Live: Will Zscaler Surge After Earnings?

Will Zscaler Surge After Earnings?

Key Points Zscaler has beaten EPS estimates for four straight quarters, including a 10.8% beat last quarter.

Consensus calls for Q4 revenue of $707M (+19% YoY) and EPS of $0.80, down from $0.88 last year.

Post-earnings moves have been volatile: a +20% two-week rally last quarter followed a –19% wipeout the prior quarter.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) will post Q4 fiscal 2025 results after the bell, following a quarter where its stock surged nearly 20% in the two weeks after earnings.

The company has consistently outperformed consensus EPS targets, but management’s pivot toward expanding into AI-driven security and SecOps has also introduced execution questions investors will want answered tonight.

What to Expect When Zscaler Reports

Here are Wall Street's consensus estimates for Q4 (July 2025 quarter) and beyond:

Revenue: $707.1M (+19.3% YoY)

$707.1M (+19.3% YoY) EPS (Normalized): $0.80 (vs. $0.88 YoY)





$0.80 (vs. $0.88 YoY) FY2025: Revenue $2.66B, EPS $3.19

Revenue $2.66B, EPS $3.19 FY2026: Revenue $3.21B, EPS $3.67

Zscaler’s revenue growth remains robust at ~20%, but EPS is expected to decline YoY this quarter as the company invests in new growth vectors.

Key Areas to Watch When Zscaler Reports

Zero Trust Everywhere expansion – Customer adoption surged, with Zero Trust branch and Zero Trust cloud deployments driving upsell momentum. ZS ended Q3 with over 210 “Zero Trust Everywhere” enterprises, targeting 390 by FY2026.

Data Security Everywhere & GenAI protection – Data security ARR surpassed $350M, and new GenAI data modules were adopted by Fortune 100 and federal clients. AI-related attach rates could be a major growth driver.

Z-Flex purchasing program – This new flexible consumption model booked $65M in TCV in Q3, allowing customers to swap modules without new procurement cycles. Scaling its adoption will be closely watched.

Agentic AI in SecOps – The Red Canary acquisition (closing in Q4) positions Zscaler to accelerate its entry into managed detection and AI-driven SecOps. Management commentary on integration will be critical.

Macro environment and large deals – Management highlighted ongoing scrutiny on big-ticket deals, but ZS has been able to win by emphasizing cost takeouts versus legacy firewalls and networking. Large enterprise pipeline color will matter.

