Live Markets: PLTR Earnings, MSTR and TSLA Tumble Canva

Today’s market activity can be summed up in a word: fear. After beginning their decent late in the day on Friday, stocks have extended their losses since President Trump followed through with his threat to impose costly tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Also, as the earnings parade rolls on, AI stock Palantir Technologies (Nasdaq: PLTR) is getting punished in the info-tech sell-off, sending the stock spiraling by nearly 4% before it even reports after the closing bell.

Nevertheless, all sectors are seeing red, from healthcare to financials to consumer staples to tech. While Bitcoin is designed to be a hedge against these forces, it too got caught in the sell-off, sinking to the $95,000 level and taking BTC-loaded stock MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) down with it for a 4% drop. No stock is immune, including last week’s winner Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA), which is down a whopping 6% on the day.

Here’s a look at the damage as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 109.02 (-0.23%)

Nasdaq Composite: down 188.06 (-0.97%

S&P 500: down 36.40 (-0.61%)

Manic Monday

Here are some of today’s biggest storylines:

Skittish investors are fleeing tech stocks, including Palantir Technologies leading up to the company’s quarterly earnings report. Palantir’s sky-high valuation is being tested despite the fact that it is expected to report a strong quarter, per Wall Street analysts. Palantir’s market cap has ballooned by $150 billion over the past year, owing to the mania around AI stocks.

The company is profitable and is forecasting quarterly revenue in the ballpark of $767 million. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives recently lifted his price target on the stock to $90 per share with an “outperform” rating. He predicts 2025 revenue of $3.4 billion. PLTR shares have nearly quadrupled over the past year.

MicroStrategy, which holds over 471,100 Bitcoins worth roughly $44.7 billion on its balance sheet, is getting vulnerable to the whims of the crypto market. As a result, the stock is getting hammered today but is off its worst levels of the session. After buying more BTC for 12 straight weeks during Bitcoin’s latest bull run that took it past $100,000 per coin, MicroStrategy has paused its buying spree for now. Despite the short-term pressure, MicroStrategy stock has skyrocketed over 2,200% since year-end 2022.

Magnificent 7 Stock Falters

Tesla, one of the Magnificent 7’s pride and joy, is taking it on the chin today, falling below the $385 per share level. As President Trump’s close confidant, Elon Musk and his companies are taking some of the brunt of the tariff blame.

Wall Street is keeping their cool on the stock, with RBC Capital maintaining a “buy” rating on TSLA shares while Jefferies keeps its “hold” rating. Bank of America analysts recently downgraded Tesla stock to a “neutral” rating but raised the price target by nearly $100, reportedly saying that much of the good news is reflected in the stock already but $490 is “fair value.”

Key Points President Trump followed through with his tariff threat, sending the stock market reeling.

Palantir Technologies is selling off on a lofty valuation before earnings are even printed.

Tesla is taking the brunt of the selling as CEO Elon Musk is associated with the Trump administration’s decisions.

Bitcoin is not doing its job as a hedge against geopolitical tensions, sending MicroStrategy stock reeling.

Trending Video ▶️

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future