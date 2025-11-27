S&P 500
6,815.40
-0.06%
Dow Jones
47,425.00
-0.09%
Nasdaq 100
25,246.20
-0.08%
Russell 2000
2,487.02
-0.08%
FTSE 100
9,690.80
-0.08%
Nikkei 225
50,060.00
-0.17%

Investing

The ‘Anti-Mag 7’ ETF Is Up 12% and Looks Ready To Run

Quick Read

  • The Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF (XMAG) posted a 13.54% return year-to-date by excluding the Magnificent 7 stocks from the S&P 500.
  • XMAG outperformed the calculated 7% return of the S&P 500 without the Magnificent 7 by roughly 650 basis points.
  • The ETF tracks 493 large cap stocks with top holdings including Broadcom and Eli Lilly instead of Apple or Nvidia.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
By John Seetoo Updated
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
The ‘Anti-Mag 7’ ETF Is Up 12% and Looks Ready To Run

© LumineImages / iStock

It’s no secret that the S&P 500’s amazing bull run of the past several years has been led by the AI tech “Magnificent 7” stocks, which are also the top stocks by market cap. These stocks include some of the first US stocks to crack the trillion dollar market cap valuation ceiling. The Magnificent 7 includes: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet (Google) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Meta Platforms (Facebook) (NASDAQ: META), Microsoft, Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA), and Tesla. 

Fueled by the gigantic interest in AI, the Magnificent 7 account for more than half of the S&P 500’s year-to-date gains. The S&P 500’s returns at the time of this writing are roughly 16%. Take away the Magnificent 7 stocks, and that figure drops to 7%. Given the fact that a number of market watchers of note, including Michael “The Big Short” Burry think that the AI sector has become a bubble about to burst, investors are seeking alternatives to hedge their substantial gains in VOO, SPY, and other S&P 500 ETFs. One of the ways to continue the gains from the S&P 500 without the downside risks of Magnificent 7 exposure is to invest in an ETF that tracks the S&P 493, i.e., the S&P 500 sans Magnificent 7 stocks. The Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF (NASDAQ: XMAG) fits that description to a tee. 

A Virtual S&P 493 Index?

Courtesy of United Artists

The BITA US 500 ex-Magnificent 7 Index tracks a rebalanced S&P 500 without the Magnificent 7 largest market AI cap stocks, effectively making it an index for the S&P 493.

BITA GmbH is a German Fintech company founded in 2018.  Among its unique indexes are: * 

  • BITA Canada 50 Index (BCA50G)
  • The FreeCap Financial BITA Decarceration Index 
  • Five New Thematic Indexes (Themes ETFs partnership)

Created in October 2024, The BITA US 500 ex-Magnificent 7 Index was intended to cover a diversified range of large cap stocks. By offering an alternative greater diversification without the AI sector concentrated overweighting to investors an ETF tracking this index could conceivably hedge their potential volatility and risk exposure to the Magnificent 7 stocks if fears over an AI bubble proved to be correct.  The BITA US 500 ex-Magnificent 7 Index rebalances quarterly. 

The BITA US 500 ex-Magnificent 7 Index top 10 constituent stocks are:

  • Broadcom
  • Eli Lilly & Co.
  • JP Morgan Chase
  • Berkshire Hathaway Class B
  • Visa Class A
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Exxon Mobi
  • WalMart
  • Mastercard
  • Netflix

The Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF

 

Concept image of an exchange-traded fund（ETF）
kody_king / Shutterstock.com

The Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF is currently the only game in town for investors seeking an S&P 500 without any Magnificent 7 exposure.

Debuting in tandem with the BITA US 500 ex-Magnificent 7 Index to be its ETF correspondent, The Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF has barely been in operation for a year, but has posted some impressive results to date. Surprisingly, instead of the anticipated 7%, the ETF itself is boasting 13.54% YTD return. A look at the current portfolio allocation shows a slight deviation from the index:

  • Broadcom – 4.65%
  • Eli Lilly & Co. – 2.45%
  • JP Morgan Chase – 2.16%
  • Berkshire Hathaway Class B – 1.77%
  • Visa Class A – 1.48%
  • Cash & Other – 1.41%
  • Johnson & Johnson – 1.30%
  • Exxon Mobil – 1.29%
  • WalMart – 1.22%
  • Mastercard – 1.16%
  •  

The sizable cash component might be a contributor, but is not likely the primary reason for a roughly 650 basis point advantage over its calculated mathematical equivalent. Although not explicitly stated, a likely explanation is that the proportionate reweighting of greater diversification towards a couple of biotech/pharma, a financial firm, a couple of credit card companies, a conglomerate, an energy company, and a retail chain spread the diversification and proportionately strong returns that they can offer when not underweighted in the shadow of AI.

Additional details about XMAG are as follows:

YTD Return

13.54%

1-Year Return

8.61%

P/E Ratio

23.57

Avg Daily Volume

36,149

NAV

$21.99

YTD high

$23.44

Net Assets

$58.81 million

YTD low

$17.07

Beta (5year)

n/a

Return from Inception

10.77%

Inception Date

10/21/2024

Expense Ratio

0.35%

 

At the time of this writing, XMAG has no direct rivals in the “S&P 493” category, making it uniquely the only game in town for investors seeking S&P gains without Magnificent 7 exposure and risk. Ironically, Defiance Chief Investment Officer Sylvia Jablonski is a big AI fan and advocate of Nvidia, Microsoft, and other Magnificent 7 stocks. She has touted AI companies on her frequent appearances on Bloomberg, CNBC, and other financial news programs.  

 

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Wall Street Favors These Four ETFs With Stellar Ratings
Jacob Wolinsky | Jul 8, 2024

Wall Street Favors These Four ETFs With Stellar Ratings

When it comes to investing, individual exchange-traded funds (ETFs) aren’t a one-size-fits-all financial vehicle as there are plenty of funds…
2 World Class Funds That Avoid The AI Bubble and Mag 7 Stocks
John Seetoo | Nov 23, 2025

2 World Class Funds That Avoid The AI Bubble and Mag 7 Stocks

A Magnificent 7 AI Bubble? One of the most talked-about topics of late is the fear of an AI bubble.…
2 High-Yield ETFs That Are Crushing the S&P 500 This Year
Vandita Jadeja | Jul 11, 2025

2 High-Yield ETFs That Are Crushing the S&P 500 This Year

Exchange-traded funds have become a popular investment option for investors seeking to establish a passive income strategy. ETFs have low…
3 Warren Buffett Approved ETFs to Buy Today
Joel South | Nov 12, 2024

3 Warren Buffett Approved ETFs to Buy Today

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
S&P 500 ETFs Face Off: Why RSP Could Outshine SPY in a Risky Market
Rich Duprey | Aug 15, 2025

S&P 500 ETFs Face Off: Why RSP Could Outshine SPY in a Risky Market

The S&P 500 has been a cornerstone of wealth-building for decades, delivering average returns of about 10% annually through diversified…
VUG vs. VOO: Which ETF Should You Buy?
Kristin Hitchcock | Oct 6, 2024

VUG vs. VOO: Which ETF Should You Buy?

In the ever-changing world of investing, ETFs have become the go-to choice for many novice and seasoned investors. ETFs are…
VYM vs. VIG: Which Vanguard Dividend ETF Delivers the Best Returns?
Vandita Jadeja | Feb 25, 2025

VYM vs. VIG: Which Vanguard Dividend ETF Delivers the Best Returns?

Retail investors are looking to add exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to their portfolios to reduce risk and achieve diversification. In January…
VTSAX vs. VOO: Which Should You Buy?
Kristin Hitchcock | Jun 25, 2024

VTSAX vs. VOO: Which Should You Buy?

Many investors choose to invest in ETFs or mutual funds, which provide immediate diversification. These versatile “baskets” of securities offer…
All-In on QQQ? These 3 ETFs Offer a Smarter Path to Growth
John Seetoo | Apr 29, 2025

All-In on QQQ? These 3 ETFs Offer a Smarter Path to Growth

The broad trend of the stock market has been unarguably bullish over the past decade. However, pull backs or drastically…

Top Gaining Stocks

Teradyne
TER Vol: 3,744,036
+$11.71
+6.98%
$179.38
Dell Technologies
DELL Vol: 16,424,151
+$7.34
+5.83%
$133.26
Newmont
NEM Vol: 7,258,912
+$4.25
+4.93%
$90.52
First Solar
FSLR Vol: 1,903,635
+$11.85
+4.55%
$272.21
Dollar General
DG Vol: 3,118,543
+$4.46
+4.28%
$108.77

Top Losing Stocks

Workday
WDAY Vol: 12,125,487
-$18.35
7.85%
$215.34
Deere
DE Vol: 5,473,544
-$28.26
5.67%
$469.87
Intuit
INTU Vol: 2,283,290
-$18.94
2.92%
$629.13
ServiceNow
NOW Vol: 2,006,984
-$22.59
2.74%
$802.72
Veralto
VLTO Vol: 1,708,272
-$2.69
2.59%
$101.27