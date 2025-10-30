Western Digital (WDC) Beats Estimates Again Despite Sky-High Expectations

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Western Digital (WDC) Earnings Quick Take Western Digital (WDC) shares continue their trip to the moon after yet another beat

Millions of Americans keep making 5 basic mistakes with insurance and keep overpaying every year, sometimes by thousands of dollars. But, it’s easy to avoid if you know how.

Here’s What Happened

Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) reported fiscal Q1 2026 earnings after the close today, and investors were thrilled with yet another beat.

The stock popped in after-hours trading by almost 10% after the earnings report went live. Revenue came in at $2.82 billion (beating estimates by $90 million), while adjusted EPS hit $1.78 (versus $1.58 expected).

Cloud Demand Drives the Quarter

The positives were everywhere in this report. Revenue jumped 27% year over year, operating income surged 137%, and free cash flow hit $599 million. CEO Irving Tan credited “strong demand driven by growth of data storage in the cloud” and pointed to AI accelerating data creation. Western Digital also raised its dividend 25% to $0.125 per share. The company’s turnaround from losses two years ago to strong profitability continues to impress.

Balance Sheet Shows Separation Impact

The only real concern was the balance sheet restructuring from the recent Sandisk separation. Total assets dropped 42% year over year, and shareholders’ equity fell 50%. These aren’t operational problems. They’re structural changes from splitting the flash business. Still, you’ll want to watch how management rebuilds the balance sheet going forward.

Numbers Tell the Story

Key Figures

Adjusted EPS: $1.78 (vs. $1.58 expected); beat by $0.20

$1.78 (vs. $1.58 expected); beat by $0.20 Revenue: $2.82B (vs. $2.73B expected); up 27% YoY

$2.82B (vs. $2.73B expected); up 27% YoY Operating Income: $792M; up 137% YoY

$792M; up 137% YoY Net Income: $1.18B; up 140% YoY

$1.18B; up 140% YoY Free Cash Flow: $599M

$599M Q2 Guidance: Revenue $2.9B, EPS $1.88 (midpoint)

The cash generation stands out here. Nearly $600 million in free cash flow shows the business is firing on all cylinders.

CEO Points to AI Tailwinds

Irving Tan struck a confident tone: “As AI accelerates data creation, Western Digital’s continued innovation and operational discipline position us well to capture new opportunities.” He emphasized the company’s focus on high-capacity drives for data centers. Management guided Q2 revenue to $2.9 billion with EPS around $1.88, both ahead of current consensus.

Watch the Valuation Gap

Western Digital has beaten estimates in seven of its last eight quarters, but the stock now trades at 31.8x trailing earnings versus 19.7x forward. That gap suggests high expectations are already priced in. I’d watch whether data center demand stays strong enough to justify the premium. The company has come a long way from its $3.57 per share loss just two years ago.