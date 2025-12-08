S&P 500
6,842.80
-0.44%
Dow Jones
47,718.00
-0.49%
Nasdaq 100
25,595.00
-0.42%
Russell 2000
2,526.80
+0.14%
FTSE 100
9,639.70
-0.24%
Nikkei 225
50,234.00
-0.79%
Stock Market Live December 8: S&P 500 (SPY) Running Ahead of the Fed

Investing

The 2 Chip Stocks Leading the S&P 500’s Boom in 2025 Are Not Who You Think

Quick Read

  • The S&P 500 is having a banner year, up 17% and near its all-time high, but the leaders aren’t who you would expect.
  • SanDisk (SNDK) surged 534% in 2025 after spinning off from Western Digital in February.
  • Western Digital (WDC) jumped 275% by focusing on high-capacity HDDs for AI storage. Revenue grew 30% in fiscal Q4.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Rich Duprey Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
The 2 Chip Stocks Leading the S&P 500’s Boom in 2025 Are Not Who You Think

© Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

The year is winding down and the S&P 500 has climbed 17% in 2025, hovering just shy of its all-time high amid robust economic growth and steady corporate earnings. While headlines fixate on artificial intelligence (AI) leaders such as Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR), much of the index’s surge is owed to an unexpected duo: storage-focused chipmakers.

The top two performers this year are semiconductor stocks, but not the usual suspects powering AI accelerators. Instead, demand for massive data storage in cloud and AI infrastructure has propelled these underdogs. Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) and Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) rank as the benchmark index’s best stocks this year (industry peer Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was the S&P’s fourth-best stock). Let’s find out why they trounced the industry’s headline names.

Sandisk (SNDK)

Sandisk has redefined 2025’s chip narrative, surging 534% year-to-date since its February spinoff from Western Digital. This flash memory specialist, once overshadowed in the broader storage conglomerate, now stands alone as a pure-play NAND supplier, capitalizing on acute shortages in high-capacity chips essential for AI data centers.

The breakout began with the split, allowing Sandisk to focus on flash production without the distractions of HDDs. Revenue jumped 10% to $7.36 billion in fiscal 2025, driven by AI hyperscalers like Amazon‘s (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS and Google Cloud ramping up exabyte-scale storage needs. 

Analysts point to NAND prices soaring 50% amid supply constraints, boosting margins to 35% — far above the industry average of 25%. Unlike Nvidia’s GPU dominance, Sandisk’s edge lies in backend infrastructure: every AI model trained requires petabytes of persistent storage, an area where flash excels in speed and density.

This has outpaced not just so-called AI stocks but the entire S&P 500. While Nvidia’s earnings jumped 51% so far in 2025 on chip demand, Sandisk’s vertical integration — from wafer fab to SSD packaging — delivered 188% adjusted earnings growth, drawing upgrades to “Strong Buy” with targets near $264 per share. Its inclusion in the S&P 500 last month led to index fund inflows, pushing shares from around $40 at the spinoff to $228 per share today.

Risks remain in cyclical memory pricing, but with AI capex projected at $500 billion in 2026, SanDisk’s outperformance signals storage is the unsung hero of the AI era.

Western Digital (WDC)

Western Digital retained its hard disk drive business after the Sandisk spinoff and has rocketed 275% in 2025, securing the No. 2 spot among S&P performers. By doubling down on high-capacity HDDs, the company tapped into AI’s voracious appetite for cost-effective, massive-scale storage that flash can’t match economically.

While Western Digital began its rise soon after the market crash in April, fiscal Q4 results ignited the rally, with revenue soaring 30% to $2.6 billion.The momentum continued into fiscal 2026, with Q1 sales up another 27% to $2.8 billion, helping drive gross margins well above management’s guidance to 43.5%. Second-quarter revenue is expected to grow by another 20%.  

AI training datasets, often in the zettabyte range, favor HDDs for archival and cold storage, areas where Western Digital holds 40% market share. Profits also surged, up 631%, as hyperscalers prioritized capacity over speed for non-real-time workloads.This contrasts sharply with volatile AI chip leaders like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) or Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). 

Western Digital’s focus on AI-optimized platforms, including partnerships with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure, unlocked $600 million in spin-off cash, funding R&D and debt reduction. Analysts see sustained demand as AI clusters scale and the stock’s resilience amid tariff talks underscores its moat. Unlike pure-play semiconductors, HDDs benefit from diversified enterprise sales, and in a year where the S&P averaged 17% gains, Western Digital’s execution turned a legacy tech giant into a growth machine.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

3 Stocks That Outperformed Palantir in 2025. Can They Repeat in 2026?
Rich Duprey |

3 Stocks That Outperformed Palantir in 2025. Can They Repeat in 2026?

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) has ridden the artificial intelligence (AI) wave with relentless force through 2025, delivering data analytics platforms that…
Micron Tumbles Despite Phenomenal Q4 — Here’s Why the AI Stock Is a Buy Now
Rich Duprey |

Micron Tumbles Despite Phenomenal Q4 — Here’s Why the AI Stock Is a Buy Now

This morning, Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) released its fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 earnings, delivering a blockbuster performance that solidifies its status as…
Western Digital Announces Tech Breakthrough for Hard Drives
Paul Ausick |

Western Digital Announces Tech Breakthrough for Hard Drives

Hard drive maker Western Digital on Wednesday announced a new disk drive technology able to stuff a record amount of…
This Is the 1 Hidden AI Data Center Stock to Buy Now
Rich Duprey |

This Is the 1 Hidden AI Data Center Stock to Buy Now

The Trillion-Dollar AI Data Center Boom The data center market is exploding, fueled by the relentless demand for artificial intelligence…
Why Merrill Lynch Is Changing Its Tune on Western Digital
Chris Lange |

Why Merrill Lynch Is Changing Its Tune on Western Digital

Merrill Lynch's Wamsi Mohan downgraded Western Digital to an Underperform rating while lowering the price target to $30 from $61,…
Lee Jackson |

The ‘Always On Generation’ Driving Revenues for Top Flash Memory Tech Stocks

ThinkstockIn less than a decade, consumer demand for a lightning fast Internet has changed everything. From e-commerce, social media to…
Western Digital Surges in After Hours on Strong FY26 Q1 Earnings
Joel South |

Western Digital Surges in After Hours on Strong FY26 Q1 Earnings

Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 results that topped expectations on both revenue and earnings, with the stock…
3 Red-Hot Tech Stocks: Back From the Dead and Going Much Higher
Lee Jackson |

3 Red-Hot Tech Stocks: Back From the Dead and Going Much Higher

While not all tech stocks can do the stock price swan dive and return stronger than before, it happens, and…
4 Stocks to Buy That Are Winning From Massive Cloud Growth
Lee Jackson |

4 Stocks to Buy That Are Winning From Massive Cloud Growth

Any way you slice it, cloud capital spending is going to continue to grow, and these four companies stand to…

Top Gaining Stocks

New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 15,144,290
+$1.25
+9.35%
$14.62
Weyerhaeuser
WY Vol: 4,863,866
+$0.91
+4.20%
$22.60
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 79,718,427
+$1.04
+3.97%
$27.12
Arista Networks
ANET Vol: 3,621,550
+$4.03
+3.13%
$132.62
Monolithic Power Systems
MPWR Vol: 143,582
+$29.93
+3.11%
$993.20

Top Losing Stocks

Air Products & Chemicals
APD Vol: 1,496,418
-$21.82
8.37%
$238.87
Dollar General
DG Vol: 3,046,670
-$7.18
5.42%
$125.20
Boston Scientific
BSX Vol: 7,061,601
-$4.55
4.67%
$92.97
Lululemon
LULU Vol: 2,593,378
-$8.06
4.24%
$181.95
Netflix
NFLX Vol: 53,725,669
-$4.11
4.10%
$96.14