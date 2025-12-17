Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Attempt Gains but Lack Conviction
Quick Read
- Elon Musk’s net worth reached $638B as Tesla stock hovers at all-time highs.
- Amazon is set to invest over $10B into OpenAI at a valuation exceeding $500B.
- Oracle’s Michigan AI data center faces funding issues after Blue Owl Capital withdrew financing.
- If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Live Updates
Get The Best Apple Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter
Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on Apple, market updates, and brand-new stock recommendations delivered directly to your inbox.
Oracle Dampens Sentiment
Oracle stock is dampening sentiment in the technology sector amid reports that financing for the development of its AI data center in Michigan has unraveled after Blue Owl Capital backed out. ORCL shares are tumbling by almost 5% today as the stock falls further from the $200-per-share threshold. OWL shares are down 2% on the day. Oracle has shaved 40% off its market cap over the past three months.
The Nasdaq Composite is now down 1.1% on the day.
Bullish on Apple
Morgan Stanley analysts are bullish on Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) stock, lifting the price target by $10 to $315 per share with an “overweight” rating attached. APPL stock is up fractionally today.
Wall Street Moves
Bernstein analysts are at it again, today reemphasizing their “outperform” ratings on both Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) and Broadcom (Nasdaq; AVGO), suggesting investors add both stocks to their portfolio if they haven’t already. Despite fears of an AI bubble, both of these companies continue to keep the capex spigot turned on.
This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.
The markets are attempting gains this morning with all three of the major stock market averages seeing green out of the gate. Investors and traders have been battling some weak economic data, not least a skyrocketing unemployment rate, that has dampened sentiment in the final stretch of 2025. If they can hold onto today’s gains, not only would it break the Nasdaq Composite’s multi-day losing streak but momentum could shift in time for the year-end performance tally, which currently stands up 19.3% year-to-date.
As Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) stock continues to hover at fresh all-time highs, CEO Elon Musk’s net worth has now ballooned to a reported $638 billion.
After falling to its lowest level in four years amid geopolitical tensions, the benchmark Brent oil price has recovered to almost $60 per barrel.
Here’s a look at where things stand as of morning trading:
Dow Jones Industrial Average: 48,284.77 Up 167.09 (+0.35%)
Nasdaq Composite: 23,140.26 Up 40.44 (+0.17%)
S&P 500: 6,808.91 Up 7.5 (+0.10%)
Broader Market Movers
Oracle’s Michigan-based multi-billion-dollar data center for AI has reportedly hit several snags, the most recent of which involves the pulling of financing from Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL). A major financial institution may step in to bridge the funding gap.
Reports also indicate that Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) is poised to direct over $10 billion into OpenAI at a massive valuation of more than $500 billion attached to the ChatGPT maker.
Affirm (Nasdaq: AFRM) is tacking on 2% in today’s session
Baird analysts are bullish on retailer Gap (NYSE: GPS), lifting shares to an “outperform” rating while raising the price target by $6 to $33 per share.