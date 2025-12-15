S&P 500
6,815.80
-0.21%
Dow Jones
48,314.20
-0.35%
Nasdaq 100
25,129.00
-0.25%
Russell 2000
2,536.60
-0.65%
FTSE 100
9,739.60
+0.80%
Nikkei 225
50,221.40
-0.20%
Stock Market Live December 15: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises as Investors Await Economic Data

Investing

The Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement Portfolios in 2026

Quick Read

  • Procter & Gamble leads with a 68-year dividend growth streak and 3.31% yield backed by 26% operating cash flow surge.
  • Johnson & Johnson raised its dividend 4.8% and grew Q3 revenue 6.8% to $24B with 91% net income jump.
  • AbbVie delivers 2.93% yield with 53-year dividend streak despite accounting distortions from Allergan acquisition debt.
  • If you’re thinking about retiring or know someone who is, there are three quick questions causing many Americans to realize they can retire earlier than expected. take 5 minutes to learn more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By William Temple Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
The Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement Portfolios in 2026

© Ilyas nasrulloh / Shutterstock.com

Retirement portfolios need growing income that outpaces inflation and safety that lets you sleep at night. The best retirement dividend stocks build reliable income streams that compound for decades.

These companies raise dividends through recessions, market crashes, and business disruptions. We ranked them by dividend growth consistency, payout sustainability, and business resilience heading into 2026.

5. AbbVie: High Yield With Complexity

AbbVie (NASDAQ:ABBV) delivers a 2.93% yield with a 53-year dividend growth streak. The company announced a 5.5% dividend increase despite a trailing P/E of 169x and negative book value of $1.50 per share.

The Allergan acquisition loaded the balance sheet with debt and created accounting distortions that make GAAP earnings meaningless. What matters is cash generation, and AbbVie’s 35.5% operating margin tells that story. The immunology portfolio grew 11.9% in Q3 2025, with revenue hitting $15.78 billion, up 9.1% year over year.

The forward P/E of 16x reflects Wall Street’s expectation that earnings will normalize. Management raised full-year EPS guidance to $10.61-$10.65, and operating cash flow comfortably covers the $6.56 annual dividend. Retail dividend investors maintain bullish sentiment at 72 throughout December 2025.

AbbVie ranks fifth because the dividend is safe but requires understanding the business beneath distorted accounting.

4. Exxon Mobil: Energy Income With Cyclical Risk

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) offers a 3.31% yield backed by a 42-year dividend growth streak and sustainable 58% payout ratio. The company paid $3.96 per share in dividends while generating $6.88 in earnings, leaving plenty of cushion.

The concern is cyclicality. Q3 2025 revenue fell 5.1% to $83.3 billion, and net income dropped 8.3% to $7.55 billion as commodity prices pressured results. Energy stocks trade on oil and gas prices as much as operational execution.

The balance sheet is strong. Book value sits at $61.79 per share with $260 billion in equity. Recent insider activity shows executives accepting large stock grants in November 2025 and retaining 80% to 85% after tax-related sales.

Exxon ranks fourth because the dividend is safe and yield attractive, but energy exposure adds volatility retirees may not want in core holdings.

3. PepsiCo: Steady Growth With Valuation Questions

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) delivers a 3.73% yield with 52 consecutive years of dividend increases. The company pays $5.55 annually and generated $8.16 in EPS during 2024, creating a 66% payout ratio that’s sustainable.

The challenge is slowing growth. Q3 2025 revenue rose just 2.7% to $23.94 billion, and EPS of $1.90 missed estimates of $2.26. Net income fell 11% year over year to $2.60 billion. Management reaffirmed low-single-digit organic growth guidance.

PepsiCo trades at 29x earnings, which feels expensive for low-single-digit growth. The dividend is safe, and the 52-year streak proves management’s commitment to shareholders.

PepsiCo ranks third because the dividend is reliable and yield attractive, but valuation and growth trajectory limit upside.

2. Johnson & Johnson: Healthcare Stability

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) combines a 62-year dividend growth streak with healthcare sector stability. The company pays $5.08 annually for a 2.42% yield and raised the quarterly dividend from $1.24 to $1.30 in February 2025, a 4.8% increase.

Q3 2025 results showed business strength. Revenue hit $24.0 billion, up 6.8% year over year, and EPS of $2.80 beat estimates. Net income jumped 91% to $5.15 billion, and management raised full-year sales outlook to $93.7 billion. The company trades at 20x earnings with a $510 billion market cap.

Healthcare provides defensive characteristics consumer staples can’t match. People need pharmaceuticals and medical devices regardless of economic conditions, and Johnson & Johnson’s diversified portfolio spreads risk across multiple product lines.

Johnson & Johnson ranks second because the dividend is rock-solid, the business is resilient, and growth supports continued increases without straining the payout ratio.

1. Procter & Gamble: The Gold Standard

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) takes the top spot with a 68-year dividend growth streak that survived every recession, market crash, and crisis since 1957. The company pays $1.06 quarterly for a 3.31% yield and has grown that dividend at a 6% compound annual rate over the past five years.

Q1 2026 results demonstrated why this dividend is bulletproof. Revenue grew 3% to $22.4 billion, EPS of $1.95 beat estimates, and net income jumped 21% to $4.78 billion. Operating cash flow surged 26% to $5.4 billion, providing massive coverage for the dividend. Management maintained full-year guidance.

The business model is simple: sell products people use daily regardless of economic conditions. Tide detergent, Crest toothpaste, Pampers diapers. These aren’t discretionary purchases, and brand loyalty creates pricing power that protects margins.

Procter & Gamble trades at 23x earnings with a $303 billion market cap. The valuation isn’t cheap, but you’re paying for predictability. Retail dividend investors maintain consistently bullish sentiment, with scores of 72 to 74 across multiple discussions in December 2025.

The dividend has grown every year for 68 years. That’s a business model built for generating reliable cash flow through any environment. For retirement portfolios, Procter & Gamble represents the gold standard: growing income you can count on for decades.

Building Retirement Income That Lasts

These five stocks prove retirement dividend investing isn’t about chasing the highest yield. It’s about finding companies with durable business models, sustainable payout ratios, and management teams committed to returning cash to shareholders. Procter & Gamble earns the top spot because 68 years of consecutive dividend growth speaks louder than any quarterly earnings report. These companies have survived everything markets can throw at them and kept raising dividends anyway. That’s the reliability retirement portfolios are built on.

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

What Happens To Social Security's Cost Of Living Adjustment (COLA) If The Fed Cuts Rates Again?
Maurie Backman |

What Happens To Social Security's Cost Of Living Adjustment (COLA) If The Fed Cuts Rates Again?
These Are the 3 Most Important Factors for Getting More Social Security
Maurie Backman |

These Are the 3 Most Important Factors for Getting More Social Security

Continue Reading

Why 2026 Could Be the Breakout Year for Dividend Growth Investors
David Beren |

Why 2026 Could Be the Breakout Year for Dividend Growth Investors

Dividend growth investing has always had an appeal to people who are looking to boost their income, find stability in…
Proven Income Generators: Ranking the Most Reliable Dividend Growth Stocks
William Temple |

Proven Income Generators: Ranking the Most Reliable Dividend Growth Stocks

Dividend investing rewards patience. The best dividend stocks don’t just pay consistently—they raise payouts year after year, compounding income for…
5 Dividend Powerhouses That Could Transform Your Portfolio Into a Wealth-Building Machine
William Temple |

5 Dividend Powerhouses That Could Transform Your Portfolio Into a Wealth-Building Machine

Building wealth through dividends requires more than chasing high yields. The path to “getting rich” combines meaningful current income with…
2 Bulletproof Dividend Stocks to Buy in May
Rich Duprey |

2 Bulletproof Dividend Stocks to Buy in May

Dividend stock investing has long been a cornerstone for building wealth, offering investors a steady stream of passive income while…
Forget the 2.8% Social Security Increase. These Aristocrats Pay You 4% to 7% More Annually
Jeremy Phillips |

Forget the 2.8% Social Security Increase. These Aristocrats Pay You 4% to 7% More Annually

The Social Security Administration announced in October that beneficiaries will receive a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2026, following a…
Dividend Kings Face-Off: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Vs. Procter & Gamble (PG)
Vandita Jadeja |

Dividend Kings Face-Off: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Vs. Procter & Gamble (PG)

If you are someone who thinks investments should generate regular income, it is important to watch out for dividend stocks.…
The Dividend Stocks That Keep Paying Even When Markets Stumble
David Beren |

The Dividend Stocks That Keep Paying Even When Markets Stumble

When it comes to weathering market volatility, there is no easy answer, and what’s worse is that when investors, retail…
5 Dividend Powerhouses That Belong in Every Retirement Portfolio Right Now
William Temple |

5 Dividend Powerhouses That Belong in Every Retirement Portfolio Right Now

For investors approaching or in retirement, the right stock portfolio balances reliable income, low volatility, and consistent dividend growth. Among…
3 Dividends Aristocrats at 52-Week Lows. Time to Back Up the Truck?
Rich Duprey |

3 Dividends Aristocrats at 52-Week Lows. Time to Back Up the Truck?

Dividend stocks, or shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of profits to shareholders, offer investors a reliable income…

Top Gaining Stocks

Gartner
IT Vol: 535,946
+$11.43
+4.89%
$245.32
Tesla
TSLA Vol: 69,192,773
+$18.58
+4.05%
$477.54
KLA
KLAC Vol: 328,649
+$45.03
+3.77%
$1,238.95
Lam Research
LRCX Vol: 3,883,108
+$5.60
+3.49%
$166.12
Bristol Myers Squibb
BMY Vol: 7,892,198
+$1.79
+3.41%
$54.20

Top Losing Stocks

ServiceNow
NOW Vol: 2,746,517
-$93.34
10.79%
$771.72
CoStar Group
CSGP Vol: 3,539,715
-$4.69
6.87%
$63.55
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 5,210,050
-$13.66
5.11%
$253.80
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 32,634,340
-$17.70
4.92%
$342.23
LyondellBasell Industries
LYB Vol: 3,023,486
-$1.89
4.25%
$42.51