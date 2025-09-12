S&P 500
Stock Market Live September 12: Paramount Bids for Warner Brothers, S&P 500 (VOO) Mostly Flat
Investing

Should Netflix Be Worried if Paramount Buys Warner Bros Discovery?

Should Netflix Be Worried if Paramount Buys Warner Bros Discovery?

By Rich Duprey

Sep 12, 2025  |  Updated 10:55 AM ET

Key Points

  • Paramount Skydance‘s (PSKY) bold Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) bid sparked a 29% stock surge yesterday, climbing 9% today. 
  • Risks abound from blending corporate cultures, technology, and antitrust concerns to rival bids.
  • Markets eye synergies in studios and streaming, but challenging Netflix (NFLX) remains a long shot.
In a stunning twist in the media wars, Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) is gearing up to bid for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD), sending shockwaves through Hollywood. The news, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, ignited a frenzy: WBD shares rocketed 29% yesterday, closing at $16.15 per share — the company’s best day ever — fueled by visions of a mega-merger. PSKY jumped over 15%. This morning, WBD is climbing another 9% higher. 

Investors are betting big on synergies for a merger, imagining a powerhouse blending studios, streaming platforms such as Paramount+ and Max, and cable giants. But the real question is, can this potential colossus dethrone streaming king Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)?

The Blockbuster Bid: Forging a Media Titan

Fresh off its $8.4 billion merger with Paramount Global last month, led by David Ellison and backed by his billionaire father Larry (who just surpassed Elon Musk as the world’s richest man), PSKY is eyeing an all-cash takeover of WBD. 

The bid, potentially arriving next week, targets the entire company — studios, HBO Max, CNN, TNT, and more — despite WBD’s planned 2026 split into Warner Bros. (studios and streaming) and Discovery Global (cable). Valued at around $40 billion, this deal would create an industry behemoth: two iconic studios (Warner Bros. and Paramount Pictures), blockbuster franchises (DC Comics, Star Trek, Harry Potter), and a combined subscriber base exceeding 150 million. 

Cost savings could hit billions through shared content libraries and tech, supercharging ad revenue and global reach. Yet, integrating debt-laden assets amid cord-cutting woes poses risks.

Netflix’s Iron Grip on Streaming Supremacy

Netflix has ruled streaming since 2013, boasting over 300 million subscribers worldwide and original hits like Stranger Things that drive cultural dominance. Its ad-tier innovation and password crackdowns have fueled profitability, leaving rivals fragmented. 

Paramount and Warner Bros’ combined Max and Paramount+ might pool 100 million users, but content overlap (e.g., both chase blockbusters) and execution hurdles — like unifying tech platforms — could dilute management focus. 

Meanwhile, Netflix’s data-driven personalization and global scale remain unassailable, with PSKY-WBD’s linear TV baggage potentially slowing agility in the pure-play streaming era.

Bids, Blocks, and Bureaucracy

A bidding war could also be on the horizon. Analysts speculate that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), or even Netflix itself might make a counteroffer, possibly targeting specific WBD assets like its studios or sports rights (such as TNT’s NBA deal). Antitrust scrutiny is also fierce as the DOJ might balk at reduced studio competition, echoing blocks on past media mergers. 

PSKY’s recent Paramount deal dodged FCC hurdles by adding news oversight, but combining CNN and CBS could invite bias probes. Approval odds for a merger appear slimmer under watchful regulators, delaying or derailing the dream. Still, the Trump administration is more amenable to allowing big deals to go through that the Justice Dept. was under President Biden.

It’s also worth noting that Warner Bros. Discovery announced plans earlier this summer to split itself in two. Given this, would the company even be interested in merging with Paramount?

Key Takeaways

Netflix shouldn’t lose sleep yet. While a PSKY-WBD merger promises synergies to bolster movies and streaming, Netflix’s subscriber lead, content engine, and innovation fortress make it a tough target. Regulatory roadblocks and rival bids further dim the threat.

While NFLX stock dipped 3.5% on the news, signaling mild market concern, its preeminent position has seen other potential threats rise, such as Disney (NYSE:DIS), only to watch them subsequently fade. I wouldn’t be selling my NFLX stock for WBD or PSKY any time soon.

 

