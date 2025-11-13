Nancy Pelosi Is Retiring up 595%, but She’s Still Holding on to These 3 Stocks

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Nancy Pelosi announced her retirement last week. She has been a leading voice in Congress for decades, and her term will end in January 2027. She’s currently holding on to many stocks, with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) being the latest buys.

Pelosi hasn’t been without controversy, with stock trading being one of the biggest concerns of her critics.

It should be noted that Nancy Pelosi’s stock trades are not directly hers. Her husband, Paul Pelosi, is the person buying and selling stocks, though these trades are still attributed to her, as she is likely legally entitled to a significant portion of them, upon a possible divorce or her husband’s passing.

At the same time, there are concerns that Nancy Pelosi will be passing information to her husband. These claims are not proven. But what is proven is that the Pelosis have had remarkable wins over the course of their investing history. Since mid-2014, her strategy has yielded her 858.58% in gains, whereas the S&P 500 only returned 263.2%. This is a 595% outperformance over the S&P 500.

Let’s take a look at the three stocks she holds now.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia is Pelosi’s biggest holding, with 20% of her portfolio being in this one stock. Her latest trade was on January 14, 2025, and was disclosed on January 17. She purchased 50 call options with a strike price of $80 and an expiration date of January 16, 2026.

Since that trade, NVDA stock is up 47.09%.

If the options were to be exercised today, she would have a total of $569,000 in NVDA stock. To find the true profits, you’d have to exclude the premium paid for all these options, the exact amount of which is not known.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet is her second-biggest holding, with 15% of her portfolio in GOOGL stock. Her latest transaction was on January 14, 2025, and was filed three days later on January 17. She bought 50 call options on GOOGL stock, with each option representing 100 shares.

This has been a very profitable buy, with GOOGL stock up more than 46% since that transaction took place. Since these are options, Pelosi will be able to exercise 5,000 shares of GOOGL at the strike price of $150. If these options were to be exercised today, she would have $683,550 in GOOGL stock.

This is a well-timed trade, and Pelosi is very likely to exercise these options by the time they expire and then hold GOOGL stock directly.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom also has the same weight as Alphabet at 15%. Her most recent AVGO trade happened on June 20, 2025, and it was disclosed on July 9. She exercised 20 call options that were purchased on June 24, 2024 (20,000 shares post-split). President Donald Trump announced a $70 billion investment in AI and energy, less than a month after Pelosi exercised those options.

AVGO stock is up 42.09% since the call options were exercised, but her initial call options trade made even more money.

Pelosi bought 20 call options on AVGO with an $800 strike price and an expiry of June 20, 2025. This was three weeks before AVGO went through a 10-for-1 stock split.

AVGO stock gained over 50% from June 24, 2024, to June 20, 2025.