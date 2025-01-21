Live Earnings Blog: Will Netflix (NFLX) Soar After Announcing Q4 Earnings Tonight?

Live Updates
Netflix Forecast Is Light
One interesting note, while shares of Netflix are up 10% after hours, their forecast for next quarter looks light.
According to the numbers we have (compliments of S&P Capital IQ), here’s what Wall Street was expecting next quarter:
- Revenue of $10.48 billion
- EPS of $5.98
- Operating Income: $3.11 billion
Netflix ended up forecasting $10.42 billion in sales, $5.58 in EPS, and and $2.94 billion in operating income.
It appears for now, the market is focusing more on Netflix’s 19M paid additions more than this forecast.
The 19 million paid additions number is the biggest quarter of net adds in Netflix’s history.
More On Netflix's Earnings - 18.91 Million Paid Additions
Wow, Netflix added 18.91 million paid net additions. As a reminder, Wall Street was expecting 8.2 million and betting markets were projecting 11.1 million.
If you’re wondering why Netflix is up 11% after-hours, this is the key number to zero in on.
This subscriber addition number likely points to live programming being more effective at bringing in new subscriptions than expected.
Netflix Numbers Are Out
Netflix Numbers are out:
- Revenue: $10.25 billion (ahead of expectations of $10.11 billion)
- EPS of $4.27 (ahead of expectations of $4.21)
And the company announced a new buyback plan. The market is a fan of the results, shares are now up 11% at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Netflix Soars 8%
Earnings just released and Netflix immediately jumped 8%. We’re digging into the numbers and will post our analysis shortly.
Earnings After the Bell
We have just 10 more minutes until markets close and Netflix is holding onto about a 1.2% gain for the day.
We’ll continue updating this live blog as Netflix hosts its conference call so make sure to keep refreshing for updates as we’ll be reacting live to Netflix’s announcement.
Streaming Hits 43.4% of TV Watch Time in December
Nielsen released new figures on TV viewing today that show streaming preparing to surpass cable and broadcast’s combined total.
Overall, 43.3% of all U.S. TV watch time in December was streaming. YouTube came in first with 11.1% followed by Netflix at 8.5%, Amazon at 4%, Hulu at 2.5%, and Disney at 2.1%.
Combined, Broadcast and Cable amounted 46.2% of TV viewing time. It has been a long decline for traditional TV, but it appears 2025 will finally be the year that total streaming time surpasses Cable and Broadcast combined in the United States.
What Will Netflix Forecast in the First Quarter?
Below we previewed Netflix’s expected fourth-quarter earnings, but another ara to watch will be what the company forecasts next quarter.
Wall Street currently expects:
- Revenue of $10.48 billion
- EPS of $5.98
- Operating Income: $3.11 billion
In Netflix’s last quarterly report, they guided to revenue of $43 to $44 billion in 2025 with a 28% operating margin.
Wall Street currently is slightly above the midpoint of that guidance – with expectations of $43.6 billion in revenue for 2025 – so Netflix taking that guidance up could also be a potential catalyst for shares after hours.
Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX) highlights tonight’s earnings schedule. The company had a scorching-hot 2024, shares are up 79% in the past 12 months. Can the company continue building on this momentum in 2025? Tonight we’ll get our first look at how the company is trending heading into the year.
Please note, this is a live blog that will provide analysis as Netflix’s numbers are released and the company hosts its conference call.
Numbers to Watch Tonight
According to S&P Capital IQ, here are the numbers Wall Street is expecting from Netflix tonight.
- Revenue: $10.11 Billion
- Operating Earnings: $2.22 Billion
- Earnings Per Share: $4.21
- Free Cash Flow: $1.05 Billion
EPS of $4.21 per share would be a sizable jump from last year’s fourth quarter when the company announced $2.11 in earnings. Still, it would be a step back from last quarter when the company saw $5.40 in earnings per share.
(Netflix’s fourth quarter usually carries heavier expenses and sees profits dip from prior quarters.)
Wall Street also expects the company to add 8.2 million subscribers in Q4. Interestingly, prediction sites have created markets for Netflix’s Q4 subscriber growth, and Kalshi is currently at a subscriber gain of 11.1 million.
Watch for Commentary on Live Events
In the last quarter, Netflix began a major push into live programming. The company acquired the rights to Christmas NFL games and also hosted a boxing match between Logan Paul and Mike Tyson
The Tyson-Paul fight drew 108 million live viewers, with a peak of 65 million concurrent streams. The NFL Christmas games also turned into a viewership bonanza, with 65 million viewers tuning in for at least one minute of the two games.
After those events, Netflix began airing the WWE’s Raw program on January 6th. The debut of that program attracted 4.9 million global viewers.
It will be interesting if these events created more upside in subscriber numbers. Watch for discussion on live programming during Netflix’s conference call.
