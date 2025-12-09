S&P 500
Stock Market Live December 9: Anticipating a Rate Cut, the S&P 500 (VOO) Rises a Bit

Investing

Nancy Pelosi’s “Farewell Portfolio”: The 3 AI Stocks She’s Holding as She Leaves Congress

Quick Read

  • Nancy Pelosi’s portfolio gained 853% since mid-2014 versus 264% for the S&P 500. Her holdings are concentrated in NVIDIA (NVDA) at 19%, Broadcom (AVGO) at 17%, and Alphabet (GOOG) at 17%.
  • Broadcom surged 145% after Pelosi exercised call options purchased in June 2024.
  • Alphabet has rallied 205% since Pelosi’s September 2022 option exercise.
  • Broadcom surged 145% after Pelosi exercised call options purchased in June 2024.
  • Alphabet has rallied 205% since Pelosi's September 2022 option exercise.
By Omor Ibne Ehsan Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Nancy Pelosi’s “Farewell Portfolio”: The 3 AI Stocks She’s Holding as She Leaves Congress

© Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Nancy Pelosi has had one of the longest tenures in Congress and was the most influential at times. The market does have a farewell portfolio from her, consisting of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Pelosi was elected Speaker and was the only woman to serve in the position. Her tenure evidently wasn’t limited only to politics, though.

She has gained tremendous notoriety for her stock market portfolio. More specifically, that of her Husband, Paul Pelosi. This portfolio gained ~853% since mid-2014, whereas the benchmark S&P 500 index gained just 264%. It’s an extremely strong record that beats portfolios curated by gurus like Warren Buffett and Stanley Druckenmiller.

Paul Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi are married after all, so his stock market buys are attributed to her. It’s likely that if Paul passes, Nancy will receive some portion of his holdings, and they may even share assets. In California, all their investments fall under their shared marital estate.

Hence, the trades have garnered a lot of criticism. Many believe that Nancy Pelosi may be passing on information to Paul Pelosi.

Unfortunately, you will soon no longer get updates to the Pelosis’ portfolio. Nancy Pelosi announced in November 2025 that she would not seek re-election and would retire at the end of her current term in early 2027.

Her portfolio has also been quite calm at the moment, so it looks more like a “farewell portfolio at the moment. Let’s take a look at the stocks she holds today.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia is her biggest holding. Suffice to say, the company has been making a killing. It is the dominant name when it comes to AI chips, and the pace of growth is not letting up.

Her history with Nvidia goes back quite a while. On June 17, 2022, 200 call options of NVDA were exercised at a strike price of $100 ($10 split-adjusted). These shares were then sold in the coming quarters as NVDA stock was in the midst of the 2022 selloff.

She purchased 50 call options again in November 2023 at the strike price of $120 ($12 split-adjusted) and has been accumulating since.

Nvidia now constitutes 19% of Pelosi’s portfolio.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom has recently overtaken Alphabet as Nancy Pelosi’s second-biggest holding. She bought 20 (200 call options, split-adjusted) Broadcom call options back in June 2024 with a strike price of $800 ($80 split-adjusted).

She hit the jackpot with this transaction, as Broadcom went through a stock split the very next month. AVGO stock has been moving higher and higher since.

Pelosi exercised her call options in July and has held since. AVGO stock has moved up by over 145% since this trade.

Broadcom now constitutes ~17% of Pelosi’s portfolio.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL)

Nancy Pelosi has also had a long history with Alphabet stock. Her husband purchased call options in Alphabet worth between $500,000 and $1 million on December 17, 2021. These options were exercised on their expiration date of September 16, 2022, and have been held since.

GOOGL stock started bottoming out right around that time and has been on an extremely impressive rally.

Wall Street is now increasingly bullish that this company is poised to lead the AI race. It is up 205% since September 16, 2022.

Her holdings here also constitute some 17% of her portfolio.

She recently trimmed her Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) holdings with a partial sale in October this year, with no filings since. Since February, she has only reported two transactions. The portfolio has been rather inactive for months, but if the market takes a turn for the worse, her true “final” portfolio could look a lot different.

