Here’s How Domino’s Pizza Shares Can Hit $550 in 2026

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) has had a solid 2025, with shares up 9.3% from November lows and trading near $434 as of mid-December. The stock sits 13.7% below its 52-week high of $493.25. With institutional investors like Berkshire Hathaway maintaining a $1.2 billion stake (7.76% ownership), investors are wondering how high shares could climb. Let’s examine what Domino’s needs to hit $550 per share in 2026.

Wall Street Sees Meaningful Upside Ahead

Analysts are bullish on Domino’s prospects. The consensus 12-month price target sits at $496.65, implying 14.5% upside from current levels. Of the 34 analysts covering the stock, 20 rate it a buy or strong buy versus just 2 sell ratings.

Wall Street projects quarterly earnings growth of 30.1% year over year, a remarkable acceleration for a mature restaurant chain. Domino’s beat estimates in Q3 2025 with EPS of $4.08 versus the $3.95 consensus, marking the company’s second beat in the past four quarters.

CEO Russell Weiner has emphasized the company’s “Hungry for MORE” strategy, focusing on market share gains and operational excellence. With 21,700+ stores across 90+ markets and 99% operating under a capital-light franchise model, Domino’s has built a scalable platform for growth. The company’s focus on digital ordering and delivery aligns with consumer trends toward personalization and convenience.

The Math Behind $550

At $434, Domino’s trades at roughly 25x trailing earnings and 22x forward earnings. At $550, shares would trade at approximately 32x forward earnings based on current estimates. That’s a premium valuation, but not unreasonable for a company growing earnings at 30% annually.

For context, the S&P 500 trades around 22x forward earnings. Domino’s commanding a 45% premium would require sustained execution and multiple expansion. Here’s what could drive that:

Continued earnings beats: Domino’s beat estimates by 3.3% in Q3 2025, and prediction markets showed 100% confidence in that beat beforehand. If this pattern continues, actual 2026 earnings could significantly exceed current forecasts.

Domino’s beat estimates by 3.3% in Q3 2025, and prediction markets showed 100% confidence in that beat beforehand. If this pattern continues, actual 2026 earnings could significantly exceed current forecasts. Same-store sales momentum: U.S. same-store sales grew 5.2% in Q3, with international up 1.7%. Sustained momentum here drives earnings leverage.

U.S. same-store sales grew 5.2% in Q3, with international up 1.7%. Sustained momentum here drives earnings leverage. International expansion: The company added 214 net new stores in Q3 alone. With only 90 markets penetrated globally, the runway remains long.

The company added 214 net new stores in Q3 alone. With only 90 markets penetrated globally, the runway remains long. Sector rotation: Restaurant stocks underperformed in 2024, and analysts noted renewed investor interest in late 2025. A sector tailwind could lift all boats, with Domino’s positioned as a quality leader.

Restaurant stocks underperformed in 2024, and analysts noted renewed investor interest in late 2025. A sector tailwind could lift all boats, with Domino’s positioned as a quality leader. Institutional accumulation: With 92.4% institutional ownership and recent stake increases from Berkshire Hathaway and Frontier Capital, smart money is backing the story.

History Shows $550 Is Ambitious But Achievable

Hitting $550 would require a 26.7% gain from current levels. The stock gained 171% in 2024 and has delivered multiple years with 30%+ returns over the past decade. As one of the largest restaurant chains globally with a market cap near $15 billion, repeating triple-digit returns is unlikely. But a 27% move in a favorable environment is within reach for a company executing at this level.

The Bottom Line on $550

Reaching $550 per share would require Domino’s to gain 26.7% in 2026. Wall Street is already forecasting 14.5% upside to $497, so the bold target represents a modest stretch beyond consensus. If earnings growth stays at 30%, same-store sales momentum continues, international expansion accelerates, and the broader market cooperates, $550 is not out of reach. For a company with Domino’s franchise model, digital leadership, and institutional backing, we’ve outlined the blueprint for how it could happen.