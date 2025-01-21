Live Earnings Blog: Will Netflix (NFLX) Soar After Announcing Q4 Earnings Tonight? Canva

Live Updates

Make sure to refresh this page periodically for updates.

Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX) highlights tonight’s earnings schedule. The company had a scorching-hot 2024, shares are up 79% in the past 12 months. Can the company continue building on this momentum in 2025? Tonight we’ll get our first look at how the company is trending heading into the year.

Please note, this is a live blog that will provide analysis as Netflix’s numbers are released and the company hosts its conference call.

Numbers to Watch Tonight

According to S&P Capital IQ, here are the numbers Wall Street is expecting from Netflix tonight.

Revenue : $10.11 Billion

: $10.11 Billion Operating Earnings : $2.22 Billion

: $2.22 Billion Earnings Per Share: $4.21

$4.21 Free Cash Flow: $1.05 Billion

EPS of $4.21 per share would be a sizable jump from last year’s fourth quarter when the company announced $2.11 in earnings. Still, it would be a step back from last quarter when the company saw $5.40 in earnings per share.

(Netflix’s fourth quarter usually carries heavier expenses and sees profits dip from prior quarters.)

Wall Street also expects the company to add 8.2 million subscribers in Q4. Interestingly, prediction sites have created markets for Netflix’s Q4 subscriber growth, and Kalshi is currently at a subscriber gain of 11.1 million.

Watch for Commentary on Live Events

In the last quarter, Netflix began a major push into live programming. The company acquired the rights to Christmas NFL games and also hosted a boxing match between Logan Paul and Mike Tyson

The Tyson-Paul fight drew 108 million live viewers, with a peak of 65 million concurrent streams. The NFL Christmas games also turned into a viewership bonanza, with 65 million viewers tuning in for at least one minute of the two games.

After those events, Netflix began airing the WWE’s Raw program on January 6th. The debut of that program attracted 4.9 million global viewers.

It will be interesting if these events created more upside in subscriber numbers. Watch for discussion on live programming during Netflix’s conference call.