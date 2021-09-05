This Is The Best Apartment Dog Breed In America

The relationship between dog and man is at least 15,000 years old. Early dogs may have been little more than companions. Eventually some became herd dogs, and others hunters. Of course, over most of the centuries of the man/dog relationship, dogs lived outside, as did their masters. Apartment houses are a relatively new invention, but, as dogs moved inside, they lived in every type of housing made did. Dogs went from outdoor dogs to indoor dogs to house dogs, and more recently apartment dogs.

There are 50 million pet dogs in the U.S. There is not a good breakdown of where they live. Nevertheless, 24/7 picked the best dog to live in an apartment.

To chose the best dog for apartments and small spaces, 24/7 Tempo reviewed information on each of the 282 dog breeds currently listed by the American Kennel Club, the country’s purebred dog registry. The best dog for small spaces is small. We looked a those between 10 and 15 inches and weighing about 20 pounds on average. Most of the dogs we reviewed belong to the toy or terrier groups. Both types of breed groups typically live between 12 and 15 years.

Many of the best apartment dog breeds are laid back, loyal, and affectionate. According to the AKC, these breeds adapt well in small spaces.

The best apartment dog breed is the Bolognese. Here are some details

> Personality: Playful, Easy-Going, Devoted

> Overall popularity: N/A

> Height: 10-12 inches

> Weight: 6-9 pounds

> Life expectancy: 12-14 years

> Group: Foundation Stock Service

