Stock Market Live November 28: S&P 500 (SPY) Running Higher on Black Friday

Investing

Here Are Friday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: Brown-Forman, Deere, Five Below, Netflix, Nutanix and More

Quick Read

  • A very few traders and investors return after the Thanksgiving holiday for a shortened session that will close at 1 PM EST.
  • After a brutal few weeks, the market’s strength heading into month-end is very positive, especially as investors and institutions prepare to square up for the end of the year.
  • With the prospects of the potential for a December rate cut dancing in investors’ heads like sugar plums, Santa Claus and his rally may be on the way.
By Lee Jackson Updated
Here Are Friday’s Top Wall Street Analyst Research Calls: Brown-Forman, Deere, Five Below, Netflix, Nutanix and More

© Chaay_Tee / iStock via Getty Images

Pre-Market Stock Futures:

The futures are trading modestly higher as we get ready to start a holiday-shortened Friday session, with the market closing at 1 PM EST and wrapping up what has been an outstanding week for the major indices. We suspect that our readers can remember all the way back to Wednesday, after an onslaught of Turkey with all the fixings, a full slate of NFL games yesterday, and a big slate of College games set for today and this weekend. In that case, they will likely recall that, for the fourth straight session, stocks ended higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing Wednesday at 47,427, up 0.67%. The S&P 500 ended the session at 6,812, up 0.69%, and the NASDAQ was last seen at 23,214, up 0.892%. The rally has been broad-based this week, with the top technology companies helping to spark the gains. Expectations that the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates in December have jumped from 20% to almost 80%, and were cited as a primary reason for the broad-based market optimism this week. 

Treasury Bonds:

Yields were mixed across the curve, with the longer maturities seeing some buying and the short end attracting the sellers. The commentary remains the same, as many now expect a 25-basis-point cut at the Fed’s last meeting of the year. The one shift in the narrative is that some on Wall Street are citing the possibility of yet another cut in January. The 30-year Treasury bond closed at a 4.64% yield on Wednesday, while the benchmark 10-year note was last seen at 3.99%.

Oil and Gas:

The energy complex rebounded on Wednesday after a rough Tuesday, when the bears hammered both the major benchmarks and natural gas. With a combination of new technologies, the top companies in the sector can grab more oil from existing wells, even as rig counts fall and costs rise. This may be a big plus for the industry, as many on Wall Street see the possibility of a $50-$55 range for domestic oil next year. Brent Crude closed the day at $63.04, up 0.90%, and West Texas Intermediate was last seen at $58.58, up 1.10% Natural gas also rallied, closing Wednesday at $4.61, up almost 3%.

Gold:

Gold came to the Thanksgiving Eve party and was trading at $4,162 at 4 PM EST on Wednesday, up 0.80%. Goldman Sachs noted on Wednesday that gold could hit $ 4,900 next year, driven by continued central bank demand and retail interest through ETFs.

Crypto:

The Crypto giants traded higher on Wednesday due to a combination of factors, including a rebound in investor sentiment after recent market drops, growing expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut, and a broader rise in equity markets ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. As of 4 PM EST on Wednesday, Bitcoin was seen at $90,180, while Ethereum was quoted at $3,021.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports daily to identify new investment ideas for both investors and traders. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. 

Here are some of the top Wall Street analyst upgrades, downgrades, and initiations, along with price changes, seen on a very quiet Friday, November 28, 2025.

Upgrades/Price Target Changes

  • Brown-Forman Inc. (NYSE: BF.B) Barclays bumped the price target on the Overweight-rated stock to $31 from $30.
  • Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) Truist Securities lifted the target price on the stock to $612 from $607 and maintains a Buy rating on the stock.
  • Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) UBS raised the target price on the stock to $204 from $184 and stayed with a Buy rating on the shares.
  • Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE: FLUT) Citigroup lowered the target price on the stock to $320 from $340 and kept a Buy rating on the stock.
  • Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Rosenblatt trimmed the target price on the shares to $152 from $153 and maintained a Buy rating on the stock.
  • Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) Goldman Sachs cut the target price on the shares to $75 from $95 and kept a Buy rating on the company.
  • Vici Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Goldman Sachs lowered the price target on the shares from $38 to $34 while keeping a Buy rating on the stock.

Downgrades:

 

Initiations:

 

