S&P 500
6,846.40
+0.44%
Dow Jones
47,702.00
+0.55%
Nasdaq 100
25,426.20
+0.69%
Russell 2000
2,497.25
+0.38%
FTSE 100
9,714.80
+0.13%
Nikkei 225
50,235.00
+0.35%

Investing

Are You Actually Middle Class, Wealthy, or Falling Behind? Dave Ramsey’s Take Might Surprise You

By 247staff
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Are You Actually Middle Class, Wealthy, or Falling Behind? Dave Ramsey’s Take Might Surprise You

© Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Everyone wants to be wealthy.

Yet as finance coach Dave Ramsey often points out, there is a reason the saying “the rich get richer and the poor get poorer” continues to ring true.

Dave Ramsey
Anna Webber | Getty Images

Key Points from 24/7:

  • As Dave Ramsey will tell you, “the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.”
  • According to the St. Louis Fed, the top 10% of U.S. households by wealth had about $6.9 million on average. The bottom 50% of households had $51,000 on average.
  • Meanwhile, the middle class will make payments, such as monthly car payments. They think they can make a fortune on airline miles from their credit card payments.
  • Also: Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire (Sponsored)

Consider this. According to the St. Louis Federal Reserve, the top 10% of U.S. households by wealth had about $6.9 million on average. As a group, they held 67% of household wealth. The bottom 50% of households had $51,000 on average. As a group, they held about 2.5% of the total household wealth in the country.

So, why is the wealth gap so big?

Wealth Gap in America
24/7 Wall St.

Dave Ramsey argues that your financial habits often determine whether you stay in the poor, middle, or upper class. It is not just about how much you earn. It is about the decisions you make with the money you already have.

According to Ramsey, wealthy people approach spending very differently. They do not ask “How much per month?” They ask “How much?” They buy things outright to avoid interest charges, which quietly drain cash over time. By sidestepping debt and the extra costs that come with it, they keep more of their money working for them.

The middle class tends to think in monthly payments. They take on car loans, rely on credit card rewards to justify spending, and borrow for home upgrades. These choices feel manageable, but they chip away at long term wealth.

Ramsey also points out that poor consumers often become trapped by high cost financial products. Payday lenders, pawn shops, title loans, and rent to own stores promise quick fixes but come with steep fees. Many also pin their hopes on gambling or lottery tickets. Ramsey notes that most lottery sales come from poorer zip codes, where people believe a lucky win will solve everything.

None of this means your financial path is fixed. You can change how you spend, save, and approach money. With the right habits, anyone can shift their trajectory and build a stronger financial future.

If you want to build wealth, there are some big steps you can take

First, look for ways to boost your income. Dividend paying stocks can create a steady stream of passive cash flow, and a part time job can help increase your financial cushion if your schedule allows.

Second, build a budget and actually use it. This step is essential. Without tracking what comes in and what goes out, most people underestimate their spending. When I ask people where their money is going, the most common response is “I’m not sure.” That uncertainty is exactly what leads to financial trouble.

Third, establish an emergency fund if you do not already have one. Start with a small, realistic goal of one thousand dollars. Even though it may not seem like much, it gives you a buffer. Saving around eighty five dollars a month can get you there quickly. Keep this money in a separate account that you do not touch, and automate your deposits. If you receive extra income like a bonus or a gift, put it straight into the emergency fund instead of spending it.

Fourth, begin paying down your debt. This includes credit cards, student loans, mortgages, and car loans. Dave Ramsey recommends the debt snowball approach, where you list your debts from smallest to largest and pay off the smallest one first. As each balance disappears, you build momentum and motivation to tackle the bigger ones.

Fifth, live below your means. Suze Orman often emphasizes this, and for good reason. Financial freedom depends on knowing the difference between wants and needs and trimming unnecessary expenses. Automate your saving and set a clear target for how much you want to keep each month.

Sixth, invest in your retirement accounts. An Individual Retirement Account can help you grow your money tax deferred or tax free. A traditional IRA may allow you to deduct contributions, while a Roth IRA offers tax free growth and tax free withdrawals in retirement. Always check with a financial advisor to determine what works best for your situation. If you are self employed, consider a Solo 401(k), which provides higher contribution limits and valuable tax advantages.

These habits take time and discipline, but they can shift your financial trajectory and strengthen your long term security.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Dave Ramsey on How to Tell if You’re Rich, Poor or Middle Class
Ian Cooper | May 14, 2025

Dave Ramsey on How to Tell if You’re Rich, Poor or Middle Class

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
Dave Ramsey Helps Boomers Figure Out If They’re Financially Ahead, or Behind
Ian Cooper | Mar 13, 2025

Dave Ramsey Helps Boomers Figure Out If They’re Financially Ahead, or Behind

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
My spouse and I inherited a combined $400k and Dave Ramsey said we borrowed money too much
Marc Guberti | Jan 16, 2025

My spouse and I inherited a combined $400k and Dave Ramsey said we borrowed money too much

A Hawaiian couple recently inherited $400,000 and asked Dave Ramsey what they should do with it. This YouTube video has the…
Dave Ramsey Says This is How You Get Wealthy
Ian Cooper | Nov 22, 2024

Dave Ramsey Says This is How You Get Wealthy

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
Dave Ramsey: Do These 5 Things Now to Achieve Wealth
Ian Cooper | Sep 9, 2025

Dave Ramsey: Do These 5 Things Now to Achieve Wealth

If you really want to achieve wealth, taking a page out of personal finance guru Dave Ramsey’s playbook isn’t the…
Dave Ramsey’s #1 Secret to Crushing Your Debt Fast
Ian Cooper | Sep 6, 2025

Dave Ramsey’s #1 Secret to Crushing Your Debt Fast

Millions of Americans aren’t so great with money. Big surprise, right? In comes the money, out goes the money. And…
Ramsey Nails It Again With The Two Questions Separating The Wealthy From Everyone Else
Christy Bieber | Mar 17, 2025

Ramsey Nails It Again With The Two Questions Separating The Wealthy From Everyone Else

Are you wealthy or poor? If you believe Dave Ramsey, you will be able to place yourself in one of…
Dave Ramsey says “if you do what rich people do, you’ll become rich and if you do what poor people do, you’re going to be poor”
Rich Duprey | Dec 1, 2024

Dave Ramsey says “if you do what rich people do, you’ll become rich and if you do what poor people do, you’re going to be poor”

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
I inherited over $400k and Dave Ramsey thinks the money will evaporate if I continue to make these mistakes
Marc Guberti | Mar 27, 2025

I inherited over $400k and Dave Ramsey thinks the money will evaporate if I continue to make these mistakes

Money doesn’t change people. It makes them more of what they are. The messaging behind this saying has extra meaning…

Top Gaining Stocks

Intel
INTC Vol: 95,683,112
+$3.75
+10.19%
$40.56
Moderna
MRNA Vol: 4,286,459
+$0.97
+3.88%
$25.98
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 3,193,861
+$1.03
+3.70%
$28.85
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 3,232,097
+$5.59
+3.54%
$163.33
EQT
EQT Vol: 4,634,018
+$1.86
+3.15%
$60.86

Top Losing Stocks

Eli Lilly
LLY Vol: 2,732,117
-$28.87
2.61%
$1,075.47
Best Buy
BBY Vol: 2,491,692
-$1.70
2.10%
$79.28
Interpublic Group
IPG Vol: 82,093,654
-$0.49
1.96%
$24.57
NVIDIA
NVDA Vol: 126,327,360
-$3.26
1.81%
$177.00
Oracle
ORCL Vol: 13,908,837
-$3.01
1.47%
$201.95