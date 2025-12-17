From 208-Year-Old Utilities to Modern BDCs: Where Safe Income Meets Growth

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Small cap dividend stocks offer an appealing combination of income and growth potential, but safety remains paramount for investors seeking reliable distributions. Among sub-$10 billion companies paying dividends, six names stand out for their commitment to shareholder returns backed by operational strength and conservative payout policies.

These companies range from a 208-year-old water utility to modern business development corporations, spanning market caps from $349 million to $8.11 billion. What unites them is consistent payments, sustainable payout ratios, and business models generating predictable cash flows even during economic uncertainty.

5. Cathay General Bancorp: Conservative Banking Play

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) offers the lowest yield at 0.67%, but that ultra-conservative distribution reflects exceptional financial discipline. With a market cap of $3.48 billion, the regional bank reported Q3 net income of $77.7 million despite missing earnings estimates.

The bank’s payout ratio sits at just 7.9% of earnings, leaving substantial room for dividend growth as management prioritizes capital deployment through share repurchases. During Q3, Cathay repurchased $50.1 million in stock at an average cost of $42 per share, part of a $125 million buyback program. Management plans to continue repurchasing approximately $35 million per quarter through Q1 2025.

CEO Chang Liu noted non-accrual loans increased to 0.84% of total loans, primarily from a single $38 million relationship. However, the bank maintains strong collateral coverage with an average loan-to-value ratio of 49% across its commercial real estate portfolio. CFO Heng Chen explained the bank recorded a $14.5 million provision for credit losses in Q3, raising the reserve-to-loan ratio to 0.85%, or 1.08% excluding residential mortgages.

With deposits of $20.52 billion (up 2.6%) and loans of $20.10 billion (up 1.6%), Cathay demonstrates steady balance sheet growth. The bank’s ROE of 10.6% and net interest margin of 3.31% position it well as deposit costs decline from maturing certificates of deposit currently yielding 4.82%.

4. York Water Company: Centuries of Reliability

York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) brings unmatched longevity with 208 years of continuous operations. The $487 million utility reported Q3 EPS of $0.43, up $0.02 year-over-year, with net income reaching $6.20 million.

The quarterly dividend of $0.2192 translates to a 2.59% yield, backed by predictable cash flows inherent to regulated water utilities. Nine-month revenue totaled $58.02 million, up $1.92 million from the prior year, while the company invested $37.1 million in capital projects to expand and maintain infrastructure.

York Water’s ROE of 8.59% reflects the capital-intensive nature of utility operations, but the business model provides exceptional stability. Recent price action shows the stock trading near $33.75, up 11.2% from its October low of $30.34, with typical daily volatility of just 1% to 2%. This low-beta profile makes York Water attractive for income investors prioritizing capital preservation alongside steady distributions.

3. Banner Corporation: First Raise in Three Years

Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) recently increased its quarterly dividend to $0.50, marking a 4% raise and the first increase since 2022. The $2.30 billion regional bank now yields 2.87%, with an annualized dividend of $1.92 per share.

Q3 results demonstrated the earnings power supporting this distribution: EPS of $1.54 beat estimates, while net income of $53.5 million surged 18.5% year-over-year. The bank maintains an efficiency ratio of 59.76% and ROE of 10.3%, with Tier 1 capital at a robust 13.15%.

Banner’s deposit base of $14.02 billion consists of 89% core deposits, providing stable low-cost funding. The bank’s payout ratio remains conservative relative to earnings, and management’s decision to resume dividend growth signals confidence in sustained profitability. Trading at a price-to-book ratio of 1.19 with a P/E of 12x, Banner offers value alongside its newly enhanced yield.

2. Newtek Business Services: High Yield, Strong Growth

Newtek Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) delivers a 6.43% yield through quarterly distributions of $0.19. The $349 million business development company reported Q4 revenue of $95.05 million and net income of $17.90 million, with 2025 EPS guidance of $2.10 to $2.50.

Newtek’s payout ratio of 33.9% provides substantial coverage, supported by an operating margin of 56.9% and ROE of 17.7%. Quarterly earnings growth of 49.3% year-over-year demonstrates accelerating momentum, while the company trades at a P/E of just 5x.

Management repurchased 100,670 shares at $10.20 during the quarter and announced plans for the largest securitization in company history. With strong insider ownership of 14.5% aligning management interests with shareholders, Newtek combines high current income with significant growth potential. The next dividend goes ex-dividend on December 22, 2025, with payment on January 2, 2026.

1. Gladstone Investment Corp: Monthly Income Leader

Gladstone Investment Corp (NASDAQ:GAIN) tops this ranking with a 6.91% yield delivered through monthly base dividends of $0.08 plus periodic special distributions. The $554 million business development company has maintained uninterrupted monthly payments since 2011, with the base dividend stable at $0.08 since October 2022.

Q2 results showed EPS of $0.24 beating estimates, with net income of $28.7 million and total investment income of $25.28 million. NAV per share increased to $13.53 from $12.99, reflecting strong portfolio performance. The company’s ROE of 18.7% ranks highest among these six stocks.

Gladstone’s special dividend policy provides upside beyond the monthly base, with a $0.54 special paid in June 2025 following a $0.70 special in October 2024. Total annual distributions reached $1.66 in 2024 and $1.84 in 2023 when including specials. The company recently invested $67.6 million in Global GRAB, demonstrating active capital deployment.

President Dave Dullum emphasized distributions remain well-supported by portfolio cash flows, with the company’s private equity-style buyout strategy generating both recurring income and capital gains for supplemental distributions. This combination of reliable monthly income, special dividend upside, and strong portfolio fundamentals makes Gladstone Investment the most compelling safe small cap dividend opportunity available today.