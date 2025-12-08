The 5 Percent Income Strategy More Retirees Are Switching To in 2026

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

As retirees enter 2026, the hope is that it will be both different from 2025 and potentially some of the same. After an uncertain early part of the year, from May on, the year ended with significant growth, earning those investors who stayed the course with sizable returns. Of course, the question is what to do next, and that brings up a lot of ideas around how to handle 2026.

To this point, alongside this stronger market performance in 2025, you also had some negative news as higher living costs, including healthcare, combined with longer lifespans, have led many retirees to rethink how they are generating income from their savings, and these concerns aren’t going away next year. The result is a mindset shift toward a 5% income strategy that continues to gain real traction. The hope is that this move, up from the traditional 4% gives retirees more spending power from day one without abandoning long-term stability or increasing overall risk.

Why a 5 Percent Withdrawal Rate Is Gaining Momentum

For better or worse, retirees are now increasingly opting for a higher starting withdrawal rate because the math supports it in a more diversified, income-focused portfolio. A 5% withdrawal rate unsurprisingly translates into more spending power. Consider that with a $1 million portfolio, the 5% withdrawal rate is equivalent to $50,000, compared with $40,000 under the traditional 4% rule. Given the rising cost of healthcare and overall living costs, this $10,000 difference, even after taxes, might be the difference between paying all bills on time and not.

Add to this the rise of stronger dividend ETFs, bond ladders, monthly-pay REITs, and a more durable cash-flow asset format that is changing the equation. Income generation is no longer just dependent on selling shares, as the 4% rule has long been mindful of. Instead, retirees are now focused on a strategy that has them adapting to changing market conditions rather than fighting them.

When equity stocks perform well, a portfolio can gain enough cushion to support percentage withdrawals. However, when the market weakens, retirees have to temporarily dial back their spending instead of being forced to sell at a loss. These trends, paired with stronger long-term forecasts, are driving renewed confidence that a 5% strategy can be sustainable when executed properly.

How Retirees Can Build a Portfolio Designed for 5 Percent Withdrawals

Retirees who are adopting the 5 percent withdrawal strategy are hopefully doing so with a clear view of their income needs. And, as a result, start building a diversified portfolio that supports those needs with a predictable cash flow that can last indefinitely. The caveat here is that it shouldn’t all be about equity stocks.

Dividend stocks and dividend ETFs are likely to be and should be a major pillar, since they can provide ongoing income without requiring principal drawdowns. You can look at funds like Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSE:VNQ) for REIT investing, Schwab US Dividend Equity (NYSE:SCHD) for dividend growth, and JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSE:JEPI) for higher monthly income.

Additionally, bonds are going to help stabilize income, and many retirees can build a portfolio that includes short-term or intermediate bond ladders to match near-term expenses. Bond ETFs like the Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) or corporate bond funds can help round out the mid-term income bucket. Energy partnerships like Enterprise Product Partners (NYSE:EPD) add another layer of dependable distributions, all of which combine for dependable income as a retiree.

Bringing this all together is a popular framework known as the three-bucket system. The first is a cash bucket that covers the first two to five years of expenses and protects retirees from market dips. The income budget includes bonds and dividends to support intermediate spending needs. Lastly, a third bucket, the growth bucket, holds equities to keep the portfolio expanding over time.

What Retirees Must Consider Before Moving to a 5 Percent Rule

The 5% strategy offers more income but requires more planning, so retirees who have a lower risk tolerance or short life expectancies may still lean more toward the 4% range. Market volatility can affect how practical a higher withdrawal rate is, especially if a retiree refuses to adapt their spending habits when markets pull back.

Longevity matters too, so someone who is expecting a long retirement may adopt a more conservative approach to investing or choose to allocate more heavily to dividend growth strategies. Taxes are also a major consideration, as the order in which withdrawals are made, from taxable accounts, traditional IRAs, Roth accounts, etc., can meaningfully impact how long savings will last. Ultimately, many retirees may use the 5 percent rule and rely on professional advice to tailor a version that fits their risk profile, spending habits, and investment preferences. Reminder, this is a framework, not a formula, and it’s best matched with a disciplined investment plan.

At the end of the day, this strategy is gaining more and more traction because it reflects the realities of retirement in 2026. Retirees want more income now, along with more control over when they sell assets. When paired with strong dividend payers, modern income ETFs, and a flexible withdrawal plan, the 5% strategy can offer retirees a higher quality of life without straining long-term sustainability.