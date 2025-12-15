The Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement Portfolios in 2026

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Retirement portfolios need growing income that outpaces inflation and safety that lets you sleep at night. The best retirement dividend stocks build reliable income streams that compound for decades.

These companies raise dividends through recessions, market crashes, and business disruptions. We ranked them by dividend growth consistency, payout sustainability, and business resilience heading into 2026.

5. AbbVie: High Yield With Complexity

AbbVie (NASDAQ:ABBV) delivers a 2.93% yield with a 53-year dividend growth streak. The company announced a 5.5% dividend increase despite a trailing P/E of 169x and negative book value of $1.50 per share.

The Allergan acquisition loaded the balance sheet with debt and created accounting distortions that make GAAP earnings meaningless. What matters is cash generation, and AbbVie’s 35.5% operating margin tells that story. The immunology portfolio grew 11.9% in Q3 2025, with revenue hitting $15.78 billion, up 9.1% year over year.

The forward P/E of 16x reflects Wall Street’s expectation that earnings will normalize. Management raised full-year EPS guidance to $10.61-$10.65, and operating cash flow comfortably covers the $6.56 annual dividend. Retail dividend investors maintain bullish sentiment at 72 throughout December 2025.

AbbVie ranks fifth because the dividend is safe but requires understanding the business beneath distorted accounting.

4. Exxon Mobil: Energy Income With Cyclical Risk

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) offers a 3.31% yield backed by a 42-year dividend growth streak and sustainable 58% payout ratio. The company paid $3.96 per share in dividends while generating $6.88 in earnings, leaving plenty of cushion.

The concern is cyclicality. Q3 2025 revenue fell 5.1% to $83.3 billion, and net income dropped 8.3% to $7.55 billion as commodity prices pressured results. Energy stocks trade on oil and gas prices as much as operational execution.

The balance sheet is strong. Book value sits at $61.79 per share with $260 billion in equity. Recent insider activity shows executives accepting large stock grants in November 2025 and retaining 80% to 85% after tax-related sales.

Exxon ranks fourth because the dividend is safe and yield attractive, but energy exposure adds volatility retirees may not want in core holdings.

3. PepsiCo: Steady Growth With Valuation Questions

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) delivers a 3.73% yield with 52 consecutive years of dividend increases. The company pays $5.55 annually and generated $8.16 in EPS during 2024, creating a 66% payout ratio that’s sustainable.

The challenge is slowing growth. Q3 2025 revenue rose just 2.7% to $23.94 billion, and EPS of $1.90 missed estimates of $2.26. Net income fell 11% year over year to $2.60 billion. Management reaffirmed low-single-digit organic growth guidance.

PepsiCo trades at 29x earnings, which feels expensive for low-single-digit growth. The dividend is safe, and the 52-year streak proves management’s commitment to shareholders.

PepsiCo ranks third because the dividend is reliable and yield attractive, but valuation and growth trajectory limit upside.

2. Johnson & Johnson: Healthcare Stability

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) combines a 62-year dividend growth streak with healthcare sector stability. The company pays $5.08 annually for a 2.42% yield and raised the quarterly dividend from $1.24 to $1.30 in February 2025, a 4.8% increase.

Q3 2025 results showed business strength. Revenue hit $24.0 billion, up 6.8% year over year, and EPS of $2.80 beat estimates. Net income jumped 91% to $5.15 billion, and management raised full-year sales outlook to $93.7 billion. The company trades at 20x earnings with a $510 billion market cap.

Healthcare provides defensive characteristics consumer staples can’t match. People need pharmaceuticals and medical devices regardless of economic conditions, and Johnson & Johnson’s diversified portfolio spreads risk across multiple product lines.

Johnson & Johnson ranks second because the dividend is rock-solid, the business is resilient, and growth supports continued increases without straining the payout ratio.

1. Procter & Gamble: The Gold Standard

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) takes the top spot with a 68-year dividend growth streak that survived every recession, market crash, and crisis since 1957. The company pays $1.06 quarterly for a 3.31% yield and has grown that dividend at a 6% compound annual rate over the past five years.

Q1 2026 results demonstrated why this dividend is bulletproof. Revenue grew 3% to $22.4 billion, EPS of $1.95 beat estimates, and net income jumped 21% to $4.78 billion. Operating cash flow surged 26% to $5.4 billion, providing massive coverage for the dividend. Management maintained full-year guidance.

The business model is simple: sell products people use daily regardless of economic conditions. Tide detergent, Crest toothpaste, Pampers diapers. These aren’t discretionary purchases, and brand loyalty creates pricing power that protects margins.

Procter & Gamble trades at 23x earnings with a $303 billion market cap. The valuation isn’t cheap, but you’re paying for predictability. Retail dividend investors maintain consistently bullish sentiment, with scores of 72 to 74 across multiple discussions in December 2025.

The dividend has grown every year for 68 years. That’s a business model built for generating reliable cash flow through any environment. For retirement portfolios, Procter & Gamble represents the gold standard: growing income you can count on for decades.

Building Retirement Income That Lasts

These five stocks prove retirement dividend investing isn’t about chasing the highest yield. It’s about finding companies with durable business models, sustainable payout ratios, and management teams committed to returning cash to shareholders. Procter & Gamble earns the top spot because 68 years of consecutive dividend growth speaks louder than any quarterly earnings report. These companies have survived everything markets can throw at them and kept raising dividends anyway. That’s the reliability retirement portfolios are built on.