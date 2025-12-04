CrowdStrike Enters Mature Phase While Zscaler Accelerates With AI Security Acquisitions

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) reported strong earnings in late November and early December, revealing two fundamentally different approaches to cloud security. CrowdStrike bet on endpoint consolidation and single-agent architecture. Zscaler doubled down on Zero Trust networking and just-completed acquisitions in AI security.

Endpoint Dominance Meets Network Defense

CrowdStrike’s Q3 fiscal 2026 results showed $1.23 billion in revenue, up 22% year over year, missing the $1.24 billion estimate. Net new annual recurring revenue hit $265 million, up 73% from last year. CEO George Kurtz called it “one of our best quarters in company history.” Operating cash flow hit a record $398 million. Free cash flow reached $296 million.

The Falcon platform continues absorbing more workloads. Subscription revenue grew 21% to $1.17 billion as customers consolidated endpoint, cloud workload, and identity protection into a single agent. Management emphasized partnerships with AWS, EY, and CoreWeave to position CrowdStrike as the security layer for AI infrastructure.

Zscaler’s Q1 fiscal 2026 delivered $788 million in revenue, beating estimates by $14 million and growing 26% year over year. Non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.96, ahead of the $0.86 consensus. ARR reached $3.2 billion, up 26%. Operating cash flow surged 35% to $448 million, and free cash flow hit $413 million. The company achieved its “Rule of 78” metric, combining revenue growth and profitability.

Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange now runs across 160+ data centers globally. The company closed acquisitions of Red Canary and SPLX to expand AI security capabilities. CEO Jay Chaudhry framed Zero Trust as “the linchpin for AI Security,” positioning the platform as essential infrastructure for enterprises deploying AI workloads.

Platform Consolidation vs. Network Fabric

CrowdStrike’s strategy revolves around reducing agents customers deploy. The single-agent Falcon platform handles endpoints, cloud workloads, and identity in one package, simplifying operations and creating pricing leverage as customers add modules. The company’s $4.8 billion cash position provides flexibility to invest in R&D without relying on acquisitions.

Zscaler built a global network fabric sitting between users and applications. The Red Canary and SPLX acquisitions brought threat detection and AI security capabilities Zscaler didn’t build organically. This approach trades speed for integration risk but enabled faster entry into AI security.

Strategic Lens CrowdStrike Zscaler Core Architecture Single-agent endpoint consolidation Global network switchboard Growth Driver Module expansion within Falcon Zero Trust adoption + acquisitions AI Security Play Charlotte AI for threat analysis Red Canary + SPLX integration Cash Position $4.8B $1.3B

Guidance Shows Different Trajectories

CrowdStrike expects Q4 revenue of $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion and full-year revenue of $4.80 billion to $4.81 billion. Management projected 50%+ net new ARR growth in the second half of fiscal 2026, then a slowdown to 20% for fiscal 2027. This suggests CrowdStrike is entering a more mature phase where growth depends on upselling modules rather than landing new logos.

Zscaler guided Q2 revenue to $797 million to $799 million and full-year revenue to $3.28 billion to $3.30 billion. The company maintained 26% ARR growth, faster than CrowdStrike’s base ARR growth of 23%. Zscaler’s acquisitions should contribute to growth in coming quarters, but integration execution will determine whether that growth is profitable or dilutive.

Valuation and Risk Considerations

CrowdStrike trades at 28.81x trailing sales while Zscaler trades at 13.71x. The valuation gap reflects CrowdStrike’s larger scale and stronger brand. Zscaler’s lower multiple provides more downside protection but introduces integration risk from recent acquisitions. CrowdStrike faces potential multiple compression if net new ARR growth decelerates faster than expected in fiscal 2027.

Zscaler beat on both revenue and EPS, grew operating cash flow 35%, and trades at half CrowdStrike’s sales multiple. The acquisitions accelerate Zscaler’s entry into AI security without the multi-year build cycle but require successful integration to deliver value. The Zero Trust architecture positions Zscaler for continued enterprise adoption as companies deploy AI workloads.