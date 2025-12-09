The Unloved SPYD ETF Delivers A 4.7% Yield While SCHD Gets All the Attention

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

While dividend ETFs like Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) dominate retail investor conversations, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) has quietly delivered a 4.7% yield at rock-bottom cost. With $7.4 billion in assets and a 0.07% expense ratio, this equal-weight ETF tracks the 80 highest-yielding S&P 500 stocks through a straightforward approach: invest in companies paying the fattest dividends, rebalance twice yearly, and distribute income quarterly.

SPYD generates income purely from dividends paid by its underlying holdings. Unlike option-income ETFs that sell call premiums, this ETF simply collects and passes through dividend payments from 80 large-cap stocks. The equal-weight methodology means each position represents roughly 1.0-1.7% of the portfolio, avoiding concentration risk while maintaining heavy exposure to consumer staples (16.1%), financials (15.7%), and utilities (13.6%).

Dividend Safety: Mixed Quality Across Top Holdings

The sustainability of SPYD’s 4.7% yield depends entirely on whether its largest holdings can maintain dividend payments. Analysis of the top five positions reveals concerning disparities:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) (1.72% weighting) presents the most alarming case. With earnings per share of $0.38 against a $2.66 annual dividend, the company pays out approximately 700% of earnings as dividends. Quarterly earnings collapsed 43.2% year-over-year, and profit margin sits at 0.12%. This mathematically unsustainable situation suggests an imminent dividend cut unless the company can pull off a heroic turnaround.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) (1.50% weighting) offers stark contrast with its 51.3% payout ratio and 4.6% yield. The automaker delivered 172.7% quarterly earnings growth and maintains sustainable dividend policy. However, its 1.61 beta means significant volatility during downturns, and analyst sentiment remains cautious with 16 Hold ratings.

The remaining top holdings show moderate sustainability. Merck (NYSE:MRK) maintains a conservative 45% payout ratio, APA Corp (NASDAQ:APA) shows a 65% payout ratio with its 4.1% yield, while AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) pharmaceutical cash flows support its 3.3% yield despite a stretched 210% payout ratio inflated by one-time charges. Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) 52% payout ratio sits in safe territory.

The Volatility Problem Investors Must Accept

SPYD’s quarterly distributions fluctuate dramatically, ranging from $0.37 to $0.55 over the past eight quarters – a 48% variance reflecting the reality of high-yield investing: companies cut dividends during stress, and those cuts flow directly through to ETF shareholders. Annual payouts have remained stable between $1.55-$1.98, but lack of dividend growth since 2022’s peak of $1.98 reveals the strategy’s limitation.

For investors seeking reliable current income who can tolerate quarterly payment swings, SPYD delivers on its core promise. The 4.7% yield significantly exceeds the S&P 500’s 1.5% average, and the 0.07% expense ratio ensures minimal cost drag. However, the CVS situation and lack of dividend growth mechanisms mean this ETF suits income-focused investors willing to accept payment volatility.

Alternative: SCHD Prioritizes Quality Over Yield

Investors concerned about dividend sustainability should examine SCHD, which screens for dividend growth and financial health rather than maximizing current yield. While SCHD’s 3.5% yield trails SPYD by 120 basis points, it focuses on dividend aristocrats with consistent payout growth, offering more stability during market stress. The tradeoff: lower immediate income for higher quality and growth potential.