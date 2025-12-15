Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Find Catalyst for Decisive Upward Move

Live Updates

The markets are kicking off the week on a high note, with all three of the major stock market averages seeing green. Technology stocks are leading the way, as tailwinds from Wall Street analysts lift some major names. A slew of economic indicators are expected this week, as traders and investors bet that strengthening inflation data, consumer confidence and labor market will all serve as tailwinds for the stock market.

Technology stocks are buzzing this morning with a wave of developments. Among them, Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) has captured the spotlight. Wedbush tech analyst Dan Ives is calling 2026 a “monster year” for Tesla and Elon Musk as the EV maker leans harder into autonomous driving and robotics. He sees Tesla’s valuation climbing to around $2 trillion next year, with a bull-case scenario of $3 trillion by year-end 2026 amid a successful AI strategy. Wedbush has reemphasized its “outperform” rating on TSLA stock.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 48,642.36 Up 212.97 (+0.44%)

Nasdaq Composite: 23,328.09 Up 125.20 (+0.54)

S&P 500: 6,857.36 Up 27.25 (+0.40%)

Tech Talk

After last week’s fear-driven sell-off, Oracle (Nasdaq: ORCL) shares are back in focus after reports suggest the company locked in roughly $150 billion in new data center lease commitments in its November quarter. That brings total lease obligations tied largely to cloud and data center expansion to about $248 billion, supporting major AI and cloud customers such as OpenAI.

Bitcoin bull MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is at it again, ramping up its crypto empire with a new buying spree. Michael Saylor’s company revealed it snapped up an additional 10,645 bitcoin between Dec. 8 and Dec. 14, shelling out roughly $980.3 million in the process amid a Bitcoin price below the $90,000 per-coin threshold.

Goldman Sachs cut its outlook on Arm Holdings (Nasdaq: ARM) to “sell” from “neutral” with a $120 price target attached, blaming its heavy reliance on slower-growing smartphone royalties, rising R&D capex and fleeting near-term earnings upside.

KeyBanc analysts have lowered their view on ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) stock to “underweight” from “sector weight” with a $775 price target attached. The stock is getting hammered today, sinking 8.5%.