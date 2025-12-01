Wall Street is Still Pounding the Table Over Nvidia, Alphabet and Wynn

Analysts at Guggenheim says Alphabet could run even higher. The firm raised its price target on GOOG to $375 from $330 with a buy rating.

December is historically strong for markets.

In fact, “December could bring seasonal tailwinds back to the stock market and return it to all-time highs. Historically, since 1950, it’s the third-best month of the year for the Dow and S&P 500; it’s also the third-best month for the Nasdaq, since 1971, according to the Stock Trader’s Almanac,” as noted by CNBC.

In addition, rate cuts are still on the table, especially after weaker-than-expected private sector jobs growth, retail sales, and consumer confidence. Plus, we strongly believe the worst of the volatility for 2025 is now behind us, as investors start to look ahead to 2026 and start to price in continued earnings growth and artificial intelligence excitement.

Even better, analysts still like what they’re seeing in the markets, upgrading:

Nvidia

Analysts at Morgan Stanley just reiterated an overweight rating on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), with a $250 price target. The firm says NVDA will maintain a dominant market share and that threats are becoming overstated.

“We continue to see NVIDIA maintaining dominant market share, as threats are becoming overstated, though we aren’t sure exactly what will turn sentiment around,” they said, as quoted by CNBC. “Customers’ biggest anxiety for the next 12 months is their ability to procure enough NVIDIA product generally, and Vera Rubin specifically.”

Alphabet

Analysts at Guggenheim say Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) could run even higher. The firm raised its price target on GOOG to $375 from $330 with a buy rating.

The firm is confident in Alphabet because of strong cloud backlog growth, which is being supported by enterprise AI demand. It’s also confidence with Google Gemini’s rise as a leading AI platform with rapidly growing adoption metrics, as noted by CNBC.

Wynn

Analysts at Goldman Sachs just added Wynn to its conviction buy list.

The firm is confident with Wynn’s (NASDAQ: WYNN) “Wynn Al Marjan in the UAE in 1Q27, plus WYNN’s best-in-class Las Vegas assets, leverage to a higher-income consumers, a strong 2026 Las Vegas event calendar, and an improving backdrop in Macau should drive transformative upside at WYNN,” as quoted by CNBC.