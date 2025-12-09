S&P 500
6,841.40
-0.02%
Dow Jones
47,561.10
+0.03%
Nasdaq 100
25,641.80
-0.06%
Russell 2000
2,525.32
-0.13%
FTSE 100
9,615.70
+0.02%
Nikkei 225
50,460.50
-0.65%

Investing

The Unloved SPYD ETF Delivers A 4.7% Yield While SCHD Gets All the Attention

Quick Read

  • SPYD holds $7.4B in assets and charges just 0.07% while delivering a 4.7% yield from the 80 highest-yielding S&P 500 stocks.
  • CVS Health pays out approximately 700% of earnings as dividends with quarterly earnings down 43.2% year-over-year.
  • Quarterly distributions fluctuate 48% between $0.37 and $0.55 with no dividend growth since 2022’s $1.98 peak.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Michael Williams Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
The Unloved SPYD ETF Delivers A 4.7% Yield While SCHD Gets All the Attention

© 24/7 Wall St.

While dividend ETFs like Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) dominate retail investor conversations, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) has quietly delivered a 4.7% yield at rock-bottom cost. With $7.4 billion in assets and a 0.07% expense ratio, this equal-weight ETF tracks the 80 highest-yielding S&P 500 stocks through a straightforward approach: invest in companies paying the fattest dividends, rebalance twice yearly, and distribute income quarterly.

SPYD generates income purely from dividends paid by its underlying holdings. Unlike option-income ETFs that sell call premiums, this ETF simply collects and passes through dividend payments from 80 large-cap stocks. The equal-weight methodology means each position represents roughly 1.0-1.7% of the portfolio, avoiding concentration risk while maintaining heavy exposure to consumer staples (16.1%), financials (15.7%), and utilities (13.6%).

Dividend Safety: Mixed Quality Across Top Holdings

The sustainability of SPYD’s 4.7% yield depends entirely on whether its largest holdings can maintain dividend payments. Analysis of the top five positions reveals concerning disparities:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) (1.72% weighting) presents the most alarming case. With earnings per share of $0.38 against a $2.66 annual dividend, the company pays out approximately 700% of earnings as dividends. Quarterly earnings collapsed 43.2% year-over-year, and profit margin sits at 0.12%. This mathematically unsustainable situation suggests an imminent dividend cut unless the company can pull off a heroic turnaround.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) (1.50% weighting) offers stark contrast with its 51.3% payout ratio and 4.6% yield. The automaker delivered 172.7% quarterly earnings growth and maintains sustainable dividend policy. However, its 1.61 beta means significant volatility during downturns, and analyst sentiment remains cautious with 16 Hold ratings.

The remaining top holdings show moderate sustainability. Merck (NYSE:MRK) maintains a conservative 45% payout ratio, APA Corp (NASDAQ:APA) shows a 65% payout ratio with its 4.1% yield, while AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) pharmaceutical cash flows support its 3.3% yield despite a stretched 210% payout ratio inflated by one-time charges. Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) 52% payout ratio sits in safe territory.

The Volatility Problem Investors Must Accept

SPYD’s quarterly distributions fluctuate dramatically, ranging from $0.37 to $0.55 over the past eight quarters – a 48% variance reflecting the reality of high-yield investing: companies cut dividends during stress, and those cuts flow directly through to ETF shareholders. Annual payouts have remained stable between $1.55-$1.98, but lack of dividend growth since 2022’s peak of $1.98 reveals the strategy’s limitation.

For investors seeking reliable current income who can tolerate quarterly payment swings, SPYD delivers on its core promise. The 4.7% yield significantly exceeds the S&P 500’s 1.5% average, and the 0.07% expense ratio ensures minimal cost drag. However, the CVS situation and lack of dividend growth mechanisms mean this ETF suits income-focused investors willing to accept payment volatility.

Alternative: SCHD Prioritizes Quality Over Yield

Investors concerned about dividend sustainability should examine SCHD, which screens for dividend growth and financial health rather than maximizing current yield. While SCHD’s 3.5% yield trails SPYD by 120 basis points, it focuses on dividend aristocrats with consistent payout growth, offering more stability during market stress. The tradeoff: lower immediate income for higher quality and growth potential.

Latest Podcast Episode

Overlooked Buckets, Huge Rebound Numbers And Thanksgiving Hot Takes!

Play

60 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

Unlock Endless Income: SCHD’s Latest Dividend Hike Makes It a Must-Buy ETF
Rich Duprey |

Unlock Endless Income: SCHD’s Latest Dividend Hike Makes It a Must-Buy ETF

Why Dividend Growth Investing Builds Lasting Wealth In the world of investing, few strategies match the quiet power of dividend…
Only Have $50 to Invest? This ETF Offers Big Dividends and Steady Returns
Rich Duprey |

Only Have $50 to Invest? This ETF Offers Big Dividends and Steady Returns

An Entry Point to Growth & Income The S&P 500 has soared to new heights, driven largely by low-yielding tech…
Forget VYM, These Dividend ETFs Are Better For Retirees
Vandita Jadeja |

Forget VYM, These Dividend ETFs Are Better For Retirees

If you’re approaching retirement or are already retired, you’d be thinking harder than ever for ways to supplement your income.…
5 ETFs to Buy for Inflation Protection and Growth
Vandita Jadeja |

5 ETFs to Buy for Inflation Protection and Growth

The economy is struggling between maintaining stable prices and ensuring high employment. The Federal Reserve is under pressure, and President…
I have invested in dividends for 10 years— These are my all-time favorite dividend stocks
Rich Duprey |

I have invested in dividends for 10 years— These are my all-time favorite dividend stocks

Dividend growth stocks, issued by companies with a history of consistently increasing payouts, offer investors a powerful strategy for accumulating…
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Just Cut Its Dividend. Time to Panic?
Rich Duprey |

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Just Cut Its Dividend. Time to Panic?

SCHD’s Track Record and Recent Dividend Cut The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is a favorite among income-focused investors,…
5 Dividend ETFs That Could Pay You for Life
Javier Simon |

5 Dividend ETFs That Could Pay You for Life

Whether you’re just beginning to invest or sailing into retirement, you can benefit from a lifetime stream of passive income.…
2 High-Yield ETFs That Are Crushing the S&P 500 This Year
Vandita Jadeja |

2 High-Yield ETFs That Are Crushing the S&P 500 This Year

Exchange-traded funds have become a popular investment option for investors seeking to establish a passive income strategy. ETFs have low…
Retirees: 5 Income-Generating ETFs to Boost Your Monthly Cash Flow
Marc Guberti |

Retirees: 5 Income-Generating ETFs to Boost Your Monthly Cash Flow

Many retirees follow a 4% withdrawal rule. Essentially, they withdraw 4% of their portfolio each year to cover expenses and…

Top Gaining Stocks

Newmont
NEM Vol: 8,819,779
+$5.09
+5.72%
$94.09
MarketAxess
MKTX Vol: 859,315
+$8.10
+4.91%
$173.16
Apollo Global Management
APO Vol: 5,023,003
+$6.51
+4.74%
$143.89
KKR
KKR Vol: 5,774,894
+$5.54
+4.25%
$135.78
F5
FFIV Vol: 1,335,442
+$9.77
+3.94%
$257.98

Top Losing Stocks

AutoZone
AZO Vol: 380,106
-$270.19
7.17%
$3,496.77
Campbell's
CPB Vol: 18,639,318
-$1.57
5.23%
$28.47
JPMorgan Chase
JPM Vol: 18,049,173
-$14.70
4.66%
$300.51
Rollins
ROL Vol: 3,466,724
-$2.53
4.18%
$58.01
O'Reilly Automotive
ORLY Vol: 8,978,963
-$3.86
3.93%
$94.25