The $2 Billion Debt Bomb That Torched IREN, Nebius, and Cipher — Is The Sector Toast?

Few sectors this year have delivered the kind of explosive gains seen in artificial intelligence (AI)-focused data center operators. IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) is a former Bitcoin miner turned renewable-powered AI cloud provider and surged more than 400% year-to-date at its peak. Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) — the rebranded AI infrastructure arm of what was once Russian search giant Yandex — climbed over 500% from its spring lows as it secured massive GPU deals. Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR), another ex-miner pivoting aggressively to high-performance computing, rode the same wave with gains exceeding 300%. All three stocks hit all-time highs in early November, fueled by blockbuster contracts with hyperscalers and the narrative of unlimited AI demand.

Then, last week, the air came out fast. IREN plunged roughly 35%, NBIS dropped more than 25%, and CIFR shed over 30%. Billions in market value evaporated in days. Here’s the likely reason they have all sharply fallen.

These Are Not Company-Specific Disasters

These are not cases of individual blowups. Fundamentals across the trio look stronger than ever.

IREN just signed a five-year, $9.7 billion cloud services deal with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) GB300 access and reported record quarterly revenue of $240 million. Nebius landed multi-billion commitments from Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and others while guiding to explosive annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth. Cipher secured long-term hosting pacts backed by major tech players and continues expanding capacity with low-cost power advantages.

Analysts still project tens of billions in cumulative revenue for these names over the coming years as AI training clusters scale. Secured power pipelines, GPU orders, and hyperscaler contracts point to multi-year visibility. The businesses themselves appear healthy and growing rapidly.

One Visible Cockroach in the AI Data Center Debt Pile

Markets hate surprises on leverage, especially in capital-intensive buildouts. Last week, Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) highlighted exactly those risks when it launched a $2.35 billion senior secured notes offering to fund massive new campuses — while already carrying over $2 billion in total obligations.

Applied’s interest bill alone will approach almost its entire annual revenue run-rate, creating a highly leveraged profile where power connections, GPU deliveries, or tenant ramp-ups must hit precise timelines or its cash burn accelerates. Tenants like CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) are themselves borrowing heavily to pay for the same capacity, layering risk on risk.

When one heavily indebted player in the AI infrastructure space flashes warning signs, the market instantly assumes others could follow. Delays in grid upgrades, GPU shortages, or shifts in hyperscaler capex priorities could turn today’s growth stories into tomorrow’s balance-sheet headaches. The sector sold off first and asked questions later — because one cockroach often means more lurking.

Key Takeaway

Pullbacks like this are ultimately constructive. After parabolic run-ups that pushed valuations well ahead of even optimistic near-term cash flows, investors needed a reality check on execution risks and leverage.

IREN, Nebius, and Cipher still sit on enormous secular tailwinds: explosive AI compute demand, constrained power supply they control, and multi-year contracts with the biggest names in tech. Their runways remain long, with capacity expansions locked in for years.

If the correction deepens further — say another 20% to 30% across the group — aggressive accumulation could make sense for those with a multi-year horizon. The AI infrastructure buildout is far from over; temporary fear around debt and delays often creates the best entry points in young, high-growth industries. This is a pullback that should excite investors looking for long-term opportunities.