Stock Market Live December 2: S&P 500 (SPY) Rebounding with Tech

Investing

Should You Finally Buy the Dip on Palantir?

Quick Read

  • Palantir (PLTR) dropped 17% in the past month after being rejected at $200 following a 1,000% gain from December 2023 to late October 2025.
  • Palantir’s U.S. commercial revenue grew 121% year-over-year in Q3 while government revenue increased 52%.
  • The stock trades at 231 times expected 2025 earnings and 191 times estimated 2026 free cash flow.
By Omor Ibne Ehsan Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Should You Finally Buy the Dip on Palantir?

© Shutterstock / Piotr Swat

Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) is down 17% in the past month as of this writing. The stock is trading at prices last seen back in August of this year. For most stocks, this would be normal, but for PLTR stock, it may be a sign that it may be plateauing.

From December 2023 to late October 2025, Palantir has delivered over 1,000% in gains. The number of headlines about this one stock rivaled Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), but there has been a lull ever since Palantir was rejected at $200.

The biggest and most acute disincentive is the increasing doubt surrounding the AI rally. Palantir is one of the few companies spearheading it, and if AI stocks start retreating, PLTR would look particularly ugly. Wall Street won’t pay a fortune for this stock if it won’t get a fortune in return.

At the same time, interest rate cuts are underway, and bulls think that this is a head fake. The financials show no sign of Palantir slowing down, and if the company keeps accelerating, the stock is unlikely to remain idle.

Let’s try to make sense of where we’re at with Palantir today.

An AI stock unlike any other

Palantir is not your run-of-the-mill hyperscaler AI company that is spending tens of billions on data centers. It is a pure software company that is genuinely seeing increasing levels of success.

Michael Burry, for example, would argue that the AI market is in a bubble and is on the cusp of collapsing. His argument is that the AI buildout is a one-time phenomenon and GPU depreciation is not being properly accounted for. But even he has little to say about Palantir except its valuation, because the company falls completely outside of that. This is a quality business, and bears have to concede at least that much.

Once Palantir gets its foot in the door with a government agency or a company, it tends to expand rapidly and cover the whole nine yards. That’s exactly what we’re seeing.

No cracks in the wall

Q3 brought another beat and raise as U.S. commercial revenue grew 121% year-over-year, with government revenue growth at 52% YOY. Full-year guidance was raised to $4.4 billion, with free cash flow guidance up to $2.1 billion. Earnings were essentially perfect and trounced analysts.

PLTR stock still didn’t react very positively for two reasons: first, Wall Street has been desensitized to Palantir beating and raising estimates every single quarter. Second, they’re already nosebleed levels for the stock.

A Q4 beat is very likely, as analysts have been trailing Palantir’s lowball guidance as a baseline. I’d expect ~$4.6 billion in revenue with over $2.2 billion in cash flow.

What’s the price for perfection?

The issue with Palantir is that the wall itself comes at a dizzyingly high price. You’re paying 231 times the expected 2025 earnings. Even if we take the higher end of 2026 revenue estimates of $7.39 billion, assume a 50% FCF margin, and value it based on that, PLTR stock trades at 191 times 2026’s FCF.

You’re paying several years in advance and betting that Palantir will deliver dozens of earnings beats on a silver platter.

Just before the AI rally took hold, an analyst on Substack reflected on Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) in March 2022.

“…with just $0.36 of net income per share, Cisco traded at 220x earnings. An insane valuation for any company, let alone a large-cap one.”

He added the quotes: “If you had picked a price point to sell at any time in the past ten years, you would have been wrong,” echoed another from Chase Hambrecht & Quist. “[Cisco] has such an impressive track record of growing … that the financial community isn’t thinking in terms of a multiple of what they’re earning this year, but what they will be earning three or four years down the line.”

Palantir is perhaps the closest thing we have to it today.

Should you buy PLTR stock now?

PLTR stock is only investable if you either expect the AI rally to drag on and on for years or if you want to make a swing trade, which you’ll exit at the first sign of weakness.

Palantir itself does not need to report a bad quarter for the stock to halve or worse. If the AI rally slows down, which it most likely will at some point in the next few years, things can get very ugly.

As such, I’d refrain from buying more PLTR stock. If you already own a lot of it, it’s a good idea to trim and rotate into less pricier names. A 17% discount is significant and you can see 20-30% more upside from here, but it’s not worth the massive downside risk.

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Dec 1, 2025

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Continue Reading

Here’s How Palantir (PLTR) Stock Can Reach $1,500
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Nov 4, 2025

Here’s How Palantir (PLTR) Stock Can Reach $1,500

Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) has been the hottest AI stock on Wall Street, right behind Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). The company has been on…
Forget Palantir: These 3 Undervalued AI Stocks Are Set to Surge
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Aug 14, 2025

Forget Palantir: These 3 Undervalued AI Stocks Are Set to Surge

Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) is Wall Street’s latest and greatest darling, and it has shown no sign of slowing down as it…
NVDA vs PLTR: Which Stock Should You Buy in September 2025?
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Sep 15, 2025

NVDA vs PLTR: Which Stock Should You Buy in September 2025?

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been the obvious winner over the past three years if we look at the sheer amount of…
This Is Palantir’s Price Prediction Heading Into 2026
Rich Duprey | Dec 1, 2025

This Is Palantir’s Price Prediction Heading Into 2026

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) has ridden the artificial intelligence (AI) wave to new heights in 2025, with shares climbing over 117%…
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 for December 1
Joel South | Dec 1, 2025

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 for December 1

Last week, shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) gained 7.53% over past five trading sessions after losing 6.47% the five…
Nvidia and Palantir’s Insiders Are Selling, Should Wall Street Be Worried?
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Jul 19, 2025

Nvidia and Palantir’s Insiders Are Selling, Should Wall Street Be Worried?

AI-related stocks have delivered explosive gains for the past two and a half years. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) turned its GPUs into…
Palantir (PLTR) Continues Its Remarkable 2025 (Up 66%)
Ian Cooper | May 27, 2025

Palantir (PLTR) Continues Its Remarkable 2025 (Up 66%)

Live Updates Get The Best Palantir Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Buy, Sell, or Hold Palantir Stock at Over $100?
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Feb 5, 2025

Buy, Sell, or Hold Palantir Stock at Over $100?

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) has been a lightning rod for investor debate over the past few quarters as the stock has…
Forecast: Palantir Could Reach This Value in 4 Years
David Moadel | Aug 6, 2025

Forecast: Palantir Could Reach This Value in 4 Years

Even before Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) released its second-quarter 2025 financial results, Wall Street buzzed with excitement about the company’s growth…

