes projected to rise 10% annually through 2030. Analysts forecast 12% revenue growth in fiscal 2026, fueled by emerging markets, fintech tie-ups like stablecoin pilots, and value-added services up 25% in Q4. EPS should climb 13% to $12.95, with dividends up 18% CAGR historically.

At current levels, Visa trades at 22x forward earnings, a nominal discount to the S&P 500’s 23x but justified by 25% margins and a $632 billion market cap. With a Strong Buy consensus from 24 analysts and a $394 average target — implying 20% upside — it’s a hold for existing owners. New buyers might wait for a dip below $300, given recession risks that could crimp volumes further.

Axon Enterprise (AXON)

TASER and body camera maker Axon Enterprise has cratered 13% year-to-date, trading near $517 after a 20% post-earnings plunge in early November. This trails the S&P 500 by over 20 points.

Q3 revenue beat at $711 million, up 31%, driven by 41% software growth and recurring revenue hitting $1.3 billion annually. But adjusted earnings of $1.17 per share missed estimates by $0.37, hammered by U.S. tariffs jacking up costs and margin compression to 25%. Investors fretted over full-year guidance holding at $2.74 billion in revenue, as connected devices like Body 4 grew 24% but faced supply snags.

Looking ahead, Axon’s growth story remains compelling. The public safety tech market could expand to $50 billion by 2028, with Axon capturing share via AI tools like Axon Assistant and VR training. Q4 revenue eyes $750 million to $755 million, implying 31% full-year growth. An international push and enterprise verticals, such as healthcare trials for Body Workforce, add tailwinds, with analysts projecting 25% annual growth through 2027.

At 68x forward earnings, Axon’s premium is steep versus peers, but Wall Street maintains a Strong Buy rating with a consensus price target of $822, implying 58% upside. Tariffs and a $2 billion debt load pose risks, so it’s a buy for growth chasers under $500, but trim your holdings if margins slip below 24%.

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Booking Holdings, the operator of Booking.com and Priceline, is down 1% in 2025, lagging the S&P 500 by 15 points amid a travel cooldown. Shares hover below $5,000, off July highs above $5,800. Still, Q3 gross bookings rose 14% to $49.7 billion, with revenue up 13% to $9 billion. Room nights grew 8%, led by alternative stays and growth in Asia.

Yet the stock dipped 2% after earnings on Q4 guidance: mid-single-digit bookings growth due to tough comps, U.S. slowdowns, and geopolitical noise like Middle East tensions. Competition from Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and direct hotel apps eroded some market share.

Over the horizon, Booking’s outlook is solid. Global travel demand should grow 8% annually to 2030, with AI tools like Smart Messenger boosting conversions 10%. Alternative accommodations and flights (up 32%) drive diversification, while Genius loyalty ties in 40% of bookings. Full-year earnings eye $227 per share, a 21% increase, with EBITDA margins at 36%. Booking’s business, though, is solidly backed by $16.5 billion in cash.

At 18x forward earnings — below its historical 25x — Booking stock is undervalued for a near-18% EPS CAGR to 2030. The company has a Moderate Buy consensus rating from 25 analysts who target $6,207 per share, suggesting 26% upside, making the stock attractive now. Economic fragility warrants caution, but it’s a buy for patient holders eyeing a recovery in 2026.