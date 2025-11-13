S&P 500
6,742.70
-1.67%
Dow Jones
47,534.00
-1.63%
Nasdaq 100
24,982.80
-2.23%
Russell 2000
2,383.46
-2.80%
FTSE 100
9,758.60
-1.50%
Nikkei 225
50,143.00
-2.51%
Stock Market Live November 13: S&P 500 (SPY) Little Changed as the Government Reopens

Investing

Nancy Pelosi Is Retiring up 595%, but She’s Still Holding on to These 3 Stocks

Quick Read

  • Nvidia (NVDA) represents 20% of Pelosi’s portfolio. Her call options purchased in January 2025 are up 47%.
  • Pelosi’s investment strategy has returned 858.58% since mid-2014 compared to 263.2% for the S&P 500.
  • Alphabet (GOOGL) and Broadcom (AVGO) each comprise 15% of her holdings with gains exceeding 42% on recent trades.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Omor Ibne Ehsan
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Nancy Pelosi Is Retiring up 595%, but She’s Still Holding on to These 3 Stocks

© Drew Angerer / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Nancy Pelosi announced her retirement last week. She has been a leading voice in Congress for decades, and her term will end in January 2027. She’s currently holding on to many stocks, with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) being the latest buys.

Pelosi hasn’t been without controversy, with stock trading being one of the biggest concerns of her critics.

It should be noted that Nancy Pelosi’s stock trades are not directly hers. Her husband, Paul Pelosi, is the person buying and selling stocks, though these trades are still attributed to her, as she is likely legally entitled to a significant portion of them, upon a possible divorce or her husband’s passing.

At the same time, there are concerns that Nancy Pelosi will be passing information to her husband. These claims are not proven. But what is proven is that the Pelosis have had remarkable wins over the course of their investing history. Since mid-2014, her strategy has yielded her 858.58% in gains, whereas the S&P 500 only returned 263.2%. This is a 595% outperformance over the S&P 500.

Let’s take a look at the three stocks she holds now.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia is Pelosi’s biggest holding, with 20% of her portfolio being in this one stock. Her latest trade was on January 14, 2025, and was disclosed on January 17. She purchased 50 call options with a strike price of $80 and an expiration date of January 16, 2026.

Since that trade, NVDA stock is up 47.09%.

If the options were to be exercised today, she would have a total of $569,000 in NVDA stock. To find the true profits, you’d have to exclude the premium paid for all these options, the exact amount of which is not known.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet is her second-biggest holding, with 15% of her portfolio in GOOGL stock. Her latest transaction was on January 14, 2025, and was filed three days later on January 17. She bought 50 call options on GOOGL stock, with each option representing 100 shares.

This has been a very profitable buy, with GOOGL stock up more than 46% since that transaction took place. Since these are options, Pelosi will be able to exercise 5,000 shares of GOOGL at the strike price of $150. If these options were to be exercised today, she would have $683,550 in GOOGL stock.

This is a well-timed trade, and Pelosi is very likely to exercise these options by the time they expire and then hold GOOGL stock directly.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom also has the same weight as Alphabet at 15%. Her most recent AVGO trade happened on June 20, 2025, and it was disclosed on July 9. She exercised 20 call options that were purchased on June 24, 2024 (20,000 shares post-split). President Donald Trump announced a $70 billion investment in AI and energy, less than a month after Pelosi exercised those options.

AVGO stock is up 42.09% since the call options were exercised, but her initial call options trade made even more money.

Pelosi bought 20 call options on AVGO with an $800 strike price and an expiry of June 20, 2025. This was three weeks before AVGO went through a 10-for-1 stock split.

AVGO stock gained over 50% from June 24, 2024, to June 20, 2025.

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

Nancy Pelosi Beat the S&P 500 by 559%. Here Are the Stocks She Owns Today
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Oct 23, 2025

Nancy Pelosi Beat the S&P 500 by 559%. Here Are the Stocks She Owns Today

Nancy Pelosi no longer runs the House, but her name can still move markets. There are even Nancy Pelosi-themed ETFs…
3 Stocks Nancy Pelosi Has Been Buying Non-Stop
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Aug 6, 2025

3 Stocks Nancy Pelosi Has Been Buying Non-Stop

You’ve likely heard that most hedge fund managers end up underperforming the S&P 500. It is indeed challenging, especially during…
Nancy Pelosi Is Crushing The S&P 500 And These Are Her 3 Best Positions
Rich Duprey | Oct 25, 2025

Nancy Pelosi Is Crushing The S&P 500 And These Are Her 3 Best Positions

Warren Buffett may be considered the greatest investor of our time, but even he can’t touch the prowess of California…
6 Stocks Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Is Buying
Chris Lange | Aug 18, 2021

6 Stocks Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Is Buying

24/7 Wall St. takes a look at the current Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, and what stock trades are…
Nancy Pelosi Made Millions On NVIDIA – Here’s Her Next Stock Play
Javier Simon | Jul 29, 2024

Nancy Pelosi Made Millions On NVIDIA – Here’s Her Next Stock Play

Nancy Pelosi in 2023 saw some of the highest investment wins in Congress with a 65.5% return. Congress is not…
Nancy Pelosi Made Millions On NVIDIA Options – Here’s Her Next AI Stock Play
Eric Bleeker | Jun 24, 2024

Nancy Pelosi Made Millions On NVIDIA Options – Here’s Her Next AI Stock Play

According to Unusual Whales – a service that tracks Congressional trades – Nancy Pelosi saw a 65.5% return in 2023,…
Nancy Pelosi Stock Alert: 3 Stock The Pelosi’s Are Throwing Down Serious Money On
Chris MacDonald | Aug 29, 2024

Nancy Pelosi Stock Alert: 3 Stock The Pelosi’s Are Throwing Down Serious Money On

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is among the most prominent stock traders in congress. She remains active in reporting trades,…
Why Goldman Sachs GPIQ is the Safest High-Yield Monthly Dividend ETF To Buy Now
Joey Solitro | Mar 23, 2025

Why Goldman Sachs GPIQ is the Safest High-Yield Monthly Dividend ETF To Buy Now

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq-100 Core Premium Income ETF (Nasdaq: GPIQ) presents a compelling opportunity for investors seeking a steady stream of…
Nancy Pelosi Executes 9 New Stock Trades Leading Into Inauguration Day
Rich Duprey | Jan 20, 2025

Nancy Pelosi Executes 9 New Stock Trades Leading Into Inauguration Day

Congress has an unusual ability to make remarkably well-timed stock trades. Cross their hearts, they are not buying and selling…

Top Gaining Stocks

LyondellBasell Industries
LYB Vol: 3,511,789
+$2.06
+4.74%
$45.37
Cisco Systems
CSCO Vol: 38,897,426
+$3.15
+4.26%
$77.11
Dow
DOW Vol: 13,724,170
+$0.82
+3.70%
$23.00
Verisk Analytics
VRSK Vol: 1,002,640
+$7.73
+3.63%
$220.64
Ball
BALL Vol: 1,856,234
+$1.56
+3.35%
$48.03

Top Losing Stocks

Corning
GLW Vol: 7,441,063
-$7.51
8.44%
$81.50
Disney
DIS Vol: 34,731,062
-$9.71
8.32%
$106.94
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 27,457,989
-$2.84
7.49%
$35.07
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 3,619,307
-$21.04
7.43%
$262.22
Tesla
TSLA Vol: 94,860,060
-$31.35
7.28%
$399.25