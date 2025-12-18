S&P 500
6,781.30
+0.50%
Dow Jones
48,032.00
+0.04%
Nasdaq 100
25,027.30
+1.04%
Russell 2000
2,512.16
+0.37%
FTSE 100
9,836.00
+0.66%
Nikkei 225
49,390.80
+0.19%
Stock Market Live December 18, 2025: S&P 500 (SPY) Soaring on Micron Earnings

Income Investors Skip VOO’s 1.09% Yield And Choose NOBL’s 68 Dividend Aristocrats Paying Twice As Much

  • NOBL yields 2.1% versus VOO’s 1.09% by tracking 68 Dividend Aristocrats with 25+ consecutive years of dividend increases.
  • NOBL uses equal-weighting methodology with 22.5% in Industrials and 20.9% in Consumer Staples to avoid concentration risk.
  • SCHD offers 3.8% yield with only 0.06% expense ratio as a higher-income alternative to both NOBL and VOO.
  If you're focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it's free today.
By Michael Williams Published
While Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VOO) dominates the most popular ETF rankings with $1.5 trillion in assets and an industry leading 0.03% expense ratio, income investors should consider ProShares S&P 500Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEARCA:NOBL) for superior cash flow. NOBL tracks 68 companies with 25+ consecutive years of dividend increases, yielding 2.1% versus VOO’s 1.09%—nearly double the income.

How NOBL Generates Income

NOBL generates income exclusively from dividends paid by 68 blue-chip Dividend Aristocrats with proven records of raising dividends through multiple economic cycles. The ETF uses equal-weighting methodology, with holdings ranging from 1.2% to 2.1%, preventing over-concentration while maximizing exposure to consistent dividend payers across defensive sectors including Industrials (22.5%) and Consumer Staples (20.9%).

Dividend Safety Analysis: Top Holdings

The sustainability of NOBL’s dividend depends on its largest positions:

  • Albemarle Corporation (2.06% weighting) presents the most risk with negative earnings of -$1.59 per share due to cyclical lithium pricing pressures. Despite this, the company maintains its $1.62 annual payout, exemplifying the Aristocrat commitment to maintaining dividends through temporary headwinds.
  • Caterpillar (1.68% weighting) demonstrates aristocrat quality with 46.3% return on equity, 14.3% profit margin, and $5.84 annual dividend supported by $19.49 in earnings. CAT’s 30% payout ratio provides substantial safety margin, while $64.7 billion in revenue grew 9.5% year-over-year.
  • Johnson & Johnson (1.51% weighting) offers 2.37% yield with 74% payout ratio—elevated but manageable given its 27.3% profit margin and diversified healthcare portfolio. With 60+ years of consecutive dividend increases, JNJ’s aristocrat pedigree is unmatched.
  • Walmart (1.56% weighting) and Procter & Gamble (1.33% weighting) feature conservative payout ratios of 32% and 60% respectively. Both generate substantial free cash flow from recession-resistant businesses, supporting reliable dividend growth.

The VOO Comparison

VOO’s 1.09% yield reflects its tech-heavy composition, with 36% in Information Technology. While mega-caps like Nvidia (8.47%), Apple (6.88%), and Microsoft (6.60%) drive capital appreciation, many pay minimal or no dividends. VOO’s top 10 holdings represent 40% of the portfolio, creating concentration risk that NOBL’s equal-weighting avoids.

For retirees or income investors, NOBL’s 2.1% yield provides meaningful quarterly cash flow while defensive sector tilt reduces volatility. The trade-off is NOBL’s 0.35% expense ratio versus VOO’s 0.03%, costing an additional $320 annually per $100,000 invested.

Consider SCHD as an Alternative

Income investors should also evaluate Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SCHD), which offers 3.8% yield—the highest among quality dividend ETFs. SCHD tracks 100 high-dividend-yielding U.S. stocks screened for financial strength, with only 0.06% expense ratio. The fund emphasizes cash flow generation and dividend sustainability rather than consecutive increase streaks, resulting in higher current income. With $71.2 billion in assets and top holdings including Cisco (4.72%), Merck (4.63%), and AbbVie (4.23%), SCHD provides another path to reliable dividend income with superior yield versus both NOBL and VOO.

Top Gaining Stocks

Micron Technology
MU Vol: 51,556,518
+$25.87
+11.47%
$251.39
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 5,754,311
+$10.95
+6.59%
$177.21
Lam Research
LRCX Vol: 7,094,367
+$9.92
+6.40%
$164.90
Starbucks
SBUX Vol: 10,608,289
+$4.55
+5.34%
$89.76
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 2,553,441
+$14.68
+5.29%
$292.33

Top Losing Stocks

FactSet Research Systems
FDS Vol: 1,313,407
-$23.05
7.78%
$273.09
Generac
GNRC Vol: 1,563,459
-$7.81
5.39%
$137.01
Diamondback Energy
FANG Vol: 908,218
-$6.69
4.34%
$147.39
HP
HPQ Vol: 12,736,582
-$1.06
4.32%
$23.38
Marathon Petroleum
MPC Vol: 1,329,435
-$6.76
3.87%
$167.74