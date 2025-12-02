S&P 500
Stock Market Live December 2: S&P 500 (SPY) Rebounding with Tech

Investing

Wall Street Bulls are Pounding the Table Over Amazon, Eli Lilly, and Apple

Quick Read

  • Wells Fargo just raised its price target on Amazon to $295 a share, with an overweight rating.

  • Analysts at Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on Eli Lilly, with a price target of $1,286 from $950.

  • Analysts at Bernstein just reiterated an outperform rating on Apple, noting that its checks show iPhone sales are strong.

By Ian Cooper Published
Wall Street Bulls are Pounding the Table Over Amazon, Eli Lilly, and Apple

After a rough pullback, the major indices are attempting to rebound higher.

Helping, not only is Bitcoin starting to rebound, but so are down but not out tech stocks. Plus, markets are optimistic that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again next week. We also continue to see a significant number of upgrades from market analysts.

Wells Fargo just raised its price target on Amazon

For example, Wells Fargo just raised its price target on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to $295 a share, with an overweight rating. 

The firm said that, “Should cloud industry supply constraints sustain, see management expectation for doubling AWS capacity by ’27 supporting multi-quarter revenue acceleration. Estimate new capacity could add $150B in annual revenue, driving material upside potential to ’27/’28 estimates,” as quoted by CNBC.

Eli Lilly 

Analysts at Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), with a price target of $1,286 from $950. The firm states that Eli Lilly remains in first place in the obesity and diabetes market with its current GLP-1 franchise, Zepbound/Mounjaro. The firm also believes Eli Lilly will launch its new obesity oral medication in early 2026 instead of later in the year.

“The company is nearing the launch of a closely watched, new, oral GLP1 (orforglipron) on an accelerated basis (guides for March 2026) as it was awarded one of the FDA’s first Commissioner’s National Priority Vouchers,” added the firm, as quoted by CNBC. 

Apple 

Analysts at Bernstein just reiterated an outperform rating on Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), noting that its checks show iPhone sales are strong.

“Strong iPhone 17 sales continued into October. Apple achieved its highest-ever single-month market share in October, reaching 24.2%, as unit sales increased 30% MoM / 12% YoY, fueled by robust sales in both China and the US,” as quoted by CNBC.

