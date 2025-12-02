Stock Market Live December 2: S&P 500 (SPY) Rebounding with Tech

Markets are optimistic that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again next week.

Live Updates

After a rough pullback, the major indices are attempting to rebound higher.

At the moment, S&P 500 futures are up about 17 points. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up about $1.56. Meanwhile, the Dow is up 58, as the Nasdaq tacks on 108 points.

Fueling upside, Bitcoin is finally pushing higher after.

After plummeting from about $124,310, it appears to have found support at $87,389. We’re also seeing action in down, but not out tech stocks that have been walloped by AI bubble fears.

Plus, markets are optimistic that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again next week. In fact, markets are pricing in 87.6% odds of a cut, which is up significantly from 50-50 odds.

We also have to remember that December is typically a strong month for the broader markets. The S&P 500, for example, averages a gain of more than 1% in December. That makes it the third-best month of the year dating back to 1950.

“December could bring seasonal tailwinds back to the stock market and return it to all-time highs. Historically, since 1950, it’s the third-best month of the year for the Dow and S&P 500; it’s also the third-best month for the Nasdaq, since 1971, according to the Stock Trader’s Almanac,” as noted by CNBC.

Keep an eye on natural gas stocks

With a chunk of the U.S. preparing for significant snow, keep an eye on natural gas stocks.

For one, according to The Guardian, “The heaviest snowfall is expected from the Poconos to eastern Maine, which could receive five to 10in of snow between Monday night and Tuesday night. Areas of New England with higher elevation could see over a foot of snow.”

Two, remember, cold air translates into higher heating demand, which typically results in higher natural gas prices. If you’re being impacted by the storm, please stay safe.

Wells Fargo just reiterated an overweight rating on Amazon

Wells Fargo just raised its price target on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to $295 a share, with an overweight rating. The firm said that, “Should cloud industry supply constraints sustain, see mgmt expectation for doubling AWS capacity by ’27 supporting multi-qtr revenue acceleration. Estimate new capacity could add $150B in annual revenue, driving material upside potential to ’27/’28 ests,” as quoted by CNBC.

Analysts at Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), with a price target of $1,286 from $950. The firm says Eli Lilly continues to be in first place in the obesity and diabetes market with its current GLP-1 franchise, Zepbound/ Mounjaro. The firm also believes Eli Lilly will launch its new obesity oral medication in early 2026 instead of later in the year.

“The company is nearing the launch of a closely watched, new, oral GLP1 (orforglipron) on an accelerated basis (guides for March 2026) as it was awarded one of the FDA’s first Commissioner’s National Priority Vouchers,” added the firm, as quoted by CNBC.