The United States has assembled its largest military presence in the Caribbean since 1989, with more than 15,000 troops deployed near Venezuela. Following the December 10 seizure of a Venezuelan oil tanker and ongoing strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats, $36 million in trading volume on prediction markets tracking US-Venezuela military engagement signals serious investor concern about potential armed conflict.

A military confrontation would create immediate winners and losers across defense and energy sectors. Defense contractors would benefit from increased equipment demand and contract expansions, while energy companies face initial oil price spikes followed by potential long-term supply increases if regime change occurs.

Let me be clear, I don’t want a conflict here. But part of my job is to help inform you how global events connect to your financial well-being, and that’s what I’m going to show you below.

1. Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin stands as the primary beneficiary of any Venezuela military engagement. The company’s $109.2 billion market cap and specialization in precision strike missiles, military aircraft, and missile defense systems position it directly for contract expansions during regional conflicts.

LMT beat Q3 2025 earnings estimates by 9.45%, delivering $6.95 per share against expectations of $6.35. Revenue reached $18.61 billion with an 11.7% operating margin. The company has beaten earnings in seven of the last eight quarters with an average surprise of 8.9%.

LMT’s forward P/E of 15 compared to its trailing 26.1 suggests analysts expect significant earnings acceleration. The stock trades at $467, roughly 3% below its year-to-date high of $482. Wall Street maintains four Strong Buy and four Buy ratings, setting a $527 price target that implies 13% upside.

Any Caribbean military operation would likely involve LMT’s F-35 fighters, Aegis missile defense systems, and precision munitions. The company’s extremely low beta of 0.241 provides defensive characteristics while offering conflict-related upside.

2. RTX Corporation (RTX)

RTX’s integrated defense portfolio makes it the second-most exposed defense contractor. The company’s $234.3 billion market cap reflects diversified revenue streams across Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and the Raytheon defense segment.

Q3 2025 results showcased exceptional momentum: revenue of $22.48 billion beat estimates of $21.32 billion by 5.4%, while EPS of $1.70 exceeded expectations of $1.41. The Raytheon segment posted $7.05 billion in sales, up 10% year-over-year. Operating cash flow reached $4.64 billion with a $251 billion backlog providing multi-year revenue visibility.

RTX raised full-year 2025 guidance to $86.5-87.0 billion in sales with EPS of $6.10-6.20. The company’s 29.4% quarterly earnings growth year-over-year significantly outpaces LMT’s 2.2%, though it commands a premium valuation at 35.9x trailing P/E.

The company’s missile systems, including air defense and precision strike capabilities, would be central to any Caribbean operations. Analysts maintain four Strong Buy and nine Buy ratings with zero Sell ratings.

3. Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Northrop Grumman’s $79.52 billion market cap and specialization in autonomous systems, C4ISR, and space-based assets provide unique exposure to modern conflict scenarios requiring advanced technology integration.

Q3 2025 results showed mixed performance: revenue of $10.42 billion missed estimates of $10.82 billion, but EPS of $7.67 beat expectations of $6.52 by 17.7%. The company demonstrated strong operational efficiency with a 13.2% operating margin and free cash flow of $1.26 billion, up 72% year-over-year. Management raised 2025 EPS guidance to $25.65-26.05.

The Mission Systems segment generated $3.09 billion in Q3 (up 10%), and Defense Systems reached $2.06 billion (up 14%). NOC’s unmanned systems, electronic warfare capabilities, and integrated battle management systems would support intelligence gathering and precision strike operations near Venezuela.

The company’s higher operating margin of 13.2% compared to LMT’s 11.7% demonstrates superior operational leverage.

4. Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil represents the most compelling energy play for Venezuela conflict scenarios, though with complex risk dynamics. The $509.6 billion energy giant would face immediate headwinds from supply disruptions but potential long-term benefits if regime change enables sanctions relief and field access.

Analysts project an immediate oil price spike from current levels near $59 per barrel toward $70-75 if conflict disrupts Venezuela’s 900,000 barrels per day of exports. XOM’s massive scale, producing revenues of $326.2 billion over the trailing twelve months, positions it to capture significant margin expansion from price increases. The company’s 9.18% profit margin would expand meaningfully with crude prices 20-25% higher.

Q3 2025 results showed cyclical headwinds: quarterly earnings declined 8.3% year-over-year and revenue fell 5.1% as oil prices retreated from summer highs of $75.89 in June to current levels around $59.

Venezuela holds over 300 billion barrels of proven reserves, 17% of the global total. If U.S. intervention leads to regime change and sanctions relief, XOM could potentially access Venezuelan heavy crude fields. The company’s Gulf Coast refineries are specifically calibrated for Venezuelan heavy crude. However, this supply increase could eventually pressure prices lower.

XOM’s 3.35% dividend yield provides income stability, while its forward P/E of 16.1 suggests reasonable valuation.

5. Chevron (CVX)

Chevron’s unique position as the only U.S. oil company currently operating in Venezuela under sanctions waivers makes it the most directly exposed energy stock to conflict scenarios. The company’s $305.06 billion market cap and existing Venezuelan operations create both immediate risks and potential opportunities.

Q3 2025 results showed production strength offsetting price pressures: revenue of $49.73 billion met estimates while EPS of $1.85 beat expectations of $1.73. Adjusted earnings of $3.6 billion declined from $4.5 billion year-over-year due to lower crude prices, but production surged 21% to 4.1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day following Hess acquisition integration.

Armed conflict would immediately threaten CVX’s Venezuelan operations and personnel. However, the company’s existing infrastructure and relationships position it as the primary beneficiary if regime change enables expanded operations. CVX’s 6.77% profit margin and 4.55% dividend yield, the highest among covered stocks, provide some downside protection.

Market Implications

The $36 million trading volume on Polymarket’s Venezuela military engagement contracts, with $16.5 million traded in the past week alone, indicates sophisticated investors are seriously pricing conflict risk.

Defense contractors present clearer upside scenarios with limited downside. All three companies have raised 2025 guidance, maintain substantial backlogs, and demonstrate consistent execution. The sector’s defensive characteristics, evidenced by LMT’s 0.241 beta, provide portfolio stability while offering conflict-related catalysts.

Energy stocks face more complex dynamics. Initial conflict would spike oil prices from depressed $59 levels toward $70-75, benefiting all producers. However, successful regime change could eventually increase global supply by 1 million barrels per day over a decade, pressuring prices lower.

This infographic details the top 5 defense and energy stocks likely to be impacted by a potential armed conflict with Venezuela, outlining key financial metrics and the nature of their exposure.

Defense stocks present asymmetric risk-reward characteristics: limited downside given strong fundamentals and significant upside if conflict escalates. Energy stocks present more complex positioning dynamics, with short-term tactical opportunities during price spikes but longer-term supply concerns if regime change succeeds.