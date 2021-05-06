These 26 Dogs Have the Shortest Lifespan

Dogs are often described in one phrase — man’s best friend. Canines have been humans’ loyal companions for centuries. Today, about 85 million American households own a pet, and more than 63 million of them have a dog.

The average lifespan of a dog is between 10 and 13 years. Sadly, some breeds don’t normally make it past 9 years old. To determine the dog breeds that have the shortest life expectancy, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the life expectancy of nearly 300 dog breeds listed by the American Kennel Club.

In general, large-size breeds tend to have a shorter life expectancy, and small-size breeds tend to live longer — and these are the dogs that live the longest.

Nearly half of the dogs on the list of the breeds with the shortest life expectancy weigh at least 100 pounds, especially the male. Females usually weigh between 10 and 20 pounds less.

Dogs with short lifespans are not only heavy, but they are also usually very tall. Generally measuring at over 25 inches at the shoulder, some can even be taller than their human owner when standing on their hind legs.

