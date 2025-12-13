Nvidia’s Biggest Opportunity Might Be This

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has crushed the stock market with a 1,300% gain over the past five years as tech giants continue to buy the company’s AI chips. While competitors are gaining ground, Nvidia still remains the leader, and the company’s biggest opportunity can keep it firmly in the driver’s seat.

Any of Nvidia’s opportunities center around artificial intelligence since its chips form the bedrock of many AI advancements. AI models like ChatGPT and Grok rely on Nvidia’s AI chips, but robotics might be the company’s next big tailwind.

Humanoid Robots Will Arrive

Having robots perform chores around the house is no longer rocket science. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) plans to sell Optimus units in 2026, and BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) already sells robots at $10,000 apiece that should arrive at people’s doorsteps in 2026. BYD hasn’t produced sales figures for its robots yet, but robots can quickly become mainstream products as they get more advanced.

These robots rely on AI to perform tasks and function in the outside world. More specifically, they tap into AI models that are powered by Nvidia’s chips. For instance, Tesla’s robots rely on large AI models in data centers to operate, and those data centers are filled with Nvidia’s chips. As robot sales increase, companies will have to buy more Nvidia chips and create new data centers to fulfill rising demand.

Nvidia is positioned to benefit from almost every AI trend, but robotics can easily become the largest. The technology will continue to improve, and just as Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa became a mainstream home item shortly after its release, Tesla’s Optimus and BYD’s humanoid robot can follow the same path.

The Humanoid Robots Market Is Projected To Grow Rapidly

Investors are enthusiastic about the humanoid robots market, and a research report from Market.us justified the excitement. The report claims that the humanoid robots market will achieve a 36.2% compounded annual growth rate from now until 2034. During that time, the humanoid robots industry will go from a $352.3 million valuation to a $7.74 billion valuation.

Some investors may try to find the best robot producer, with Tesla and BYD as obvious candidates. However, all of these companies need AI chips, and Nvidia is the leader. Nvidia is similar to a fund that gives investors exposure to all humanoid robot stocks. If one humanoid robot stock underperforms, it won’t bother Nvidia stock that much. Rapid adoption of this innovative product can help NVDA stock enter another rally and extend its lead over every other publicly traded company.

The report cited “the rising need for automation, labor shortages, and the potential for robots to perform tasks that are hazardous or monotonous for humans” as catalysts that can fuel the humanoid robot market. Employers may invest in humanoid robots to address labor shortages, and consumers may buy these robots so they can perform various tasks. These robots can save some retirees a lot of money by giving them a more affordable option than assisted living or a full-time caregiver.

The Robotics Industry Can Turn Into Another Big Race

Tesla and BYD aren’t the only companies working on humanoid robots, and it can turn into another big race. Just as tech giants had parabolic AI spending, the robotics leaders may aggressively spend money to stay ahead of each other.

The robotics industry can give Nvidia enough leverage to raise its AI chip prices, resulting in higher margins. Nvidia even designs AI chips that are specifically for robots under its Jetson Thor model. While data centers have been the big story for Nvidia, it has had a separate “Automobile and Robotics” segment in its earnings reports for several years. The fact that Nvidia has had this separate part of the business shows how much the company values its role in robotics and self-driving vehicles.

This segment only produced $592 million in Q3 FY26, which was up by 32% year-over-year. That barely impacted the business since Nvidia brought in $57.0 billion. Nvidia has partnered with many robotics leaders to “drive America’s re-industrialization with physical AI.” This part of Nvidia’s business can scale quickly and produce higher returns for long-term investors.