S&P 500
6,891.60
+0.03%
Dow Jones
48,432.20
+0.02%
Nasdaq 100
25,515.80
+0.02%
Russell 2000
2,559.68
-0.02%
FTSE 100
9,888.80
-0.02%
Nikkei 225
50,596.30
+0.27%

Investing

Advanced Micro Devices Could Score Major China Coup

Quick Read

  • Alibaba (BABA) is considering purchasing 40,000 to 50,000 MI308 AI accelerators from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). The deal would generate hundreds of millions in revenue.
  • AMD designed the MI308 to comply with U.S. export rules for China. AMD will pay a 15% fee to the U.S. government on approved sales.
  • AMD excluded China revenue from recent guidance. A confirmed Alibaba order would likely trigger upward forecast revisions.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Rich Duprey Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Advanced Micro Devices Could Score Major China Coup

© 24/7 Wall St.

For more than two years, U.S. export restrictions have severely limited Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) from selling their most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) accelerators in China. The controls, progressively tightened by the federal government, aim to prevent Beijing from obtaining cutting-edge technology that could advance military or strategic AI capabilities. As a result, both companies have one of the world’s largest AI markets all but closed off to them. 

China once accounted for a significant portion of their data-center revenue, but the restrictions have led to lost sales, inventory write-downs, and a material hit to growth expectations. Recent policy changes, however, suggest the U.S. is willing to allow limited shipments of compliant chips, creating a potential opening for both firms.

A Chance for a Massive Sales Coup

This morning, the website MLex reported that Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is considering a purchase of 40,000 to 50,000 MI308 AI accelerators from AMD. The MI308 is AMD’s China-specific AI chip, engineered to comply with current U.S. export rules while still offering substantial performance for large-scale AI training and inference workloads. 

According to the report, AMD has already secured some export licenses for the MI308 and is prepared to pay a 15% fee to the U.S. government on approved sales to Chinese customers. The MI308 is reportedly nearing commercial availability in China, and other major Chinese cloud providers and internet companies are also evaluating the chip.

What Such a Large Order Would Mean for AMD

If the rumored order materializes at the reported scale, it would represent one of the largest single deals for AMD in the Chinese market since the export curbs began. A 40,000 to 50,000 unit purchase would generate hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue, depending on final pricing, and would validate the MI308 as a viable alternative to Nvidia offerings. 

Such a deal would also strengthen AMD’s position in China’s rapidly growing data-center and AI infrastructure sector, where domestic players like Huawei and Cambricon are trying to fill the void left by Western vendors. Importantly, AMD has not included any meaningful China revenue in its recent financial guidance, so a confirmed order of this size would likely trigger upward revisions to full-year forecasts and provide a visible catalyst for the stock.

Despite the headline-grabbing report, Advanced Micro shares traded only modestly higher in morning trading. The limited price movement suggests investors are either skeptical of the rumor or view it as too preliminary to justify aggressive buying. 

MLex is currently the sole source reporting the specific Alibaba-MI308 figure, and neither AMD nor Alibaba has commented publicly on the matter.

Nvidia Also Preparing China Shipments

At the same time, Nvidia is preparing to resume limited shipments of its H200 GPU to China, with initial deliveries of 5,000 to 10,000 modules — the equivalent of 40,000 to 80,000 individual chips — expected to begin in mid-February, according to separate reports. Like AMD, Nvidia has received U.S. export approvals for the China-compliant version of the H200, though final shipments still require Chinese regulatory clearance, which may include conditions such as bundling with domestic semiconductors.

Key Takeaway

Should the reported Alibaba purchase of 40,000 to 50,000 MI308 chips be confirmed, it would mark a major commercial and strategic victory for AMD in a market that has been closed to its high-end products. The revenue upside would be meaningful, and because neither AMD nor Nvidia has baked China sales into their current guidance, any real order flow could lead to substantial analyst upgrades and improved sentiment. 

That said, the report remains unconfirmed and is based on a single source. Until official announcements or concrete evidence emerge, investors should not rush in to buy Advanced Micro Devices’ stock solely on the strength of this rumor.

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

Baby Boomers Are Bucking This Retirement Norm
David Beren |

Baby Boomers Are Bucking This Retirement Norm
This Is How Many Americans Have Socked Away At Least $500K for Their Retirement Years
David Beren |

This Is How Many Americans Have Socked Away At Least $500K for Their Retirement Years

Continue Reading

Chance for Nvidia, AMD China Rebound Hit by Domestic Chip Drive
Rich Duprey |

Chance for Nvidia, AMD China Rebound Hit by Domestic Chip Drive

A Fragile Foothold in China Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) recently secured U.S. approval to resume sales of…
Intel May Be Next in Line for a Targeted Trade Deal. Should You Buy INTC Now?
Rich Duprey |

Intel May Be Next in Line for a Targeted Trade Deal. Should You Buy INTC Now?

Semiconductor Trade Deals Stir Controversy The U.S.-China trade landscape has been a high-stakes chessboard, with semiconductor giants Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and…
Beijing’s Chip Crackdown: Was Nvidia Just Locked Out of China Forever?
Rich Duprey |

Beijing’s Chip Crackdown: Was Nvidia Just Locked Out of China Forever?

For years, China stood as a powerhouse market for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), whose graphics processing units (GPUs) fuelled everything from gaming…
Nasdaq Composite Live: Futures Tick Higher Ahead of Key Inflation Data
Ian Cooper |

Nasdaq Composite Live: Futures Tick Higher Ahead of Key Inflation Data

Live Updates Get The Best AMD Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Nvidia’s $5 Billion Boost: White House Greenlights H20 Sales to China
Rich Duprey |

Nvidia’s $5 Billion Boost: White House Greenlights H20 Sales to China

A Pivotal Decision for Nvidia Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced it had secured U.S. government approval to resume sales of its H20…
Live: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Falls From Nvidia, Trade Pressure
Rich Duprey |

Live: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Falls From Nvidia, Trade Pressure

Live Updates Get The Best AMD Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Stock Market Live August 11: S&P 500 (VOO) Inches Higher Amid New China Trade War News
Joel South |

Stock Market Live August 11: S&P 500 (VOO) Inches Higher Amid New China Trade War News

Live Updates Get The Best AMD Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Analysts Just Upgraded These 5 Stocks
Ian Cooper |

Analysts Just Upgraded These 5 Stocks

Wells Fargo just reiterated its overweight rating on Nvidia, raising its price target to $220 ahead of earnings. “With strong…
Trump’s Pay-to-Play Chip Deal: Nvidia, AMD to Share China Revenue with U.S. Government
Rich Duprey |

Trump’s Pay-to-Play Chip Deal: Nvidia, AMD to Share China Revenue with U.S. Government

A Groundbreaking and Controversial Arrangement Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), two of the world’s leading semiconductor companies, have…

Top Gaining Stocks

First Solar
FSLR Vol: 3,478,953
+$17.61
+6.60%
$284.59
Norwegian Cruise Line
NCLH Vol: 20,049,860
+$1.23
+5.34%
$24.27
+$16.88
+5.01%
$353.52
Constellation Brands
STZ Vol: 3,644,930
+$6.73
+4.98%
$141.74
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 11,603,637
+$0.56
+4.29%
$13.61

Top Losing Stocks

Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 4,340,409
-$13.51
4.56%
$282.85
Dollar Tree
DLTR Vol: 4,266,827
-$5.35
4.18%
$122.49
Dominion Energy
D Vol: 18,834,504
-$2.21
3.72%
$57.22
Target
TGT Vol: 11,985,246
-$2.81
2.87%
$95.20
Lamb Weston
LW Vol: 8,135,004
-$1.14
2.59%
$42.80