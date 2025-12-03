S&P 500
6,860.10
+0.38%
Dow Jones
47,944.40
+0.94%
Nasdaq 100
25,613.00
+0.18%
Russell 2000
2,506.67
+1.57%
FTSE 100
9,703.80
-0.08%
Nikkei 225
49,791.50
+0.50%
Stock Market Live December 3: S&P 500 (SPY) Could Soon Test 7,000

Investing

No Clear Direction

Quick Read

By Ben Briody Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
No Clear Direction

© Creativa Images / Shutterstock.com

After crossing $93k last night, BTC is ranging tightly, but staying above the $91k level. With Polymarket at 93% probability and FedWatch at 89%, a 25bps rate cut seems all but certain at this point. It’s a light week in macro, so price action won’t see much effect from this sector. Shorts are building on centralized exchanges, with Binance and OKX having negative annualized funding rates on perpetual futures. This is in stark contrast with DEX’s, as Hyperliquid and Lighter have BTC over 10% at this time of writing. The tight range we are currently seeing could persist without any catalysts coming forward this week. ETF flows are muted as well, with about $59m in inflows yesterday. The end of the year sees volume start to fall off of a cliff, as people focus on the holidays and take a break from the market, especially in times of low volatility. If BTC starts approaching $100k again, all bets are off here, however.

 

The rest of the market is trading in quite rangebound fashion as well since Monday’s losses were erased. Solana is trading in the $140 range, and has low annualized funding rates across perpetual future exchanges at this time. SOL has not had much attention lately, but the penultimate conference, Breakpoint, is next week. Breakpoint is taking place in Abu Dhabi from 12/11 to 12/13. This conference will see news on roadmaps, new technologies and projects, and what to expect from the Solana Foundation in 2026. With 2025 being an immense year for memecoin launchpads and AI Agents on Solana, a new meta will surely form in 2026.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Dec 1, 2025

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Continue Reading

Today’s Dead Cat Bounce for BTC
Ben Briody | Nov 6, 2025

Today’s Dead Cat Bounce for BTC

After the bloodbath to start the month, crypto markets regained their footing with strong bids across the board. Bitcoin touched…
Solana Wiped Out $47B in Market Cap Last Year, Is the Hype Over?
247patrick | Jan 4, 2023

Solana Wiped Out $47B in Market Cap Last Year, Is the Hype Over?

From a potential “Ethereum killer,” Solana became one of the worst-performing assets in 2022.
Chop Chop Chop
Ben Briody | Nov 13, 2025

Chop Chop Chop

Even with the US government reopening, markets have gone nowhere this week. Bitcoin is quite rangebound and has failed to…
A Highly Correlated Earnings Day
Ben Briody | Nov 19, 2025

A Highly Correlated Earnings Day

BTC is trading below $90k once again at this time of writing, erasing the rally seen on Tuesday. What possible…
3 Reasons Why These 3 Cryptos Are Worth Buying
Chris MacDonald | Nov 20, 2025

3 Reasons Why These 3 Cryptos Are Worth Buying

Investors thinking about putting some capital to work in the cryptocurrency sector have thousands of tokens to choose from. With…
BTC Chops, Z-Cash Rocks
Ben Briody | Nov 6, 2025

BTC Chops, Z-Cash Rocks

BTC has begun the day trading down once again, trading around the $102,000 level. With little macro data to influence…
Solana’s $2.85B Revenue Explosion: Why It Could Outperform Ethereum in 2026
Sam Daodu | Nov 24, 2025

Solana’s $2.85B Revenue Explosion: Why It Could Outperform Ethereum in 2026

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) enters 2026 with rising revenue, expanding user activity, and fresh institutional interest from ETF launches. Its $2.85…
Ethereum vs. Solana: Which Has the Bigger Upside by 2026?
Sam Daodu | Nov 9, 2025

Ethereum vs. Solana: Which Has the Bigger Upside by 2026?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) have both had a volatile year. Ethereum hit a record high near $4,700…
Where Are We Going?
Ben Briody | Nov 28, 2025

Where Are We Going?

As the holiday season is now fully underway, what will bitcoin’s fate be going into the end of 2025? After…

Top Gaining Stocks

Microchip Technology
MCHP Vol: 12,043,845
+$5.37
+9.47%
$62.08
ON Semiconductor
ON Vol: 7,273,071
+$4.35
+8.45%
$55.83
Vertex Pharmaceuticals
VRTX Vol: 1,709,853
+$28.62
+6.61%
$461.77
Bristol Myers Squibb
BMY Vol: 17,785,116
+$3.07
+6.36%
$51.32
Charles River Laboratories
CRL Vol: 390,843
+$10.64
+6.09%
$185.40

Top Losing Stocks

-$5.47
10.15%
$48.37
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 5,673,828
-$1.03
6.51%
$14.79
Netflix
NFLX Vol: 36,864,274
-$5.96
5.45%
$103.39
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 2,106,785
-$12.95
4.85%
$253.92
Cencora
COR Vol: 1,665,453
-$15.34
4.37%
$335.34