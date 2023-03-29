This Job Will Not Be Replaced by AI

Artificial intelligence is either the best thing that has happened to people or it is the scientific advancement that will destroy the most jobs. While there are arguments on both sides, one fact not in dispute is that some work is unlikely to be replaced by robots or AI-driven processes. (Here are the states where AI will put the most people out of work.)



According to Accenture, millions of jobs may be created by AI. However, many of these are to train others in the use of AI. This sounds like a prescription to put yourself out of business.



New data from U.S. Career Institute highlights the 65 jobs least likely to be eliminated by AI. The risk of the loss of jobs among these is actually zero. “The following 65 occupations were all determined to have a job automation risk probability of 0.0% based on the abilities, knowledge, skills, and activities that are required to perform the job well,” the study says, making reference to these careers.



Nurse practitioners are at the top of the list. Jobs in the field are expected to rise over 40% between now and 2031.

Most of the jobs that are safe from AI-based replacement are those in which people need to come in direct contact with others to do their jobs. Seven of the top 10 are in the medical field. Many of these are expected to post very rapid growth in the next several years. Instead of layoffs, these professions may face an employee shortage.



Nurse practitioners

Choreographers

Physician assistants

Mental health counselors

Nursing instructors and teachers

Coaches and scouts

Athletic trainers

Physical therapists

Orthotists and prosthetists

Occupational therapists

These are the 10 jobs least likely to be replaced by AI: