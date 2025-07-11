Think Quantum Computing Will Be the Next Big Thing? These Are the 2 Stocks to Buy Today 李 季霖 / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

Key Points in This Article: Quantum computing’s potential to transform industries like cryptography and drug discovery is driving a projected $850 billion market by 2040, reshaping the technological landscape.

Both nimble startups and well-funded tech giants are competing fiercely, but two companies stand out as the likely leaders in this high-stakes race.

Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better. Click here to learn more.

A Revolution in Next-Gen Computing

Quantum computing, poised to revolutionize industries from cryptography to drug discovery, leverages quantum mechanics to solve complex problems exponentially faster than classical computers.

With a projected market size of $850 billion by 2040, its potential to reshape markets is immense. Companies of all sizes are racing to unlock this technology’s power, from nimble startups to tech titans with vast resources. The competition is fierce, with each player bringing unique strengths to the table.

As investors eye the next big thing, identifying the leaders in this nascent field is critical. Which stocks should you buy to capitalize on quantum computing’s transformative promise?

The Quantum Landscape: Pure-Plays vs. Tech Giants

The quantum computing industry features two distinct groups. Pure-play companies like IonQ (NYSE:IONQ), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI), Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT), and Qubit Systems (NYSE:QBTS) focus exclusively on quantum technology, developing specialized hardware and software for applications like optimization and AI. These smaller firms are agile but often face financial constraints, with high R&D costs and limited revenue.

In contrast, larger, well-financed tech giants — Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:,GOOGL), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and IBM (NYSE:IBM) — are also advancing quantum computing, leveraging their massive cash flows and diversified businesses to fund research.

While pure-plays offer high-risk, high-reward potential, tech giants provide stability and broader market exposure. Despite the crowded field, the two stocks below stand out as the likely leaders in the quantum race.

IonQ: The Pure-Play Quantum Leader

IonQ is a frontrunner in quantum computing due to its advanced trapped-ion technology, which offers high-fidelity qubits for applications in logistics, pharmaceuticals, and AI.

Listed on the NYSE, IonQ has seen its stock soar 457% over the past year, closing yesterday at $45.93 per share. Analysts have a $43.00 per share consensus price target on IONQ stock, implying almost 14% downside, which reflects its volatility.

IonQ’s cloud-first strategy, integrated with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft, and Google’s platforms, has driven revenue growth, targeting $1 billion by 2030. The recent $1.07 billion acquisition of Oxford Ionics and a $500 million capital raise underscore its ambition to scale. However, IonQ’s $7.5 million quarterly revenue is overshadowed by $83.2 million in expenses, resulting in a $32.3 million net loss, highlighting its speculative nature.

For investors comfortable with risk, IonQ’s technological edge and partnerships position it to lead the quantum revolution, capitalizing on the industry’s early-stage growth.

Alphabet: The Tech Giant with Quantum Ambition

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, brings unmatched financial strength and research prowess to quantum computing. Its Quantum AI division recently unveiled the Willow chip, solving a benchmark computation in under five minutes — a task that would take a supercomputer 10 septillion years.

Trading at $178.70 per share with a $200 per share price target, suggesting 14% upside, Alphabet’s $2.2 trillion market cap and $75 billion in annual free cash flow provide a safety net, unlike cash-strapped pure-plays. Valued at 17.5 times forward earnings, it’s cheaper than the S&P 500’s 22.7x, offering value for a tech giant.

Alphabet’s superconducting qubit approach and focus on error correction position it for long-term quantum leadership, though quantum contributes minimally to its $350 billion revenue. For investors seeking stability with quantum exposure, Alphabet’s resources and breakthroughs make it a compelling leader in the space.

Key Takeaway: Investing in Quantum’s Future

IonQ and Alphabet are poised to lead the quantum computing revolution, each offering distinct advantages. IonQ’s trapped-ion technology and rapid growth make it the top pure-play, ideal for risk-tolerant investors betting on a $200 billion market. Alphabet’s Willow chip and financial muscle provide a safer, diversified entry point, appealing to those prioritizing stability.

While IonQ faces losses and volatility, its scalability is unmatched among startups. Alphabet’s quantum efforts, though a small part of its portfolio, benefit from vast resources. Together, these stocks offer a balanced approach to capturing quantum computing’s transformative potential, making them the best buys today.

100 Million Americans Are Missing This Crucial Retirement Tool The thought of burdening your family with a financial disaster is most Americans’ nightmare. However, recent studies show that over 100 million Americans still don’t have proper life insurance in the event they pass away. Life insurance can bring peace of mind – ensuring your loved ones are safeguarded against unforeseen expenses and debts. With premiums often lower than expected and a variety of plans tailored to different life stages and health conditions, securing a policy is more accessible than ever. A quick, no-obligation quote can provide valuable insight into what’s available and what might best suit your family’s needs. Life insurance is a simple step you can take today to help secure peace of mind for your loved ones tomorrow. Click here to learn how to get a quote in just a few minutes.