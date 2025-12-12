S&P 500
Stock Market Live December 12: Trump to Ease Marijuana Regulation, S&P 500 (VOO) Flat

Will SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Stock Hit $50 in 2026?

  • SoFi Technologies’ (SOFI) $1.5 billion share offering is controversial but will generate significant capital for the company.
  • SoFi Technologies’ Q3 2025 net income more than doubled year-over-year to $139.392 million.
  • Don’t assume that SOFI stock will get to $50 in 2026, but it’s not a bad idea to hold a few shares.
By David Moadel Published
Will SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Stock Hit $50 in 2026?

Anthony Noto, the CEO of fintech firm SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI), envisions scaling SoFi into a trillion-dollar company. From introducing technology-enabled personal finance “smart cards” to facilitating Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) transactions, Noto and SoFi Technologies are bona fide disruptors in the banking space.

If you’re on board with Noto’s bold vision for the future of finance, you may choose to own SOFI stock with a bullish outlook. You might even see the SoFi Technologies share price zooming to $50 or more in 2026.

That price target is certainly possible, but is it realistic? Right now, we’ll look at the relevant facts and circumstances — including a controversial capital raise — to help you predict whether SOFI stock will hit the $50 mark next year.

A Not-so-Easy Trip

The SoFi Technologies share price has rallied 70% over the past 12 months, but don’t get the wrong idea. It definitely wasn’t a straight or easy path from $17 to $27.

As you surely recall, the market has a “tariff tantrum” earlier this year, culminating in a selloff of many stocks. Since SoFi Technologies is particularly sensitive to economic changes, SOFI stock swiftly collapsed below $10 in April.

A relief rally followed as the market figured out that the tariffs would probably be temporary. Anyone who “bought the dip” in SoFi Technologies stock doubled their money in a matter of months.

There was also a quick share-price pullback in early December, but we’ll get to that in a moment. For now, just be aware that it’s possible for SOFI stock to nearly double in price to $50. After all, the stock doubled not long ago.

At the same time, economic and political events can be unpredictable. A trade war flare-up could derail SoFi Technologies stock’s path to $50 next year. So, don’t over-invest in SoFi shares as volatility could strike at any moment.

A Scary Share Offering?

Now is as good a time as any to address the elephant in the room. In particular, SoFi Technologies recently disclosed a public offering and pricing of many new common stock shares.

I covered this event in depth here, but the brief summary is that SoFi Technologies is offering 54,545,454 new stock shares to the public at $27.50 per share. Suffice it to say, short-term traders weren’t pleased with this development as SOFI stock fell 6% to 7% on the news.

After crashing to the $27-to-$28 area, the SoFi share price found its footing and it seems that the fear has subsided. Sure, share-value dilution is a valid concern, but SoFi Technologies expects to generate total gross proceeds of around $1.5 billion from the public offering. 

Thus, the offering is a two-sided coin with benefits and drawbacks. Maybe in 2026, SoFi Technologies’ loyal investors can apply the “no pain, no gain” principle and hope for a rally to $50.

SoFi Doubles Its Income

Turning to the company’s fundamentals, SoFi Technologies might deserve a market-cap expansion and share-price run-up in 2026. That’s because the company actually managed to double its profits.

Here’s the breakdown. In the third quarter of 2025, SoFi Technologies generated $961.6 million in revenue versus $697.121 million in 2024’s third quarter. This represents a year-over-year improvement of nearly 38%.

Even more impressively, the company’s net income more than doubled year-over-year from $60.745 million to $139.392 million. Plus, SoFi Technologies’ cash and cash equivalents position expanded from $2.538 billion as of December 31, 2024, to $3.246 billion as of September 30, 2025.

I’m not suggesting that SoFi Technologies doubling its income necessarily means that the share price will double from here. It’s just a powerfully positive data point to consider for prospective SoFi investors.

You Can Hope, but Don’t Assume

We could also discuss the recent interest-rate cut as another possibly positive catalyst for SoFi Technologies. I think I’ve made my point by now, though: SoFi’s market cap and share price are likely to grow in 2026, assuming there are no economic or political shocks. 

That’s a huge assumption, so again, don’t over-invest in SoFi Technologies shares. A more likely outcome is that SOFI stock will head toward $50 next year, even if it doesn’t reach that lofty target.

Furthermore, not everyone should invest in SoFi. It’s a bold, non-traditional fintech company and the stock price can be volatile at times. With that in mind, if you have a firm belief in the company’s future growth, feel free to hold a few shares of SoFi Technologies.

