Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Attempt Gains but Lack Conviction

The markets are attempting gains this morning with all three of the major stock market averages seeing green out of the gate. Investors and traders have been battling some weak economic data, not least a skyrocketing unemployment rate, that has dampened sentiment in the final stretch of 2025. If they can hold onto today’s gains, not only would it break the Nasdaq Composite’s multi-day losing streak but momentum could shift in time for the year-end performance tally, which currently stands up 19.3% year-to-date.

As Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) stock continues to hover at fresh all-time highs, CEO Elon Musk’s net worth has now ballooned to a reported $638 billion.

After falling to its lowest level in four years amid geopolitical tensions, the benchmark Brent oil price has recovered to almost $60 per barrel.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 48,284.77 Up 167.09 (+0.35%)

Nasdaq Composite: 23,140.26 Up 40.44 (+0.17%)

S&P 500: 6,808.91 Up 7.5 (+0.10%)

Broader Market Movers

Oracle’s Michigan-based multi-billion-dollar data center for AI has reportedly hit several snags, the most recent of which involves the pulling of financing from Blue Owl Capital (NYSE: OWL). A major financial institution may step in to bridge the funding gap.

Reports also indicate that Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) is poised to direct over $10 billion into OpenAI at a massive valuation of more than $500 billion attached to the ChatGPT maker.

Affirm (Nasdaq: AFRM) is tacking on 2% in today’s session

Baird analysts are bullish on retailer Gap (NYSE: GPS), lifting shares to an “outperform” rating while raising the price target by $6 to $33 per share.