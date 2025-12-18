Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Catch Tailwinds From Micron and Economy

Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Live Updates

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The markets are moving higher out of the gate on better-than-expected inflation data. Consumer prices in November climbed at an annualized rate of 2.7%, more modest than the 3.1% economists were predicting. Additionally, the core CPI rate, which removes food and energy costs from the calculation, came in better than anticipated at a rate of 2.6% in the 12-month stretch to November.

All three of the major stock market averages are seeing green, including a 1.5% jump in the Nasdaq Composite after yesterday’s Oracle (Nasdaq: ORCL)-driven sell-off. While the Nasdaq Composite is recapturing lost ground, it is unlikely to finish the week in the positive column.

Micron Technology (Nasdaq: MU) is buoying sentiment in the tech industry with a whopping 15.2% advance on the heels of its Q1 earnings print. The company is experiencing soaring demand for its memory chips. Morgan Stanley analysts were impressed, likening Micron’s results to that of industry king Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA) and applauding the company’s bullish future outlook.

Here’s a look at where things stand as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 48,180.50 Up 294.53 (+0.62%)

Nasdaq Composite: 22,983.34 Up 303.54 (+1.3%)

S&P 500: 6,789.91 Up 68.78 (+1.02%)

Market Movers

Retailer Lululemon (Nasdaq: LULU) is soaring by 7% today even after activist investor Elliott Management has reportedly moved in with a $1 billion-plus position in the stock.

The markets are welcoming a new issue today. Starfighters Space will make its debut on the NYSE under the ticker symbol FJET.