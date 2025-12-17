S&P 500
6,754.20
-0.76%
Dow Jones
47,997.60
-0.23%
Nasdaq 100
24,815.80
-1.19%
Russell 2000
2,507.47
-0.56%
FTSE 100
9,784.30
+1.01%
Nikkei 225
49,213.00
-1.04%
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Attempt Gains but Lack Conviction

Investing

Investors Love Warren Buffett, So Why Aren’t They Listening to His Warning?

Quick Read

  • Warren Buffett has been a net seller of stocks for 12 straight quarters. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B) now holds a record $382B in cash.
  • Berkshire reduced its Apple stake from 50% of the portfolio to 20% over the past year.
  • The Buffett Indicator sits at 223%, signaling extreme overvaluation at 77% above trend line.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Rich Duprey Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Investors Love Warren Buffett, So Why Aren’t They Listening to His Warning?

© Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Warren Buffett’s remarkable success over six decades has turned Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A)(NYSE:BRK-B) into a phenomenon with something close to a cult following. Since assuming the helm of Berkshire in the mid-1960’s, the “Oracle of Omaha” has delivered better than 5 million percent returns, about 20% annually or twice those of the S&P 500 over the period.

Every year, thousands of investors travel to Omaha for the annual shareholder meeting, often called the “Woodstock for Capitalists,” to hear Buffett share his insights on investing and business. As Buffett’s long tenure as CEO nears its end — he plans to step down by the end of the year — many fans continue to admire him. 

Yet, despite their adoration, investors appear to be ignoring the warning he has been giving about the stock market.

Buffett’s Actions Speak Louder Than Words

Now, Buffett has not issued any explicit warnings about an impending market crash. He hasn’t said, don’t buy stocks. However, his portfolio moves raise clear concerns. 

For three consecutive years — 12 straight quarters — Berkshire Hathaway has been a net seller of stocks. The company sold more equities than it bought, with net sales reaching billions of dollars in recent periods. This pattern has built a record cash pile of approximately $382 billion.

Buffett has made occasional purchases, including new stakes in tech names, but few major aggressive bets. For example, he has unloaded shares in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) reducing his stake from about half of the portfolio down to 20%, but he bought over 5 million shares in UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in the second quarter this year.

Analysts interpret this cash buildup as preparation for opportunities when prices drop, indicating he is uncomfortable with current market valuations.

A Classic Value Approach in Action

This strategy aligns with Buffett’s core value investing philosophy of not overpaying for stocks. As he put it, “It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.” By holding massive cash reserves, Berkshire positions itself to deploy capital advantageously during downturns and buy numerous “wonderful” stocks.

Investors may question how to identify overvaluation today. While AI-driven gains have propelled stocks –and stock valuations — higher, echoing past tech booms, many of these companies are supported by genuine demand growth that continues to grow.

Buffett, though, has provided investors with guidance through key metrics. In a 2001 Fortune article, he described the ratio of total U.S. stock market capitalization to GDP as “probably the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment.”

A Persistent Red Flag

Known as the Buffett Indicator, this metric divides total market cap — often using the Wilshire 5000 as a proxy — by U.S. GDP. Readings above 100% indicate potential overvaluation, and below that — around 70% to 80% — undervaluation. It should be noted that Buffett has since backed away from relying solely on one measure, instead using a more holistic approach to determine valuation. However, even Buffett himself can’t be ignoring the flashing red lights of what the Buffett Indicator is signaling today.

Current readings are at record highs. Today, the Wilshire 5000 shows a total market capitalization of around $68.7 trillion while U.S. GDP currently sits around $30.5 trillion, or about 223% — some 77% above its trend line. Historically, levels above 200% have signaled extreme overvaluation and “playing with fire,” as Buffett once warned. Even adjusted versions exceed the long-term averages near 100%.

These figures indicate stocks have far outpaced economic output, raising the risk of a correction if growth or earnings fail to justify prices.

Key Takeaway

Every sign points to Buffett viewing the market as extremely overvalued, prompting his shift to cash. His consistent net selling over three years and record hoard underscore patience for better entry points. Investors who ignore Buffett’s warnings do so at their own peril.

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

I've got $18 million at 40 years old - but I think I want to retire now because I hate my job
Christy Bieber |

I've got $18 million at 40 years old - but I think I want to retire now because I hate my job
The Biggest Red Flags Lurking in Americans' 401(k) Plans
Chris MacDonald |

The Biggest Red Flags Lurking in Americans' 401(k) Plans

Continue Reading

Warren Buffett’s Amplified Caution to Wall Street Amid S&P 500 Correction
David Moadel |

Warren Buffett’s Amplified Caution to Wall Street Amid S&P 500 Correction

Midday Thursday of last week, the S&P 500 technically entered into a correction, commonly defined as a drawdown of at…
Is Warren Buffett Preparing For a Market Crash? This Move Says Yes
Rich Duprey |

Is Warren Buffett Preparing For a Market Crash? This Move Says Yes

For six decades, Warren Buffett has dominated the investing world. He has consistently beat the S&P 500 by a 2-to-1…
Wall Street Isn’t Listening To Buffett’s Market Crash Signal
Rich Duprey |

Wall Street Isn’t Listening To Buffett’s Market Crash Signal

What the Oracle Sees That You Don’t Warren Buffett, the Oracle of Omaha, is renowned for his disciplined investment philosophy,…
Here’s the One Stock Billionaire Warren Buffett Is Guaranteed to Buy in 2025
Rich Duprey |

Here’s the One Stock Billionaire Warren Buffett Is Guaranteed to Buy in 2025

Since becoming chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A)(NYSE:BRK-B) in the 1960s, Warren Buffett has trounced the market by an almost two-to-one…
Buffett’s Curious Behavior Suggests the S&P 500 (SPY) Is in Trouble
Rich Duprey |

Buffett’s Curious Behavior Suggests the S&P 500 (SPY) Is in Trouble

Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A)(NYSE:BRK-B) in the mid-1960s, Warren Buffett has obliterated the market’s returns. Where the S&P…
The “English Warren Buffett” Is Selling Everything in Sight. Time to Follow Suit?
Rich Duprey |

The “English Warren Buffett” Is Selling Everything in Sight. Time to Follow Suit?

Terry Smith, founder of Fundsmith, has earned the nickname, the “English Warren Buffett” for his disciplined, long-term approach to investing…
Why is Buffett Hoarding Cash While The S&P (VOO) Is At All Time Highs?
Rich Duprey |

Why is Buffett Hoarding Cash While The S&P (VOO) Is At All Time Highs?

Buffett’s Cash Fortress Sparks Speculation Legendary investor Warren Buffett remains a towering figure in the financial world. Even as he…
Warren Buffett Keeps Selling Stocks, Builds Record $381 Billion Cash Stash. Is a Market Crash Imminent?
Rich Duprey |

Warren Buffett Keeps Selling Stocks, Builds Record $381 Billion Cash Stash. Is a Market Crash Imminent?

Legendary investor Warren Buffett has been steadily unloading stocks at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A)(NYSE:BRK-B) while amassing a massive cash reserve, sparking…
The Curious Incident of the Stock Warren Buffett Didn’t Buy in Q3
Rich Duprey |

The Curious Incident of the Stock Warren Buffett Didn’t Buy in Q3

In a famous Arthur Conan Doyle story, “The Adventure of Silver Blaze,” Sherlock Holmes draws the attention of Scotland Yard’s…

Top Gaining Stocks

Texas Pacific Land
TPL Vol: 117,720
+$47.11
+5.74%
$867.80
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 1,809,165
+$4.82
+3.67%
$135.89
Motorola Solutions
MSI Vol: 1,045,502
+$12.98
+3.57%
$376.81
Chipotle Mexican Grill
CMG Vol: 10,828,937
+$1.24
+3.46%
$36.90
Devon Energy
DVN Vol: 5,028,123
+$1.22
+3.46%
$36.31

Top Losing Stocks

GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 3,388,918
-$56.46
8.23%
$629.76
Constellation Energy
CEG Vol: 2,189,471
-$28.88
7.90%
$336.75
Vistra
VST Vol: 2,972,503
-$12.63
7.28%
$160.82
NRG Energy
NRG Vol: 1,959,137
-$10.90
6.80%
$149.26
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 35,057,781
-$18.66
5.47%
$322.64