If You Invested $5,000 in CoreWeave at Its March IPO, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

  • CoreWeave (CRWV) shares surged 22% after joining the Energy Department’s Genesis Mission and receiving a Buy rating from Citi.
  • CoreWeave stock remains down 55% from mid-2025 highs due to execution risks and high customer concentration with Microsoft and OpenAI.
  • A $5,000 investment at CoreWeave’s $40 IPO price in March would be worth $10,500 today at $83 per share.
If You Invested $5,000 in CoreWeave at Its March IPO, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) investors received a welcome reprieve yesterday as its shares surged 22% amid two key developments. The company announced participation in the Energy Dept.’s Genesis Mission, an initiative to accelerate scientific research, national security, and energy innovation through AI and supercomputing. 

It also got a boost from Citi analyst Tyler Radke who resumed coverage of CoreWeave stock with a Buy/High Risk rating. These events marked a change for the specialized AI cloud provider, which has endured months of negative pressure that drove its stock down 60% from its mid-2025 highs, a stark contrast to the AI fervor that fueled its post-IPO rally.

From AI Darling to Rough Waters

The landscape for CoreWeave has shifted significantly since its March IPO. Initially buoyed by explosive demand for GPU cloud infrastructure amid the AI boom, the stock soared from its $40 IPO price to a peak around $187 per share. 

However, investor concerns quickly mounted over execution risks, including data center construction delays, high-interest debt financing, and customer concentration. The company relies heavily on a few major clients, such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and OpenAI, and faces competition from hyperscalers building in-house capacity. There is also growing concern over its relationship with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) — which invested in the IPO — and the circular financing nature of its investments.

These factors, combined with broader AI sector scrutiny, led to sharp declines and revised revenue guidance, heightening the stock’s volatility.

An Opportunity, Not a Game-Changer

CoreWeave’s involvement in the Genesis Mission provides access to public sector workloads and aligns with its expansion into government services via its Federal unit. The initiative connects scientific institutions and technology providers to support advanced AI-driven research. 

While this is a positive opportunity for long-term credibility and diversification, potentially opening up opportunities for collaborations with national labs and supercomputing centers, it does not substantially alter the company’s near-term challenges. The mission represents a small fraction of possible revenue compared to commercial demand, and it does little to address immediate issues like capacity constraints, debt burdens, and execution delays.

Why Citi Says Buy Despite the Risks

Citi’s investor note on the resumption of coverage highlighted strong underlying demand, with overwhelming interest in CoreWeave’s platform leading the company to turn away customers at times. Analysts noted that third-quarter bookings supported growth, though some revenue shifted to 2026 due to power and supply issues. 

The analyst emphasized CoreWeave’s self-build and joint-venture model for faster deployment while retaining control, plus a planned new credit facility to reduce costs. Despite high customer concentration and limited trading history — factors warranting the High Risk label — Citi views the stock as a compelling buy given the durability of AI infrastructure needs.

Growth of $5,000 in CoreWeave

CoreWeave went public in March at $40 per share where a $5,000 investment at the IPO price would have purchased 125 shares. As of Friday’s close, with the stock trading $83 per share (following the recent surge), those shares would be worth approximately $10,500 — a gain of $5,500 or 110% in under nine months. On an annualized basis, this equates to roughly a 160% return, which is not too shabby considering the headwinds CoreWeave has faced.

While an investor would have ultimately profited from buying at the IPO, much of the gain stemmed from broader AI market tailwinds rather than any strengths specific to CoreWeave. IPOs often carry high risk, with many underperforming or taking time to stabilize — if they ever do — due to volatility, execution challenges, and market shifts.

Key Takeaway

Recent data from Jay Ritter at the University of Florida shows that between 1980 and 2023, there were more than 9,000 IPOs. Buying in at their offer price, they have a history of losses after three years of 1.6%. However, tech stocks tend to do considerably better, returning over 25% compared to a near-15% loss by non-tech stocks. However, if you’re not lucky enough to buy in at the offer price — and few small retail investors have access to such opportunities — the results are much different. 

Buying in at the closing price after their first day of trading shows IPOs lost 19% on average, with tech stocks losing 5.1% (non-tech stocks lost 25.6%). It takes time for newly public companies to gain their footing to overcome volatility, lock-up expirations, and overoptimism about growth prospects. maller, unprofitable firms fared the worst. 

CoreWeave remains unprofitable with ongoing net losses despite rapid revenue increases. Yet the stock trades at lofty multiples, suggesting there may be further downward reratings ahead.

