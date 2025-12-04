S&P 500
6,860.00
+0.03%
Dow Jones
47,856.50
-0.29%
Nasdaq 100
25,597.20
-0.07%
Russell 2000
2,533.01
+0.83%
FTSE 100
9,711.80
0.00%
Nikkei 225
50,609.00
+1.49%
Stock Market Live December 4: S&P 500 (SPY) Flat Ahead of Potential Rate Cuts

Investing

Ulta Shares Soar on Strong Q3 Earnings and Revenue

Quick Read

  • Ulta Beauty (ULTA) beat Q3 earnings by 11.7% with EPS of $5.14. Revenue reached $2.90B and topped estimates by 7.3%.
  • Ulta comparable sales rose 6.3% driven by higher ticket prices and increased transactions. Gross margin expanded to 40.4% from 39.7%.
  • Operating income fell 4.3% to $309.4M as SG&A expenses rose faster than sales.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Joel South Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Ulta Shares Soar on Strong Q3 Earnings and Revenue

© <a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/jeepersmedia/13594243195/" target="_blank" style="font-size: 100%">Ulta Beauty</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/" target="_blank" style="100%">CC BY 2.0</a>) by <a href="https://www.flickr.com/people/jeepersmedia/" target="_blank" style="100%">Mike Mozart</a>

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported third quarter fiscal 2026 results after market close on December 4, 2025, and investors liked what they saw. The company beat both earnings and revenue estimates by comfortable margins. EPS came in at $5.14, crushing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by 11.7%. Revenue hit $2.90 billion, topping expectations of $2.70 billion by 7.3%. The stock had been trading near 52-week highs heading into the print, up 40% over the past year.

Cosmetics and Comparable Sales Drive the Beat

Revenue growth of 12.9% year over year tells most of the story. Comparable sales rose 6.3%, driven by a 3.8% increase in average ticket and a 2.4% lift in transactions. That’s balanced growth. You’re seeing both higher spending per visit and more customers coming through the door.

Cosmetics accounted for 41% of net sales, while skincare and wellness made up 24%. The Space NK acquisition contributed to the top line, as did new store openings and ecommerce expansion. Gross profit climbed 19.3% to $1.20 billion, with margin expanding to 40.4% from 39.7% a year ago. I liked the margin improvement. It shows pricing power and better product mix, even as the company scales.

Operating Income Dips on Higher Expenses

Operating income fell 4.3% to $309.4 million despite the revenue beat. SG&A expenses rose faster than sales, eating into profitability at the operating level. Net income declined 4.7% to $230.9 million. The company is investing in growth, but you’ll want to watch whether expense discipline returns in Q4. If margins don’t stabilize, the strong top line performance won’t translate to bottom line gains.

Key Figures

Adjusted EPS: $5.14 (vs. $4.60 expected); beat by 11.7%
Revenue: $2.90B (vs. $2.70B expected); up 12.9% year over year
Comparable Sales: +6.3% (average ticket +3.8%, transactions +2.4%)
Gross Profit: $1.20B; up 19.3% (margin 40.4% vs. 39.7%)
Operating Income: $309.4M; down 4.3%
Net Income: $230.9M; down 4.7%

The earnings beat was the standout. An 11.7% surprise on EPS is material, especially for a retailer of this scale. The company is executing on its Ulta Beauty Unleashed Strategy, and the results show it’s working at the store level.

Leadership Sounds Confident About Momentum

CEO Kecia Steelman struck an optimistic tone in the release, noting that third quarter results “exceeded our expectations, reflecting the steady progress and momentum our team is building.” The emphasis on execution and strategy suggests management sees room for continued growth without signaling aggressive expansion plans. They updated full-year fiscal 2025 guidance to approximately $12.3 billion in net sales and EPS of $25.20 to $25.50.

The company also has $2 billion remaining on its $3 billion share buyback program announced in October 2024. That’s a meaningful capital return commitment and signals confidence in the business.

Can the Holiday Quarter Deliver?

All eyes now turn to Q4, which includes the critical holiday selling season. You’ll want to see whether comparable sales momentum holds and whether the company can manage expenses better than it did in Q3. The updated guidance implies solid performance ahead, but execution will matter. I’d also watch for any commentary on consumer spending trends. Macroeconomic conditions remain a risk, and beauty retail isn’t immune to broader pressures. If demand holds through year end, ULTA should be positioned to enter 2026 with momentum intact.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

Chris Lange |

More All-Time Highs After Ulta Earnings

Thursday after the markets closed, Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance released its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings report.
Ulta Beauty Q3 Earnings Make a Big Impression
Chris Lange |

Ulta Beauty Q3 Earnings Make a Big Impression

Ulta Beauty shares popped after it released better than expected fiscal third-quarter financial results late Thursday.
Hershey Shares Slide Despite Strong Q3 Earnings and Revised Full-Year Guidance
Joel South |

Hershey Shares Slide Despite Strong Q3 Earnings and Revised Full-Year Guidance

Hershey (NYSE: HSY) delivered a decisive earnings beat this morning, posting third-quarter results that significantly exceeded Wall Street expectations and…
ULTA Beats Estimates, Boosts Guidance
Paul Ausick |

ULTA Beats Estimates, Boosts Guidance

ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported third-quarter 2016 results after markets closed on Thursday. The beauty products…
Shopify’s Q3 Earnings Show 32% Revenue Gain
Joel South |

Shopify’s Q3 Earnings Show 32% Revenue Gain

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) beat revenue expectations and posted 32% year-over-year growth in Q3, signaling sustained momentum in its core merchant…
Warren Buffett Dumped This Stock Last Quarter. Should You Buy It Ahead of Earnings Thursday?
Rich Duprey |

Warren Buffett Dumped This Stock Last Quarter. Should You Buy It Ahead of Earnings Thursday?

Warren Buffett is rightly called the greatest living investor. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A)(NYSE:BRK-B) in 1965, Buffett has…
Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Down 7% After Earnings
Joel South |

Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Down 7% After Earnings

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) reported third-quarter earnings that beat on the bottom line but missed on revenue, sending shares…
4 Reasons Booking Holding Soars Even Higher After Earnings
Joel South |

4 Reasons Booking Holding Soars Even Higher After Earnings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) delivered a beat on both earnings and revenue after the close Tuesday, with adjusted EPS of…
Why Ulta’s Q2 Isn’t Looking Good
Chris Lange |

Why Ulta’s Q2 Isn’t Looking Good

Ulta Beauty shares tumbled after it reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter financial results. Short interest had a part to play in…

Top Gaining Stocks

Dollar General
DG Vol: 14,139,309
+$15.40
+14.01%
$125.29
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 6,768,124
+$1.50
+5.09%
$30.89
MarketAxess
MKTX Vol: 649,104
+$7.27
+4.55%
$166.98
GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 3,690,299
+$27.14
+4.51%
$629.11
Dell Technologies
DELL Vol: 6,814,832
+$5.36
+4.01%
$138.99

Top Losing Stocks

Intel
INTC Vol: 93,214,458
-$3.39
7.74%
$40.38
LyondellBasell Industries
LYB Vol: 9,073,896
-$2.87
6.24%
$43.16
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 4,227,003
-$7.35
5.81%
$119.14
Lennar
LEN Vol: 6,476,974
-$6.38
4.79%
$126.75
Kroger
KR Vol: 22,780,410
-$3.06
4.62%
$63.14