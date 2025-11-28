S&P 500
Stock Market Live November 28: S&P 500 (SPY) Running Higher on Black Friday

Investing

What Alphabet’s CEO Just Said Should Get Quantum Computing Investors Very Excited

Quick Read

  • Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai compared quantum computing now to artificial intelligence five years ago before its explosive growth.
  • IonQ (IONQ) achieved 99.99% fidelity with its trapped-ion technology and saw third-quarter revenue jump 222% year-over-year.
  • D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) has surged more than 2,600% in the past two years while Rigetti Computing (RGTI) gained several thousand percent.
By Rich Duprey
What Alphabet’s CEO Just Said Should Get Quantum Computing Investors Very Excited

© <a href="https://live.staticflickr.com/65535/51338890039_e4fe5a005d.jpg" target="_blank" style="font-size: 100%">Quantum processor chip ?powerful supercomputer, Modern technology and computing concept on virtual screen.</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/" target="_blank" style="100%">CC BY-SA 2.0</a>) by <a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/193627740@N08" target="_blank" style="100%">u674e u5b63u9716</a>

Quantum computing promises to revolutionize fields like drug discovery, cryptography, and climate modeling by solving complex problems in minutes that would take classical supercomputers billions of years. 

Yet, despite this potential, the technology has made limited headway. Scalability issues, high error rates, and the need for extreme cooling persist, keeping practical applications years away. Investors in IonQ (NYSE:IONQ), D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS), and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) have seen strong returns over the past two years — IonQ up over 284%, D-Wave surging more than 2,600%, and Rigetti gaining several thousand percent as well — as hype around breakthroughs drove gains. 

Although their stocks have fallen sharply from their all-time highs last month — all are down 35% or more — what Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai just said about quantum computing should get investors in those companies very excited.

A Bold Quantum Outlook

In a recent interview, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai positioned quantum computing at a pivotal stage, comparing it directly to artificial intelligence five years ago — just before AI’s explosive growth. He stated that Google’s quantum efforts represent “the state-of-the-art in the world,” with the company maintaining a lead through heavy investments

Pichai highlighted ongoing progress in the noisy intermediate-scale quantum era, where systems still grapple with errors but show “palpably exciting” advancements. He emphasized that within five years, the field will enter a “very exciting phase,” marked by an “aha” moment when quantum machines demonstrably outperform classical ones on real-world problems.

Pichai tempered expectations by noting that fully useful, error-corrected quantum computers remain a decade or more away. Still, he reaffirmed Alphabet’s commitment, pouring billions into research for long-term breakthroughs. This timeline echoes AI’s path: early promise followed by rapid scaling once key hurdles cleared.

Implications for Quantum Tech’s Future

Pichai’s remarks signal accelerating momentum for quantum computing as a whole. By likening it to AI’s pre-boom era, he provides a clearer adoption curve — suggesting the next few years could bring verifiable advantages in optimization and simulation, much as AI’s shift from research to enterprise tools. This could spur cross-industry collaborations, as seen in Google’s Willow chip, which achieved quantum advantage 13,000 times faster than supercomputers on specific tasks. 

Broader impacts include enhanced cryptography standards to counter quantum threats and faster materials science for batteries and pharmaceuticals. However, the decade-long horizon underscores persistent challenges like qubit stability, requiring sustained R&D to transition from lab demos to scalable systems.

For pure-play quantum firms, Pichai’s validation acts as a sector catalyst. IonQ, with its trapped-ion technology hitting 99.99% fidelity thresholds ahead of rivals, stands to benefit from partnerships in aerospace and finance as demand for hybrid quantum-classical setups grows. Recent third-quarter revenue jumped 222% year-over-year, positioning it for commercial traction if Google’s timeline holds.

D-Wave Quantum, focused on annealing systems for optimization, could see renewed interest in enterprise applications like logistics. Despite cash burn concerns, its 1,900% yearly gain reflects speculative bets; Pichai’s “exciting phase” forecast may stabilize sentiment amid the 35% monthly pullback.

Rigetti Computing, advancing superconducting qubits, aligns with Google’s error-correction push through roadmap updates for 2026 to 2027. With new deals totaling $5.7 million and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) integration, it gains from ecosystem builds. All three could capture value in a maturing market, though competition from Alphabet and IBM (NYSE:IBM) intensifies pressure to deliver milestones.

Key Takeaways

Quantum computing has emerged as the next AI trend, drawing parallels in transformative potential and investor fervor. Pichai’s comments reinforce this narrative, hinting at an impending inflection point. 

Yet, investing too early risks “dead money” — funds tied up in volatile, unprofitable stocks while more immediate opportunities in AI infrastructure or renewables yield returns. IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, and Rigetti Computing exemplify this: massive gains followed by sharp corrections as reality tempers hype. 

There’s still a chance quantum may not pan out as hoped, stalled by technical walls or economic shifts. Prudent investors should allocate most of their money in the sector modestly, eyeing instead diversification into proven tech plays that promise gains right now.

