Netflix Leads Warner Bros Bid. Be Careful What You Wish For?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The bidding war for entertainment giant Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) could be entering the home stretch. The Dec. 1 deadline for second-round binding offers arrived, and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has emerged as the leader on the strength of a sweetened, mostly cash proposal and a strong relationship between the company CEOs.

Rivals including Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) also submitted bids, but each has different goals. Where Paramount targets acquiring the entire company, Netflix and Comcast are focused narrowly on the streaming and studio segments, including HBO Max and the Warner Bros. film library. Netflix has said it has zero interest in being a cable channel operator.

Although this frontrunner status positions Netflix to potentially reshape Hollywood, it also highlights the risks the streamer and its investors face.

The Bidding War Heats Up

The auction for Warner Bros has evolved into a fierce contest. Netflix’s offer is valued around $70 billion for Warner’s core streaming and studio operations. It would mark a switch for Netflix from pushing its in-house content to acquiring premium IP like the DC Universe, Harry Potter franchise, and HBO’s acclaimed library. Bulls argue it could end the “streaming wars” by consolidating Netflix’s 300 million global users plus HBO Max’s 128 million, and enabling bundled pricing to lower consumer costs.

Comcast, meanwhile, improved its second-round offer to merge Warner’s targeted assets with its NBCUniversal unit, potentially valuing the deal at $27 to $28 per Warner share. Like Netflix, Comcast wants only the digital and production pieces, avoiding the regulatory battles it would likely face because of its vast cable holdings. This hybrid approach could fortify its Peacock’s streaming service with HBO content, boosting scale without overextending itself into declining broadcast assets. It would also match Warner Bros’ original plan to break itself up into separate units.

Paramount Skydance, however, stands as the lone bidder for all of Warner Bros Discovery, leveraging a previously rejected $24-per-share offer into a beefed-up proposal financed by Apollo Global Management and the Ellison family. Paramount says its bid is superior to all others because it wouldn’t face any of the antitrust risks its rivals would surely encounter. The full takeover is reminiscent of its own recent merger that aimed at building a diversified media powerhouse.

The Market’s Cold Shoulder

As the competing bid details leaked yesterday, the market reacted with disdain. Netflix shares tumbled 5.4% to around $104, while Paramount plunged 7.3%, as its all-in strategy raised dilution fears for shareholders. Comcast, though, rose 1.5% on perceptions of a lower-risk play that enhances the business without overwhelming its balance sheet.

Investors seem wary of Netflix swallowing Warner Bros for several good reasons:

Price tag: A $70 billion cash offer demands massive borrowing, spiking leverage despite the streamer’s solid $9 billion free cash flow projection for 2025. This could crimp buybacks, pressuring operating margins already at 28%.

Integration: Headaches will be considerable, as merging cultures, tech stacks, and 400 million-plus subscribers risks operational chaos and subscriber churn if bundled programming flops.

Regulatory: The Justice Dept. and Federal Trade Commission will examine this deal closely, even if Netflix is only acquiring the streaming and studio portions. They may block such consolidation, fearing monopoly power in content and pricing.

Key Takeaway

The market is telling Netflix to be careful what you wish for. Winning the Warner Bros bid could crown Netflix as streaming’s undisputed king, widening its competitive moat with an unbeatable IP and diminishing threats from rivals. For investors, there is long-term upside in a consolidated industry yielding fatter profits.

Yet the risks are considerable, too. Hefty debt could balloon interest costs while antitrust lawsuits could drag on for years, tying up capital. Big mergers rarely go smoothly, and the touted synergies often never materialize.

Netflix could be a big winner by significantly increasing its scale, but only if its execution is flawless. Investors betting on Netflix should brace for a scrambled signal as winning the bidding war may require more than an attractive cash offer and a friendly front-office relationship. It will have to fire on all cylinders, and they may be more difficult when integrating a behemoth like Warner Bros.